Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Paris

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Sept. 5 At Accor Arena For UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse
By UFC Staff Report
• Sep. 4, 2026
UFC is set to electrify Paris once again with a spectacular night of action at Accor Arena on Saturday, September 5. Atop a stacked and explosive card, lightweight fan favorite Dan Hooker welcomes French MMA superstar Salahdine Parnasse to the promotion.
UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse airs at special time: prelims kick off at noon ET / 9am PT, with the main card scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Watch all the action on Paramount+.
Flyweight Bout: Michael Aljarouj (126) vs Fabia Sintes (125)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Nora Cornolle (136) vs Klaudia Sygula (136)
Middleweight Bout: Matthieu Duclos (185) vs Luis Felipe Dias (185)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Delphine Benouaich (115) vs Sofia Montenegro (115)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 5, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+.