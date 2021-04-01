UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka Results 

Athletes
UFC kicks off its May run of events at UFC APEX with a clash of top five light heavyweight contenders, as No. 3 ranked Dominick Reyes takes on No. 5 Jiri Prochazka. In the co-main event, an exciting featherweight bout pits the always-entertaining Cub Swanson against rising prospect Giga Chikadze.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: REYES vs. PROCHAZKA will take place Saturday, May 1 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, with the prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.
Reyes (12-2, fighting out of Victorville, Calif.) intends to deliver another statement victory to remind the rest of the light heavyweight division that he is still one of the best in the world. A two-time title challenger, Reyes rose through the 205-pound ranks with standout wins over Jared Cannonier, Ovince Saint Preux and Chris Weidman. He now looks to reinsert himself into the championship conversation by becoming the first man to defeat Prochazka in the UFC.
Exciting striker Prochazka (27-3-1, fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic) burst onto the UFC scene with a Performance of the Night bonus-earning knockout over former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir. A Czech national Muay Thai champion, he holds an incredible 96 percent finishing rate in MMA with 24 of his 27 victories coming by knockout, including his last nine wins in a row. Prochazka now plans to keep the momentum from his debut going by finishing Reyes and declaring himself as the next challenger for the belt.
Fan favorite Swanson (27-11, fighting out of Palm Springs, Calif.) aims to deliver another vintage performance in his 20th Octagon appearance. The record owner for most total fight night bonuses in UFC featherweight history, Swanson established himself as one of the most exciting athletes on the roster with victories over Dustin Poirier, Dooho Choi and Charles Oliveira. He now has his sights set on handing Chikadze his first UFC loss in spectacular fashion.
Chikadze (12-2, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif. by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) looks to remain undefeated in the UFC and secure the biggest victory of his MMA career. A former GLORY kickboxer, he has won all five of his UFC bouts, including wins over Brandon Davis, Jamall Emmers and most recently Jamey Simmons. Chikadze now attempts to show that he can compete with the elite of the division and cement himself as a 145-pound contender.
What time is UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka?
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT
- Prelims: 7pm ET / 4pm PT
UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka Results
Luke Sanders vs Felipe Colares
Featherweights Felipe Colares and Luke Sanders got the night off to a rousing start, battling it out for three rounds before Colares emerged victorious with a unanimous decision victory.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Colares, now 10-2. Sanders falls to 13-5.
Sanders got off to an impressive start, briefly flooring Colares with a left hand and scoring with hard ground strikes in the first two minutes. And though Colares weathered the early storm, once standing, Sanders continue to land flush shots on the Brazilian, prompting a clinch. Colares cleared his head and began finding a home for his own strikes late in the frame, capping off a wild round.
Felipe Colares Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
Felipe Colares Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
/
The pace dipped slightly in the second, and while Sanders started strong, Colares ended the frame with a slam that was followed by him taking the back on the ground and nearly finishing the Tennessee product with strikes.
The two featherweights continued to wage war in gritty fashion in order to break the fight open in the third, with each having their moments until the judges rendered their verdict.
Official results: Felipe Colares def. Luke Sanders via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Official Scorecards
Andreas Michailidis vs KB Bhullar
Middleweight prospect Andreas Michailidis earned his first UFC victory in his second try, outpointing Canada’s KB Bhullar over three rounds.
Scores were 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 for Michailidis, now 13-4. Bhullar falls to 8-2.
Andreas Michailidis Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
Andreas Michailidis Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
/
Michailidis was throwing bombs in the first round, and while Bhullar largely defended well, enough got in to give the Greece native an early lead. And with under two minutes to go, Michailidis took the fight to the mat and continued to stay in control for the rest of the round.
The Greek battler continued to outwork Bhullar over the final two rounds as well, and though Bhullar was never in any serious danger, he didn’t put together enough consistent offense to leave the Octagon with the victory.
Official result: Andreas Michailidis def. KB Bhullar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Official Scorecards
Loma Lookboonmee vs Sam Hughes
In a meeting of strawweights, Loma Lookboonmee outlasted Sam Hughes via three-round unanimous decision.
Lookboonmee (6-2) took the fight to Hughes (5-3) from the start, using her strikes to set up some clinch work that was followed by a takedown. The Thailand native put the action back on the feet, but as the round wore on, Hughes began to slowly, but surely, get herself in the fight.
