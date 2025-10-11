 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Joe Martinez introduces the main event during the UFC Fight Night event at anb Arena on February 01, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Rio

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot, Live From Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro On October 11
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 11, 2025

Saturday evening, the UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro for the third consecutive year, bringing a 13-fight card to Farmasi Arena, headlined by one of the most beloved Brazilian competitors in the promotion’s history. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveiracompetes in his home nation for the first time in more than five years, where he’ll square off with Polish standout Mateusz Gamrot.

UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot goes down this Saturday, October 11, live from Rio de Janeiro. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

How To Watch UFC Rio

Official Scorecards

Luan Lacerda vs Saimon Oliveira

Athlete Profiles: Luan Lacerda | Saimon Oliveira

Julia Polastri vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Athlete Profiles: Julia Polastri | Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Valter Walker vs Mohammed Usman

Athlete Profiles: Valter Walker | Mohammed Usman

Lucas Rocha vs Stewart Nicoll

Athlete Profiles: Lucas Rocha | Stewart Nicoll

Bia Mesquita vs Irina Alekseeva

Athlete Profiles: Bia Mesquita | Irina Alekseeva

Vitor Petrino vs Thomas Petersen

Athlete Profiles: Vitor Petrino | Thomas Petersen

Jafel Filho vs Clayton Carpenter

Athlete Profiles: Jafel Filho | Clayton Carpenter

Lucas Almeida vs Michael Aswell Jr.

Athlete Profiles: Lucas Almeida | Michael Aswell Jr.

Ricardo Ramos vs Kaan Ofli

Athlete Profiles: Ricardo Ramos | Kaan Ofli

Jhonata Diniz vs Mario Pinto

Athlete Profiles: Jhonata Diniz | Mario Pinto

Vicente Luque vs Joel Álvarez

Athlete Profiles: Vicente Luque | Joel Álvarez

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Montel Jackson

Athlete Profiles: Deiveson Figueiredo | Montel Jackson

Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Mateusz Gamrot

Athlete Profiles: Charles Oliveira | Mateusz Gamrot

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 11, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Tags
judges scorecards
official scorecards
scorecards
UFC RIO
Charles Oliveira
Mateusz Gamrot