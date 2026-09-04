Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Paris

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse airs at special time: prelims kick off at noon ET / 9am PT, with the main card scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Watch all the action on Paramount+.

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Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse Official Weigh-In Results: