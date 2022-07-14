Highlights
An entertaining afternoon of action at UBS Arena on Long Island ended not with a bang, but with an unfortunate injury.
Late in the opening round of the main event, Brian Ortega suffered a dislocated shoulder while looking to pull his arm out of an armbar attempt by Yair Rodriguez, bringing the highly anticipated featherweight main event to a sudden, saddening halt.
Things were shaping up to be as thrilling as anticipated, as both men had success on the feet early in the fight, but it wasn’t meant to be.
In the co-main event, Brazil’s Amanda Lemos rebounded from her loss in April with a second-round submission win over Michelle Waterson-Gomez, clamping onto a guillotine choke and securing the tap less than two minutes into the frame.
The victory re-affirmed Lemos’ standing as a Top 10 talent and dangerous finisher in the 115-pound weight class, and should set her up for another major assignment next time out, while Waterson-Gomez was left fighting off tears as the decision was announced, having now suffered consecutive setbacks and losses in four of her last five. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez Results
- Yair Rodriguez defeats Brian Ortega by TKO (injury) at 4:11 of Round 1
- Amanda Lemos defeats Michelle Waterson by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:48 of Round 2
- Li Jingliang defeats Muslim Salikhov by TKO (strikes) at 4:38 of Round 2
- Matt Schnell defeats Sumudaerji by submission (triangle choke) at 4:24 of Round 2
- Shane Burgos defeats Charles Jourdain by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)
- Lauren Murphy defeats Miesha Tate by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Punahele Soriano defeats Dalcha Lungiambula by KO (right hand) at 0:28 of Round 2
- Ricky Simon defeats Jack Shore by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:28 of Round 2
- Bill Algeo defeats Herbert Burns by TKO (retirement) at 1:50 of Round 2
- Dustin Jacoby defeats Da-Un Jung by KO (right hand) at 3:13 of Round 1
- Dustin Stoltzfus defeats Dwight Grant by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Emily Ducote defeats Jessica Penne by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez Main Card
Yair Rodriguez defeats Brian Ortega by TKO (injury) at 4:11 of Round 1
The main event was shaping up to be the entertaining back-and-forth everyone expected, but was brought to a premature halt late in the first round as Brian Ortega suffered a dislocated shoulder, giving Yair Rodriguez the first-round victory.
Yair Rodríguez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Yair Rodríguez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
Rodriguez came out quickly, flashing his incredible speed and diverse striking arsenal right out of the gate, prompting Ortega to look to clinch. When they separated, Rodriguez cracked Ortega with a clean right hand, and soon after, the two-time title challenger once again worked into the clinch.
As they spilled to the floor, Rodriguez looked for an armbar from bottom, and when Ortega looked to extricate his arm, his right shoulder popped out of its socket, bringing the bout to an end.
This isn’t the way anyone expected this one to end, and both men suggested running it back in the future in hopes of giving the fans the entertaining scrap this was shaping up to be and everyone expected. | Official Scorecards
Amanda Lemos defeats Michelle Waterson by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:48 of Round 2
Amanda Lemos reminded everyone that she has some submission skills in her arsenal to go along with her much-discussed power, clamping onto a guillotine choke and drawing out a tap to claim victory in the co-main event.
Amanda Lemos Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Amanda Lemos Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
After running level with Michelle Waterson-Gomez for much of the first, Lemos over-extended on a strike attempt and got taken down, giving the veteran a slight edge heading into the second round. Lemos seemed to be finding more success with her strikes in the middle stanza, and when Waterson-Gomez ducked in for another takedown, the Brazilian quickly grabbed onto a guillotine choke, eventually securing the tap.
Lemos submitted herself last time out by Jessica Andrade in her first main event assignment, but collects an outstanding rebound win here, toppling the tenured veteran to get right back into the win column and get things headed in the right direction again.
Now 6-1 at strawweight and 12-2-1 overall, the 35-year-old Brazilian powerhouse should climb into the Top 10 when the rankings are adjusted early next week. | Official Scorecards
Li Jingliang defeats Muslim Salikhov by TKO (strikes) at 4:38 of Round 2
Li Jingliang got back into the win column in impressive fashion on Saturday’s main card, collecting a second-round stoppage win over Muslim Salikhov.