Loma Lookboonmee Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
Loma Lookboonmee Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
/
Hughes’ hands and grappling looked good in round two, and she was wearing Lookboonmee down. But Lookboonmee did get in some hard strikes in the clinch, adding a takedown as the round came to a close.
The competitive action continued into round three, but Hughes wasn’t able to break the fight open in a significant way, leading to a 29-28 verdict for Lookboonmee on all three scorecards.
Official result: Loma Lookboonmee def. Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Official Scorecards
Poliana Botelho vs Luana Carolina
Brazilian flyweights battled it out for three rounds, with Luana Carolina rebounding from a slow start to defeat Poliana Botelho via split decision.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28, and 28-29 for Carolina, now 7-2. Botelho falls to 8-4.
Botelho’s striking got her off to a good start in round one, and she followed up her early success with a takedown just before the midway point of the round. On the mat, Botelho continued to control the action until the horn.
Luana Carolina Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
Luana Carolina Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
/
Carolina rebounded with a solid second round that could have evened the fight on the scorecards, and though Botelho started out the third in control again on the feet, Carolina got the edge from the top position and made things interesting again as she fished for a rear naked choke in the closing stages of the bout.
Carolina missed weight for the bout at 128.5 pounds.
Official result: Luana Carolina def. Poliana Botelho via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) | Official Scorecards
Kai Kamaka III vs TJ Brown
Featherweights TJ Brown and Kai Kamaka went to war for three rounds at the UFC APEX, with Brown ultimately emerging victorious via split decision.
Scores were 29-28 twice and 27-30 for Arkansas’ Brown, now 15-8. Hawaii’s Kamaka falls to 8-4.
The first round was a close and competitive one, both fighters having good moments over the first five minutes, even if the biggest shots from each 145-pounder missed the mark. In the second round, that changed, as Brown rocked Kamaka early and Kamaka returned the favor moments later by scoring a knockdown. When the frantic back-and-forth ended, Kamaka was in control on the mat, but a kimura by Brown swung the momentum once more. And while the submission attempt didn’t end the fight, it allowed Brown to get back to his feet. After some more standup action, Brown ended the frame with a takedown.
TJ Brown Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
TJ Brown Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
/
Brown looked for a takedown to kick off the final round, but Kamaka reversed position on the way to the mat and got into his foe’s guard. After a spell on the mat, the two rose and resumed their standup battle. Kamaka pushed Brown to the mat at the midway point and had a spell of control, but Brown got to his feet and landed some hard shots that were answered by Kamaka until a shot put the Hawaiian on the deck. Brown looked for the kimura again, but Kamaka got free just before the horn ended a fight to remember.
Official result: TJ Brown def. Kai Kamaka via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30) | Official Scorecards
Randa Markos vs Luana Pinheiro
In a strawweight bout that was shaping up to be a good one, Luana Pinheiro defeated Randa Markos when the Canadian was disqualified for an illegal kick in the first round.
Pinheiro (9-1) got the fight to the mat in the opening minute but Markos (10-12-1) rose immediately, only to get thrown to the mat twice more. In a subsequent exchange, Markos took an inadvertent eye poke that brought the doctor in for a look, and after the fight resumed, a slugfest broke out, with Markos aggressively chasing Pinheiro and the Brazilian undaunted as she battled back.
Yet as the two went to the mat and scrambled, Markos landed an upkick to the head of the downed Pinheiro, bringing another halt to the contest, this one a permanent one, as referee Mark Smith disqualified Markos for the illegal kick at 4:16 of the first round.
Official result: Luana Pinheiro def. Randa Markos via disqualification (illegal kick) at 4:16 of round one | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka Main Card
Merab Dvalishvili vs Cody Stamann
“The Machine” was firing on all cylinders in Las Vegas, as Merab Dvalishvili extended his winning streak to six with a three-round unanimous decision over fellow bantamweight contender Cody Stamann.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 for the No.12-ranked Dvalishvili, now 13-4. The No.13-ranked Stamann falls to 19-4-1.
Not surprisingly, the evenly matched 135-pounders went back and forth throughout the opening round, with Dvalishvili starting strong behind his usual frantic pace while Stamann eventually got acclimated to the bout and had his moments in a close frame.
Merab Dvalishvili Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
Merab Dvalishvili Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
/
Stamann opened the second with his first takedown of the fight, but the two didn’t stay there long. While standing, Stamann’s straight shots landed until Dvalishvili got his own takedown in the second minute. After another standup sequence, Dvalishvili locked in a guillotine choke and pulled guard, but Stamann got loose and rose to his feet. A slam by Dvalishvili looked good for the scorecards, as did a throw in the closing minute of the frame.
