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Dan Hooker of New Zealand poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at ABHA Arena on November 21, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Paris

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Sept. 5 At Accor Arena For UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 4, 2026

UFC is set to electrify Paris once again with a spectacular night of action at Accor Arena on Saturday, September 5. Atop a stacked and explosive card, lightweight fan favorite Dan Hooker welcomes French MMA superstar Salahdine Parnasse to the promotion.

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse airs at special time: prelims kick off at noon ET / 9am PT, with the main card scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Watch all the action on Paramount+.

Preview Each UFC Paris Fight Here

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Dan Hooker (155) vs Salahdine Parnasse (155) 

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Fares Ziam (155) vs Axel Sola (155)

UPCOMING UFC EVENT TICKETS: UFC Edmonton | UFC 332 | Noche UFC

Middleweight Bout: Michael “Venom” Page (185) vs Nursulton Ruziboev (186)

Welterweight Bout: Daniil Donchenko (170) vs Punahele Soriano (170) 

Featherweight Bout: Kurtis Campbell () vs Trevor Peek (146)

Featherweight Bout: Losene Keita (146) vs Muhammad Naimov (145) 

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Morgan Charriere (145) vs Felipe Lima (146) 

Heavyweight Bout: Mario Pinto (252) vs Ryan Spann (255)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Oumar Sy (206) vs Modestas Bukauskas (205) 

Featherweight Bout: Nathaniel Wood (146) vs Pavel Andrusca (146) 

MORE PARIS: Ziam Interview | Rising Stars | Donchenko's Wish | Soriano Excited | Hooker Interview

Flyweight Bout: Michael Aljarouj (126) vs Fabia Sintes (125) 

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Nora Cornolle (136) vs Klaudia Sygula (136) 

Middleweight Bout: Matthieu Duclos (185) vs Luis Felipe Dias (185)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Delphine Benouaich (115) vs Sofia Montenegro (115)   

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 5, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+.

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