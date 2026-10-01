Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan

In the main event, former lightweight title challenger and perennial contender Renato Moicano looks to maintain his place in the Meta Rankings Top 10 against rising contender Tom Nolan, who enters his first UFC main event on a five-fight winning streak.

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Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. This page will be updated live throughout the event with official scorecards following every fight.

Official Scorecards:

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Prelim Results