Dvalishvili’s relentless work rate didn’t fade in the final round, and though Stamann had some of his best moments on the ground in the frame, this was the Georgian’s fight.
Official result: Merab Dvalishvili def. Cody Stamann via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Official Scorecards
Sean Strickland vs Krzysztof Jotko
Middleweight contender Sean Strickland was sharp in scoring a workmanlike unanimous decision over Krzysztof Jotko to extend his current winning streak to four.
Scores were 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 for the No.15-ranked Strickland, now 23-3. Jotko falls to 22-5.
Sean Strickland Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
Sean Strickland Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
/
Jotko took an early lead in the first round, but once Strickland got into a rhythm where he was able to get in the role of aggressor, he began to land some flush shots on the Poland native that had Jotko on the defensive and throwing some flashy strikes in an attempt to counter.
The next two frames followed a similar pattern, with Strickland calmly pecking and poking at Jotko with his strikes, and while Jotko had his moments, his offense wasn’t consistent enough to turn the fight in his favor.
Official result: Sean Strickland def. Krzysztof Jotko via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Official Scorecards
Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby
Following a rough first round, Dustin Jacoby roared back to salvage a three-round draw against Ion Cutelaba in light heavyweight action.
Scores were 29-28 Jacoby, 29-28 Cutelaba, 28-28.
After landing some solid shots to begin the fight, Cutelaba (15-6-1, 1 NC) scored a series of takedowns that Jacoby (14-5-1) quickly rose from, only to keep being returned to the mat. In the process, Cutelaba landed several hard elbows before the two separated near the end of the round.
Jacoby bounced back impressively in the second as Cutelaba began to tire, but he was likely still in need of a finish entering the final round if he wanted to win. The Moldovan got a second wind in round three as he traded with Jacoby. Jacoby sought a takedown in the latter stages of the fight, finally getting one in the closing minute,
Official result: Dustin Jacoby and Ion Cutelaba fight to a three round split draw (29-28 Jacoby, 29-28 Cutelaba, 28-28) | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson
Featherweight contender Giga Chikadze took full advantage of the co-main event spotlight, as he extended his winning streak to eight with a first-round stoppage of veteran standout Cub Swanson.
As the bout opened, Swanson did his best to close the distance to keep Chikadze from getting his kicks off, but the Georgian soon found his range and landed a flush left kick to the liver. Swanson fell to the mat and tried to grab a leg, but Chikadze eluded the comeback attempt and landed a series of ground strikes until referee Jason Herzog stopped the fight at 1:03 of the opening frame.
With the win, the No.14-ranked Chikadze moves to 13-2. The No.15-ranked Swanson falls to 27-12.
Official result: Giga Chikadze def. Cub Swanson via TKO at 1:03 of round one | Official Scorecards
Main Event: Dominick Reyes vs Jiri Prochazka
Czech light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka made it two UFC wins and two UFC knockouts, as he ended a main event slugfest against two-time title challenger Dominick Reyes with a devastating second-round knockout.
Reyes started strong out of the southpaw stance, seemingly unbothered by the unorthodox stylings of Prochazka, but once the Czech Republic native began finding his range, he was tagging Reyes with hard shots. Reyes slowed his foe’s momentum briefly with a takedown, but once standing, Prochazka continued landing bombs that Reyes had no problem responding to, with each fighter taking bombs in an action-packed first frame.
Bloodied after taking several hard shots, Reyes didn’t back down in the second round, and just when it seemed like Prochazka was going to pull away, Reyes drilled him with return fire that kept “Denisa” honest. Midway through the round, Reyes hurt Prochazka with a left hand, prompting a takedown attempt that nearly ended the fight when Reyes caught him in a guillotine choke. Prochazka escaped and landed some ground strikes before the two rose, and this time, Prochazka wouldn’t be denied, as he pursued Reyes and landed a right elbow followed by a spinning left elbow that put Reyes down and out, with referee Herb Dean halting the bout at 4:29 of round two.
With the win, the No.5-ranked Prochazka moves to 28-3-1. The No.3-ranked Reyes falls to 12-3.
Official result: Jiri Prochazka def. Dominick Reyes via KO at 4:29 of round two | Official Scorecards
