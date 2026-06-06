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Former Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad and Brazil's Gabriel Bonfim
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Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On June 6, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Jun. 7, 2026

The Octagon returns to Las Vegas on Saturday with a thrilling welterweight headliner between a former champion and surging content.

In the main event, former 170-pound king Belal Muhammad looks to make his push back to the top of the division against No. 11 ranked Gabriel Bonfim, who's coming off a second round KO of Randy Brown in his first UFC main event last November.

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UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim takes place live from Meta APEX on June 6, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

MORE: Prelim Results | Scorecards

Main Card Results, Highlights & Interviews:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Iwo Baraniewski vs Junior Tafa

Undefeated light heavyweight Iwo Baraniewski (8-0, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) hunts his fourth sub-90-second knockout when he takes on Junior Tafa (7-5, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) in the main card opener

Bryce Mitchell vs Santiago Luna

Former featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell (18-4, fighting out of Searcy, AR) squares off against undefeated prospect Santiago Luna (8-0, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) at bantamweight

Farès Ziam vs Tom Nolan

No. 14 ranked lightweight contender Farès Ziam (18-4, fighting out of Lyon, France) aims for his seventh-straight victory against surging prospect Tom Nolan (10-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia)

Co-Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Edmen Shahbazyan

In the co-main event, No. 4 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen (26-7, fighting out of Chicago, IL by way of Covington, LA) defends his place in the Top 5 against knockout artist Edmen Shahbazyan (16-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)

Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs Gabriel Bonfim

In the main event, former welterweight king and No. 5 ranked contender Belal Muhammad (24-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Chicago, IL) looks to remind everyone of his championship pedigree against No. 11 ranked Gabriel Bonfim (19-1, fighting out of Brasília, Brazil), who rides a 4-fight win streak into Saturday's headliner

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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