Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan
See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On October 31, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Oct. 31, 2026
The Octagon returns to Meta APEX on Halloween night to close out UFC's loaded October schedule.
In the main event, former lightweight title challenger and perennial contender Renato Moicano looks to maintain his place in the Meta Rankings Top 10 against rising contender Tom Nolan, who enters his first UFC main event on a five-fight winning streak.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+ in the United States.