Li Jingliang Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Li Jingliang Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
Following a close first round, Li came out a little more aggressive and active in the second, pressuring Salikhov, landing short shots when he could while looking for opportunities to uncork his right hand. Midway through the frame, the moment presented itself and Li did not miss, rocking Salikhov before wisely pressing forward patiently, stuffing a desperation takedown attempt and driving home another right as they clambered back to their feet.
As Salikhov hit the deck, “The Leech” swarmed for the finish.
This was a tremendous rebound effort for Li after getting steamrolled by Khamzat Chimaev last time out. The Chinese veteran is now 11-5 in the UFC, while Salikhov falls to 5-2 with the loss. | Official Scorecards
Matt Schnell defeats Sumudaerji by submission (triangle choke) at 4:24 of Round 2
Matt Schnell pulled off one of the most incredible comebacks in UFC history on Saturday, rallying from being on the brink of being finished to choke out Sumudaerji in an absolutely insane fight.
Matt Schnell Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Matt Schnell Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
The first was a more technical round, with Schnell hitting a lovely takedown and attacking off his back, while Sumudaerji used his length to wriggle free and have quality moments of his own. In the second, “The Tibetan Eagle” found his range and took it to Schnell, freezing him in place with a series of left hands and short, framed-off elbows that had referee Jacob Montalvo taking a close look.
Somehow, Schnell not only survived the onslaught, but turned the tables, hitting a well-timed takedown and quickly climbing into mount after stinging Sumudaerji on the feet. From there, “Danger” unleashed a storm of elbows that split the Chinese athlete open before locking in a triangle choke and putting his opponent to sleep.
Just an absolutely chaotic affair and a tremendous show of resiliency from Schnell. The Louisiana native picked up his sixth UFC victory and 16th career win overall with the second-round submission finish. | Official Scorecards
Shane Burgos defeats Charles Jourdain by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)
It wasn’t the non-stop firefight most envisioned, but the featherweight clash between Charles Jourdain and Shane Burgos delivered nonetheless, with the Monroe, New York native Burgos coming away on the happy side of the scorecards.
Shane Burgos Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Shane Burgos Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
Burgos showed off more of his grappling that he had in previous fights, controlling the opening half of the first round and nearly all of the second from a back mount position, wrapping up a body triangle that neutralized the French-Canadian’s offensive output. In the third, Jourdain came out chasing down Burgos, unloading a storm of offence that put the ranked fighter on his heels.
The decision came down to the judges scores, with Burgos earning 29-28 tallies from two of the three officials, while the other saw the bout as a draw. Now 8-0 in the UFC in his home state, Burgos picks up a second straight win, upping his record to 15-3 overall, while Jourdain falls to 4-4-1 in the UFC and 13-5-1 overall with the loss. | Official Scorecards
Lauren Murphy Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Lauren Murphy Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
From the outset, the recent title challenger was the quicker of the two, the sharper of the two, and the stronger of the two, battering and bloodying Tate with a steady diet of stiff jabs and clean rights, knees in the clinch, and elbows on the break. She also kept things standing throughout, out-muscling Tate in the clinch and mixing in a couple takedowns of her own.
This was a tremendous bounce-back effort following her championship loss to Valentina Shevchenko, as the soon-to-be 39-year-old showed clear improvements and a ton of moxie in getting back into the win column. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez Prelims
Punahele Soriano defeats Dalcha Lungiambula by KO (right hand) at 0:28 of Round 2
All it took was one big shot and Punahele Soriano put himself back into the win column.
Punahele Soriano Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Punahele Soriano Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
After a competitive and largely uneventful opening round, Soriano walked down Dalcha Lungiambula to start the second, countering a quick high kick with a swift left hand that found the chin and put “Champion” on the canvas. As the Hawaiian swarmed, connecting with a big right hook, Lungiambula covered up, prompting referee Dan Miragliotta to step in and wave off the festivities.
This was the type of effort the Xtreme Couture product and Dana White’s Contender Series needed after. | Official Scorecards
Punahele Soriano Scores Emphatic Second-Round KO | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Punahele Soriano Scores Emphatic Second-Round KO | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
Ricky Simon defeats Jack Shore by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:28 of Round 2
Huge effort from Ricky Simon on Saturday to hand Jack Shore the first loss of his professional career.
