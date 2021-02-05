 Skip to main content
Results

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov Results

Live Results, Winner Interviews, And More From UFC Vegas 18
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Nov. 2, 2020

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting bout between heavyweight KO artists as No. 5 ranked contender Alistair Overeem takes on No. 6 Alexander Volkov. Bantamweight contenders collide in the co-main event when No. 2 ranked Cory Sandhagen faces No. 4 Frankie Edgar.
 
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: OVEREEM vs. VOLKOV will take place Saturday, February 6 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.
 
Overeem (47-18, 1 NC, fighting out of Amsterdam, The Netherlands) aims to continue his momentum with another highlight reel finish. Among the most decorated heavyweights in MMA, the former Strikeforce champion and K-1 World Grand Prix winner has picked up thrilling KO wins over Junior Dos Santos, Mark Hunt and Brock Lesnar. Overeem now hopes to extend his winning streak to three on the road to another shot at UFC gold.
 
Volkov (32-8, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) looks to make the most of his third UFC main event by taking out one of the heavyweight division’s most seasoned strikers. Since joining the UFC roster in 2016, he has delivered memorable KO wins against Walt Harris, Stefan Struve and former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum. Volkov now hopes to deliver his best performance yet to stake his claim as a dangerous title threat.
 
Sandhagen (13-2, fighting out of Aurora, Colo.) is coming off his most impressive performance to date when he stopped former title challenger Marlon Moraes in dominant fashion last October. A versatile and dynamic striker, he has also secured impressive victories over Raphael Assuncao, John Lineker and Iuri Alcantara. Sandhagen now goes for the biggest win of his career as he attempts to add the first former UFC titleholder to his resume.
 
Former lightweight champion Edgar (23-8-1, fighting out of Toms River, N.J.) made good on his bantamweight debut last August, winning an entertaining decision over Pedro Munhoz. Throughout his decorated career, he has netted spectacular victories against Urijah Faber, Charles Oliveira and BJ Penn (thrice). Edgar now hopes to continue his climb up the 135-pound ladder and set himself up to become the first athlete to challenge for UFC championships in three divisions.

What time is UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov? 

  • Main Card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT

  • Prelims: 5pm ET / 2pm PT

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov Results:

/

PRELIMS

Opponents Michael Johnson and Clay Guida face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Opponents Michael Johnson and Clay Guida face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Ode Osbourne vs Jerome Rivera

 

Timur Valiev vs Martin Day

Seungwoo Choi vs Youssef Zalal

Molly McCann vs Lara Procopio

Karol Rosa vs Joselyne Edwards

Devonte Smith vs Justin Jaynes

Mike Rodriguez vs Danilo Marques

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: OVEREEM vs VOLKOV MAIN CARD

Opponents Alistair Overeem of the Netherlands and Alexander Volkov of Russia face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Diego Ferreira vs Beneil Dariush

Cody Stamann vs Askar Askar

Alexandre Pantoja vs Manel Kape

Michael Johnson vs Clay Guida

Co-Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs Frankie Edgar

Watch Live on ESPN+

Main Event: Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov

Watch Live on ESPN+

