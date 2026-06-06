Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On June 6, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Jun. 6, 2026
The Octagon returns to Las Vegas on Saturday with a thrilling welterweight headliner between a former champion and surging content.
In the main event, former 170-pound king Belal Muhammad looks to make his push back to the top of the division against No. 11 ranked Gabriel Bonfim, who's coming off a second round KO of Randy Brown in his first UFC main event last November.
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Ketlen Souza vs Ariane Carnelossi
The action kicks off in the strawweight division as Ketlen Souza (16-6, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) looks to avenge a 2019 loss in a rematch with Ariane Carnelossi (15-4, fighting out of Presidente Prudente, Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Jeisla Chaves vs Yuneisy Duben
Dana White's Contender Series graduates collide as undefeated flyweight Jeisla Chaves (7-0, fighting out of Poções, Bahia, Brazil) takes on Yuneisy Duben (6-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Provincia de Lima, Peru by way of Valencia, Carabobo, Venezuela)
Jordan Leavitt vs Joanderson Brito
Fresh off a win in February, Jordan Leavitt (13-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) looks to collect his third-straight win at lightweight against Joanderson Brito (18-5-1, fighting out of Bauru, Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Priscila Cachoeira vs Chelsea Chandler
Hard-hitting bantamweight Priscila Cachoeira (13-8, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) battles Chelsea Chandler (6-4, fighting out of Stockton, CA) who returns to the Octagon for the first time in over a year
Bruno Silva vs Edgar Chairez
No. 15 ranked flyweight contender Bruno Silva (15-8-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Piracicaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil) aims for his 12th stoppage victory when he squares off against Edgar Chairez (13-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California Mexico)
Marcus McGhee vs John Yannis
Bantamweight Marcus McGhee (10-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) looks to rebound from his loss to current 135-pound champ Petr Yan against John Yannis (10-4, fighting out of Plainview, TX)
Matt Schnell vs Alessandro Costa
The featured prelim will see all-action flyweights go head-to-head as Matt Schnell (17-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Shreveport, LA) takes on Alessandro Costa (15-5, fighting out of Puebla, Mexico by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil)