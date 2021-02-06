UFC Fight Night: Overeem Vs Volkov - The Scorecard

Anyone who reads these post-event columns knows that I’m a fan of the old school, and not just because I’m old. Well, maybe it is because I’ve been here long enough that I’ve watched whole careers play out in the Octagon. That can make you a little sentimental, and it’s why watching guys like Frankie Edgar and Alistair Overeem on the bad end of knockouts isn’t easy to see. But on Saturday, Clay Guida pulled one out for the old guard with a vintage effort against fellow OG Michael Johnson. With his swarming pressure on point for all three rounds, “The Carpenter” may not have been pleased with his performance, but as he well knows, at this level, a win is a win, and he’ll take it.

