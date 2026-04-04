Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The recent title challenger salted away the first two rounds with a mix of heavy strikes and timely takedowns, dragging Ricci to the canvas multiple times, grinding time off the clock while chipping away from top position. Ricci capitalized on Jandiroba tiring in the third, turning in her most effective frame of the fight, but it was a case of too little, too late.

All three judges scored the fight for Jandiroba, who made an immediate return to the win column after coming up short in her bid to claim the vacant strawweight title last October. That’s now six wins in seven starts for “Carcara,” who showed she’s still amongst the division’s elite with a win in Saturday’s co-main event.