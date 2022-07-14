UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez Results 

An entertaining afternoon of action at UBS Arena on Long Island ended not with a bang, but with an unfortunate injury.

Late in the opening round of the main event, Brian Ortega suffered a dislocated shoulder while looking to pull his arm out of an armbar attempt by Yair Rodriguez, bringing the highly anticipated featherweight main event to a sudden, saddening halt.

Things were shaping up to be as thrilling as anticipated, as both men had success on the feet early in the fight, but it wasn’t meant to be.

In the co-main event, Brazil’s Amanda Lemos rebounded from her loss in April with a second-round submission win over Michelle Waterson-Gomez, clamping onto a guillotine choke and securing the tap less than two minutes into the frame.

The victory re-affirmed Lemos' standing as a Top 10 talent and dangerous finisher in the 115-pound weight class, and should set her up for another major assignment next time out, while Waterson-Gomez was left fighting off tears as the decision was announced, having now suffered consecutive setbacks and losses in four of her last five.