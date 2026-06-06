Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim

In the main event, former 170-pound king Belal Muhammad looks to make his push back to the top of the division against No. 11 ranked Gabriel Bonfim, who's coming off a second round KO of Randy Brown in his first UFC main event last November.

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UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim takes place live from Meta APEX on June 6, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

MORE: Prelim Results | Scorecards

Main Card Results, Highlights & Interviews:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)