Official Scorecards | UFC Rio

Saturday evening, the UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro for the third consecutive year, bringing a 13-fight card to Farmasi Arena, headlined by one of the most beloved Brazilian competitors in the promotion’s history. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveiracompetes in his home nation for the first time in more than five years, where he’ll square off with Polish standout Mateusz Gamrot.
UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot goes down this Saturday, October 11, live from Rio de Janeiro. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Luan Lacerda vs Saimon Oliveira
Luan Lacerda | Saimon Oliveira
Julia Polastri vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Julia Polastri | Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Valter Walker vs Mohammed Usman
Valter Walker | Mohammed Usman
Lucas Rocha vs Stewart Nicoll
Lucas Rocha | Stewart Nicoll
Bia Mesquita vs Irina Alekseeva
Bia Mesquita | Irina Alekseeva
Vitor Petrino vs Thomas Petersen
Vitor Petrino | Thomas Petersen
Jafel Filho vs Clayton Carpenter
Jafel Filho | Clayton Carpenter
Lucas Almeida vs Michael Aswell Jr.
Lucas Almeida | Michael Aswell Jr.
Ricardo Ramos vs Kaan Ofli
Ricardo Ramos | Kaan Ofli
Jhonata Diniz vs Mario Pinto
Jhonata Diniz | Mario Pinto
Vicente Luque vs Joel Álvarez
Vicente Luque | Joel Álvarez
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Montel Jackson
Deiveson Figueiredo | Montel Jackson
Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Mateusz Gamrot