Ricky Simon Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Ricky Simon Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
Following a close first round, Simon turned up the pace in the second, scoring with a high amplitude takedown where he carried the Welshman across the cage and slammed him to the canvas before putting a right hand on Shore’s temple that shook his equilibrium. With his opponent dazed, Simon pounced, moving straight into mount where he secured an arm-triangle choke and drew out a tap from Shore.
That’s now five straight for the streaking Simon, who has now earned back-to-back finishes as he continues to work his way forward in the talent-rich bantamweight ranks. The 29-year-old moves to 7-2 in the UFC and 20-3 overall with the victory. | Official Scorecards
Ricky Simon Submits Jack Shore With Arm Triangle | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Ricky Simon Submits Jack Shore With Arm Triangle | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
Bill Algeo defeats Herbert Burns by TKO (retirement) at 1:50 of Round 2
Bill Algeo's fight with Herbert Burns started about as poorly as possible, with the Brazilian hitting a lateral drop and climbing straight into mount, locking up a deep triangle choke less than a minute into the fight.
Bill Algeo Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Bill Algeo Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
But “Senor Perfecto” navigated his way through the dangerous spot and then went on the offensive, dominating the final half of the opening stanza before punishing Burns early in the middle stanza, forcing the bout to be waved off when he couldn’t get back to his feet midway through the second round.
This was a gutsy effort to start and a dominant showing to secure the finish for the former CFFC standout, who picked up his second win of the year to advance to 16-6 overall. | Official Scorecards
Dustin Jacoby defeats Da-Un Jung by KO (right hand) at 3:13 of Round 1
Dustin Jacoby just keeps rolling!
Dustin Jacoby Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Dustin Jacoby Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
The former Glory kickboxing standout collected a one-shot, walk-off knockout win on Saturday afternoon, putting a perfect right hand on the jaw of Da-un Jung that dropped him in the center of the Octagon.
There was no need for anything else, as Jacoby walked it off and celebrated with his corner. Since returning to the UFC through a win on Dana White’s Contender Series two summers ago, “The Hanyak” has now gone 6-0-1, forcing his way into the rankings in the light heavyweight division and establishing himself as a dark horse veteran to track in the 205-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
Dustin Jacoby KOs Da Un Jung In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Dustin Jacoby KOs Da Un Jung In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
Dustin Stoltzfus defeats Dwight Grant by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
What was initially a tactical chess match early morphed into a back-and-forth battle of superior skills, with Dustin Stoltzfus collecting his first UFC victory on the strength of his dominant grappling in the late stretches of the second and third rounds.
Dustin Stoltzfus Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Dustin Stoltzfus Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
The middleweights stalked each other and looked for clean shots throughout the first, with Stoltzfus banging home low kick and Grant countering with individual clean strikes. The Pennsylvania-born, German-based middleweight finally got in deep on a takedown and dragged his fellow Dana White’s Contender Series grad to the deck late in the second, quickly moving to dominant positions and landing big shots.
The third was an amalgamation of the first two stanzas, with Stoltzfus once again securing the frame by scooping Grant into the air, depositing him in the center of the Octagon, and dominating on the mat.
It’s been a long time coming, but Stoltzfus finally has his first UFC victory. | Official Scorecards
Emily Ducote defeats Jessica Penne by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
There were zero nerves for Emily Ducote in her UFC debut, as the former Invicta FC strawweight champion took command of the Octagon from the jump and turned in a dominant effort against former title challenger Jessica Penne in Saturday’s opener.
Emily Ducote Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
Emily Ducote Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez
/
Ducote invested in low calf kicks early, beating up Penne’s lead leg before starting to get loose with her hands, finding a home for a sharp left hook multiple times. While Penne had her own moments with long punches and knees in the clinch, she couldn't sustain enough offence to back Ducote off. In the third, the promotional newcomer resumed chopping at Penne’s leg and maintained her pressure throughout, dealing with whatever return fire came her way to stay in the veteran’s face and secure the victory.
An outstanding showing from “Gordinha” in her first UFC appearance, extending her winning streak to four and her record to 12-6 with the unanimous decision win, while Penne fell to 14-6 with the loss. | Official Scorecards
Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez, Live From The UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. Prelims Begin at 11am ET/8am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off On ABC At 2pm ET/11am PT
:
:
Special Feature
International Fight Week with Megan Olivi
Announcements