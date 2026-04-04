Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan

Thomas Petersen defeated Guilherme Pat by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Thomas Petersen closed out the prelims with a majority decision of Guilherme Pat, getting himself back into the win column to open his 2026 campaign.

The Dana White’s Contender Series grad was the more active of the two in the opening two rounds, but it was Pat that landed the more telling blows, bringing out a sense of urgency in the wrestler from Minnesota. Petersen came out to start the third like a man possessed, closing the distance and flooring Pat before spending the remainder of the frame chipping away from top position.

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