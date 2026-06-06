Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On June 6, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Jun. 7, 2026
The Octagon returns to Las Vegas on Saturday with a thrilling welterweight headliner between a former champion and surging content.
In the main event, former 170-pound king Belal Muhammad looks to make his push back to the top of the division against No. 11 ranked Gabriel Bonfim, who's coming off a second round KO of Randy Brown in his first UFC main event last November.
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Iwo Baraniewski vs Junior Tafa
Undefeated light heavyweight Iwo Baraniewski (8-0, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) hunts his fourth sub-90-second knockout when he takes on Junior Tafa (7-5, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) in the main card opener
Bryce Mitchell vs Santiago Luna
Former featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell (18-4, fighting out of Searcy, AR) squares off against undefeated prospect Santiago Luna (8-0, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) at bantamweight
Farès Ziam vs Tom Nolan
No. 14 ranked lightweight contender Farès Ziam (18-4, fighting out of Lyon, France) aims for his seventh-straight victory against surging prospect Tom Nolan (10-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia)
Co-Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Edmen Shahbazyan
In the co-main event, No. 4 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen (26-7, fighting out of Chicago, IL by way of Covington, LA) defends his place in the Top 5 against knockout artist Edmen Shahbazyan (16-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)
Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs Gabriel Bonfim
In the main event, former welterweight king and No. 5 ranked contender Belal Muhammad (24-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Chicago, IL) looks to remind everyone of his championship pedigree against No. 11 ranked Gabriel Bonfim (19-1, fighting out of Brasília, Brazil), who rides a 4-fight win streak into Saturday's headliner