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UFC lightweights Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan
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Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On April 4, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Apr. 5, 2026

Following an all-action collection of preliminary card fights, the shift to the main card upped the stakes and elevated the intensity, with the impressive results continuing to pile up inside the Octagon. A trio of recent Dana White’s Contender Series grads showed out, sophmore Ethyn Ewing continued to shine, and Virna Jandiroba maintained her place in the upper tier of the strawweight division before the night wrapped with a scrappy lightweight main event.

Catch up on all the action from Saturday night’s action with our full main card recaps below.

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Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews

Main Event: Renato Moicano defeated Chris Duncan by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:14 of Round 2

Renato Moicano returned to the win column with a dominant second-round stoppage win over stablemate Chris Duncan to close out Saturday’s fight card.

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Renato Moicano Gets The Tap In Round Two | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Renato Moicano Gets The Tap In Round Two | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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The Brazilian veteran was the sharper, more effective of the two from the outset, sniping at Duncan throughout the first round, getting into a rhythm. Early in the second, Moicano sat the the Scotsman down before swarming and dragging the fight to the ground. From there, it was only a matter of time before Moicano took the back and found the next, squeezing out the tap.

Renato Moicano Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Renato Moicano Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Just a blistering performance from the tenured lightweight and Top 15 mainstay. After suffering a pair of setbacks last year, this was a punishing bounce-back performance for the fired up Moicano.

Virna Jandiroba defeated Tabatha Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Virna Jandiroba successfully turned back to the challenge of Tabatha Ricci, leaning on her outstanding grappling to secure a unanimous decision win in the co-main event.

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Virna Jandiroba Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Virna Jandiroba Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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The recent title challenger salted away the first two rounds with a mix of heavy strikes and timely takedowns, dragging Ricci to the canvas multiple times, grinding time off the clock while chipping away from top position. Ricci capitalized on Jandiroba tiring in the third, turning in her most effective frame of the fight, but it was a case of too little, too late.

All three judges scored the fight for Jandiroba, who made an immediate return to the win column after coming up short in her bid to claim the vacant strawweight title last October. That’s now six wins in seven starts for “Carcara,” who showed she’s still amongst the division’s elite with a win in Saturday’s co-main event.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev defeated Brendson Ribeiro by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:52 of Round 1

Abdul Rakhman Yahkyaev had to deal with a little bit of adversity, but the unbeaten light heavyweight stayed calm and maintained his unblemished record with a first-round submission win over Brendson Ribeiro.

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Ribeiro landed a couple stiff shots straight out of the gate and had Yahkyaev looking to wrestle early and forced him to defend against a kimura early in the first grappling entanglement. But once he settled in and started to control Ribeiro, it was all Yakhyaev from there, patiently chipping away with short shots before working to the back, lacing up the choke, and securing the finish.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Submits Rafael Estevam In The Opening Round | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Submits Rafael Estevam In The Opening Round | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Now 9-0 overall and quickly 2-0 in the UFC, Yakhyaev is without question one of the top prospects on the roster and a rapidly ascending threat in the light heavyweight ranks. “The Hunter” is going to be heard from in this division sooner rather than later.

Ethyn Ewing defeated Rafael Estevam by TKO (body shot) at 1:44 of Round 3

Ethyn Ewing turned in a brilliant sophomore appearance on Saturday, spoiling Rafael Estevam’s arrival in the bantamweight division while simultaneously bouncing him from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Ethyn Ewing Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Ethyn Ewing Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Ewing was the more effective of the two the entire way through, piling up the punishment more and more as the fight progressed. After being instructed to “go to the bakery” in the corner between rounds, that’s precisely what Ewing did, settling Estevam with a left hand to the liver early in the third.

Ethyn Ewing Ends It Early With A TKO Against Rafael Estevam | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Ethyn Ewing Ends It Early With A TKO Against Rafael Estevam | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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That’s now consecutive impressive showings from the California-based bantamweight, who bested Malcolm Wellmaker at Madison Square Garden in his short notice debut last November. Ewing has looked technical and clean through each of his first two starts and seems poised to make some noise in the 135-pound weight class.

Tommy McMillen defeated Manolo Zecchini by TKO (strikes) at 3:57 of Round 1

Tommy McMillen kicked off his UFC career with a first-round stoppage win over Manolo Zecchini in an all-out brawl.

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Tommy McMillen Gets Debut TKO Victory | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Tommy McMillen Gets Debut TKO Victory | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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The recent Dana White’s Contender Series grad came out looking to scrap and Zecchnini was ready to oblige, meeting him in the pocket and trading the whole way through. Late in the round, McMillen started gathering momentum, and as Zecchini started to wilt, “Gun” continued to unload until referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight.

Tommy McMillen Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Tommy McMillen Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Now 10-0 with nine stoppages, McMillen showed he’s going to be an all-action addition to the featherweight division going forward. The Montana native is surrounded by a quality team and should get every opportunity to build momentum as a potential star-in-the-making.

Jose Delano defeated Robert Ruchala by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Jose Delano and Robert Ruchala opened the main card with a competitive featherweight clash that went back and forth the whole way, with a third-round point deduction looming large.

For all three rounds, the UFC neophytes went back-and-forth, with the only decisive round coming in the second, where Delano doubled up Ruchala on terms of strikes. Midway through the third, Ruchala grabbed a double handful of fence as Delano looked to spin him to the canvas, prompting referee Keith Peterson to instantly halt the action and deduct a point.

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Jose Delano Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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Jose Delano Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
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When the scorecards were collected and totaled, it was Delano that came out ahead. This was a quality debut effort for the recent Dana White’s Contender Series grad, who advanced to 17-3 with the win.

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UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 4, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

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