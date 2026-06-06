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Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On June 6, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Jun. 6, 2026

The Octagon returns to Las Vegas on Saturday with a thrilling welterweight headliner between a former champion and surging content.

In the main event, former 170-pound king Belal Muhammad looks to make his push back to the top of the division against No. 11 ranked Gabriel Bonfim, who's coming off a second round KO of Randy Brown in his first UFC main event last November.

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UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim takes place live from Meta APEX on June 6, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

MORE: Main Card Results | Scorecards

Prelim Results, Highlights & Interviews:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Ketlen Souza vs Ariane Carnelossi

The action kicks off in the strawweight division as Ketlen Souza (16-6, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) looks to avenge a 2019 loss in a rematch with Ariane Carnelossi (15-4, fighting out of Presidente Prudente, Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Jeisla Chaves vs Yuneisy Duben

Dana White's Contender Series graduates collide as undefeated flyweight Jeisla Chaves (7-0, fighting out of Poções, Bahia, Brazil) takes on Yuneisy Duben (6-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Provincia de Lima, Peru by way of Valencia, Carabobo, Venezuela)

Jordan Leavitt vs Joanderson Brito

Fresh off a win in February, Jordan Leavitt (13-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) looks to collect his third-straight win at lightweight against Joanderson Brito (18-5-1, fighting out of Bauru, Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Priscila Cachoeira vs Chelsea Chandler

Hard-hitting bantamweight Priscila Cachoeira (13-8, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) battles Chelsea Chandler (6-4, fighting out of Stockton, CA) who returns to the Octagon for the first time in over a year

Bruno Silva vs Edgar Chairez

No. 15 ranked flyweight contender Bruno Silva (15-8-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Piracicaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil) aims for his 12th stoppage victory when he squares off against Edgar Chairez (13-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California Mexico)

Marcus McGhee vs John Yannis

Bantamweight Marcus McGhee (10-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) looks to rebound from his loss to current 135-pound champ Petr Yan against John Yannis (10-4, fighting out of Plainview, TX)

Matt Schnell vs Alessandro Costa

The featured prelim will see all-action flyweights go head-to-head as Matt Schnell (17-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Shreveport, LA) takes on Alessandro Costa (15-5, fighting out of Puebla, Mexico by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil)

Check Out All Things UFC Freedom 250

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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