Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On October 31, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Nov. 1, 2026
The Octagon returns to Meta APEX on Halloween night to close out UFC's loaded October schedule.
In the main event, former lightweight title challenger and perennial contender Renato Moicano looks to maintain his place in the Meta Rankings Top 10 against rising contender Tom Nolan, who enters his first UFC main event on a five-fight winning streak.
The main event features a Top 15 lightweight matchup between former title challenger Renato Moicano (21-7-1, fighting out of Brasília, Brazil) and rising contender Tom Nolan (11-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia).
Co-Main Event: Randy Brown vs Jacobe Smith
In the co-main event, Randy Brown (20-8, fighting out of Spanish Town, Jamaica) looks to return to the win column against short-notice welterweight opponent Jacobe Smith (13-0, fighting out of Dallas, TX), who comes into the fight fresh off a first-round KO just four weeks ago,
Ode’ Osbourne vs Cody Durden
Veteran flyweights keep the action rolling as Ode' Osbourne (13-9, 2 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Milwaukee, WI) takes on Cody Durden (18-11-1, fighting out of Covington, GA).
Yana Santos vs Luana Santos
Top 10 bantamweights collide as No. 6 ranked Yana Santos (17-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Saint Petersburg, Russia) locks horns with No. 7 ranked Luana Santos (11-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil).
Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs Farman Hasanov
In the main card opener, DWCS grad Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (11-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) faces undefeated welterweight Farman Hasanov (6-0, fighting out of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan).
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+ in the United States.