Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan

UFC returned to Meta APEX with an all-action lightweight main event that saw Renato Moicano get back in the win column in a big way with his second-round submission over Chris Duncan. In the co-main event, strawweights collided when Virna Jandiroba and Tabatha Ricci faced off.
Here's how the judges saw every round in Las Vegas.
MORE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results
Official Scorecards
Kai Kamaka III vs Dakota Hope
Official Result: Kai Kamaka III (29-28, 29-28) defeated Dakota Hope by split decision (29-28)
Dione Barbosa vs Melissa Gatto
Official Result: Dione Barbosa defeated Melissa Gatto by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)
Azamat Bekoev vs Tresean Gore
Official Result: Tresean Gore defeated Azamat Bekoev by technical submission (guillotine choke) at 3:27 of Round 3
Alice Pereira vs Hailey Cowan
Official Result: Alice Pereira defeated Hailey Cowan by KO (knee) at 4:24 of Round 2
Lando Vannata vs Darrius Flowers
Official Result: Darrius Flowers defeated Lando Vannata by TKO (strikes) at 0:52 of Round 2
Alessandro Costa vs Stewart Nicoll
Official Result: Alessandro Costa defeated Stewart Nicoll by TKO (body shot) at 4:56 of Round 2
Guilherme Pat vs Thomas Petersen
Official Result: Thomas Petersen defeated Guilherme Pat by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)
Jose Delano vs Robert Ruchala
Official Result: Jose Delano defeated Robert Ruchala by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)
Tommy McMillen vs Manolo Zecchini
Official Result: Tommy McMillen defeated Manolo Zecchini by TKO (strikes) at 3:57 of Round 1
Ethyn Ewing vs Rafael Estevam
Official Result: Ethyn Ewing defeated Rafael Estevam by TKO (body shot) at 1:44 of Round 3
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs Brendson Ribeiro
Official Result: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev defeated Brendson Ribeiro by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:52 of Round 1
Virna Jandiroba vs Tabatha Ricci
Official Result: Virna Jandiroba defeated Tabatha Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Main Event: Renato Moicano vs Chris Duncan
Official Result: Renato Moicano defeated Chris Duncan by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:14 of Round 2
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 4, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!