Main Card Results | UFC Rio

Saturday evening, the UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro for the third consecutive year, bringing a 13-fight card to Farmasi Arena, headlined by one of the most beloved Brazilian competitors in the promotion’s history. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira competes in his home nation for the first time in more than five years, where he’ll square off with Polish standout Mateusz Gamrot.
UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot goes down this Saturday, October 11, live from Rio de Janeiro. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
Lucas Almeida vs Michael Aswell Jr.
- Featherweights kick off the main card as Lucas Almeida (15-4, fighting out of Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil) takes on Michael Aswell Jr. (10-3, fighting out of Houston, TX)
Ricardo Ramos vs Kaan Ofli
- The action continues in the featherweight division as UFC veteran Ricardo Ramos (17-7, fighting out of Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil) battles The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 finalist Kaan Ofli (12-4-1, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia)
Jhonata Diniz vs Mario Pinto
- Dana White's Contender Series graduates Jhonata Diniz (9-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) and Mario Pinto (10-0, fighting out of London, England) square off in a clash of heavyweight knockout artists
Vicente Luque vs Joel Álvarez
- Fan-favorite welterweight Vicente Luque (23-11-1, fighting out of Brasília, Brasil) returns to the Octagon to face prolific finisher Joel Álvarez (22-3, fighting out of Asturias, Spain)
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Montel Jackson
- Former two-time UFC flyweight champion and No. 6 ranked bantamweight contender Deiveson Figueiredo (24-5-1, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil) defends his position in the Top 10 against No. 15 ranked Montel Jackson (15-2, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI)
Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Mateusz Gamrot
- Former lightweight champion and No. 4 ranked contender Charles Oliveira (35-11, 1 NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) aims to show once again why he’s among the sport’s most beloved fighters when he faces No. 8 ranked Mateusz Gamrot (25-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) in Saturday's main event
