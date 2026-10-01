Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan

In the main event, former lightweight title challenger and perennial contender Renato Moicano looks to maintain his place in the Meta Rankings Top 10 against rising contender Tom Nolan, who enters his first UFC main event on a five-fight winning streak.

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Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Follow the action below with live results, highlights and recaps following every fight.

Main Card Results, Highlights & More:

More Coverage: Prelim Results | Scorecards