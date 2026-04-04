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Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On April 4, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 5, 2026

UFC returned to Meta APEX with an all-action lightweight main event that saw Renato Moicano get back in the win column in a big way with his second-round submission over Chris Duncan. In the co-main event, strawweights collided when Virna Jandiroba and Tabatha Ricci faced off. 

Here's how the judges saw every round in Las Vegas. 

MORE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Official Scorecards

Kai Kamaka III vs Dakota Hope

Kai Kamaka III (29-28, 29-28) defeated Dakota Hope by split decision (29-28)

Official Result: Kai Kamaka III (29-28, 29-28) defeated Dakota Hope by split decision (29-28)

Dione Barbosa vs Melissa Gatto

Dione Barbosa defeated Melissa Gatto by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Official Result: Dione Barbosa defeated Melissa Gatto by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Azamat Bekoev vs Tresean Gore

Tresean Gore defeated Azamat Bekoev by technical submission (guillotine choke) at 3:27 of Round 3

Official Result: Tresean Gore defeated Azamat Bekoev by technical submission (guillotine choke) at 3:27 of Round 3

Alice Pereira vs Hailey Cowan

Alice Pereira defeated Hailey Cowan by KO (knee) at 4:24 of Round 2

Official Result: Alice Pereira defeated Hailey Cowan by KO (knee) at 4:24 of Round 2

Lando Vannata vs Darrius Flowers

Darrius Flowers defeated Lando Vannata by TKO (strikes) at 0:52 of Round 2

Official Result: Darrius Flowers defeated Lando Vannata by TKO (strikes) at 0:52 of Round 2

Alessandro Costa vs Stewart Nicoll

Alessandro Costa defeated Stewart Nicoll by TKO (body shot) at 4:56 of Round 2

Official Result: Alessandro Costa defeated Stewart Nicoll by TKO (body shot) at 4:56 of Round 2

Guilherme Pat vs Thomas Petersen

Thomas Petersen defeated Guilherme Pat by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Official Result: Thomas Petersen defeated Guilherme Pat by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Jose Delano vs Robert Ruchala

Jose Delano defeated Robert Ruchala by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Official Result: Jose Delano defeated Robert Ruchala by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Tommy McMillen vs Manolo Zecchini

Tommy McMillen defeated Manolo Zecchini by TKO (strikes) at 3:57 of Round 1

Official Result: Tommy McMillen defeated Manolo Zecchini by TKO (strikes) at 3:57 of Round 1

Ethyn Ewing vs Rafael Estevam

Ethyn Ewing defeated Rafael Estevam by TKO (body shot) at 1:44 of Round 3

Official Result: Ethyn Ewing defeated Rafael Estevam by TKO (body shot) at 1:44 of Round 3

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs Brendson Ribeiro

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev defeated Brendson Ribeiro by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:52 of Round 1

Official Result: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev defeated Brendson Ribeiro by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:52 of Round 1

Virna Jandiroba vs Tabatha Ricci

Virna Jandiroba defeated Tabatha Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Official Result: Virna Jandiroba defeated Tabatha Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Main Event: Renato Moicano vs Chris Duncan

Renato Moicano defeated Chris Duncan by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:14 of Round 2

Official Result: Renato Moicano defeated Chris Duncan by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:14 of Round 2

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UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 4, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

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