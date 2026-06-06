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Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On June 6, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 6, 2026

The Octagon returns to Las Vegas on Saturday with a thrilling welterweight headliner between a former champion and surging content.

In the main event, former 170-pound king Belal Muhammad looks to make his push back to the top of the division against No. 11 ranked Gabriel Bonfim, who's coming off a second round KO of Randy Brown in his first UFC main event last November.

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UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim takes place live from Meta APEX on June 6, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

MORE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Scorecards:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event. Scorecards will be added beneath each matchup following the conclusion of every fight.)

Ketlen Souza vs Ariane Carnelossi
 

Jeisla Chaves vs Yuneisy Duben

Jordan Leavitt vs Joanderson Brito

Priscila Cachoeira vs Chelsea Chandler

Bruno Silva vs Edgar Chairez

Marcus McGhee vs John Yannis

Matt Schnell vs Alessandro Costa

Iwo Baraniewski vs Junior Tafa

Bryce Mitchell vs Santiago Luna

Farès Ziam vs Tom Nolan

Co-Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Edmen Shahbazyan

Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs Gabriel Bonfim

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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