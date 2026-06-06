Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim
See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On June 6, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Jun. 6, 2026
The Octagon returns to Las Vegas on Saturday with a thrilling welterweight headliner between a former champion and surging content.
In the main event, former 170-pound king Belal Muhammad looks to make his push back to the top of the division against No. 11 ranked Gabriel Bonfim, who's coming off a second round KO of Randy Brown in his first UFC main event last November.