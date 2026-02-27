 Skip to main content
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Mexico

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing February 28, 2026 UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh At CDMX Arena In Mexico City
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 27, 2026

The first Mexican champion in UFC history headlines the promotion’s return to Arena CDMX on Saturday, February 28 as Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno steps in against Lone’er Kavanagh in a five-round flyweight contest.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs KAVANAGH takes place Saturday, February 28 in Mexico City. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Brandon Moreno (125.5) vs Lone’er Kavanagh (125)

Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera (136) vs David Martinez (135)

Lightweight Bout: Daniel Zellhuber (155) vs King Green (155)

Flyweight Bout: Edgar Chairez (125) vs Felipe Bunes (125)

Flyweight Bout: Imanol Rodriguez (125) vs Kevin Borjas (126)   

Bantamweight Bout: Santiago Luna (136) vs Angel Pacheco (135)

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Ryan Gandra (185) vs Jose Daniel Medina (186) 

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ailín Pérez (136) vs Macy Chiasson (135)

Bantamweight Bout: Cristian Quiñonez  (136) vs Kris Moutinho (136) 

Featherweight Bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade (146) vs Javier Reyes (145)

Women’s Catchweight Bout (130-lbs): Regina Tarin (130) vs Ernesta Kareckaite (129.5)

Featherweight Bout: Erik Silva (146) vs Francis Marshall (145)

Middleweight Bout: Damian Pinas (186) vs Wes Schultz (186)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on February 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card live on Paramount+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

