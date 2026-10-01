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Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On October 31, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 31, 2026

The Octagon returns to Meta APEX on Halloween night to close out UFC's loaded October schedule.

In the main event, former lightweight title challenger and perennial contender Renato Moicano looks to maintain his place in the Meta Rankings Top 10 against rising contender Tom Nolan, who enters his first UFC main event on a five-fight winning streak.

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Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. This page will be updated live throughout the event with official scorecards following every fight.

Official Scorecards:

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Prelims

Lucia Szabova vs Tainara Lisboa
 

Talita Alencar vs Piera Rodriguez

Nick Klein vs Joe Kropschot

Zachary Reese vs Mickey Gall

Julian Erosa vs JeongYeong Lee

Rodrigo Sezinando vs Theodor Berggren

Francis Marshall vs Dakota Hope

Main Card

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs Farman Hasanov

Yana Santos vs Luana Santos

Ode’ Osbourne vs Cody Durden

Co-Main Event: Randy Brown vs Jacobe Smith

Main Event: Renato Moicano vs Tom Nolan

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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