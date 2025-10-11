Prelim Results | UFC Rio

Saturday evening, the UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro for the third consecutive year, bringing a 13-fight card to Farmasi Arena, headlined by one of the most beloved Brazilian competitors in the promotion’s history. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira competes in his home nation for the first time in more than five years, where he’ll square off with Polish standout Mateusz Gamrot.
UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot goes down this Saturday, October 11, live from Rio de Janeiro. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Luan Lacerda vs Saimon Oliveira
- The action gets started in the bantamweight division as Luan Lacerda (12-3, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) locks horns with Saimon Oliveira (18-6, fighting out of Balneario Camboriu, SC, Brazil)
Julia Polastri vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- An intriguing matchup at 115 pounds sees strawweight prospect Julia Polastri (13-5, fighting out of Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) battle former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-9, fighting out of (Lodz, Poland)
Valter Walker vs Mohammed Usman
- Riding three consecutive heel hook finishes, No. 15 ranked heavyweight contender Valter Walker (14-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) takes on The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 heavyweight winner Mohammed Usman (12-4, fighting out of Kill Cliff FC)
Lucas Rocha vs Stewart Nicoll
- Dana White's Contender Series grad Lucas Rocha (17-2, fighting out of Coari, Amazonas, Brazil) squares off against Stewart Nicoll (8-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia)
Bia Mesquita vs Irina Alekseeva
- Undefeated bantamweight prospect Bia Mesquita (5-0, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida) - a 10x BJJ world champion - makes her highly anticipated debut against Irina Alekseeva (5-3, fighting out of Chelyabinsk, Russia)
Vitor Petrino vs Thomas Petersen
- Vitor Petrino (12-2, fighting out of Santa Luzia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) aims for his second-straight win at heavyweight against DWCS alum Thomas Petersen (10-3, fighting out of Lakeville, MN)
Jafel Filho vs Clayton Carpenter
- In the featured prelim, submission specialist Jafel Filho (16-4, fighting out of Sento Sé, Bahia, Brazil) collides with fellow flyweight prospect Clayton Carpenter (8-1, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ)
