Live Results, Winner Interviews And More From UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green, Live From The UFC APEX in Las Vegas
UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with an intriguing matchup in a 160-pound catchweight bout, as No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev aims to halt the momentum of fan favorite Bobby Green, who fills in on short-notice to replace the injured Beneil Dariush. In the middleweight co-main event, renowned finisher Misha Cirkunov looks to secure his first victory in the weight class as he takes on Wellington Turman.
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green will take place Saturday, Feb. 26 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1pm PT/ 4pm ET and the main card at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green Results
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green Main Card
Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green
Bobby Green was thinking upset as he returned to the Octagon just two weeks after a win over Nasrat Haqparast, but No. 4-ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev was not to be denied, as he stopped Green in the first round of their UFC Fight Night main event.
“I just want a title fight,” said Makhachev. “I’m ready, I’m here. Just tell me where and when.”
Islam Makhachev Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green
Makhachev was careful with his pressure in the early going, but after catching a kick, he implemented his grappling attack. Green eluded initial danger, but Makhachev floored him moments later, and then it was trouble for the Californian. Makhachev got into the mount, then took Green’s back, and from there it was academic, as he fired off punches with both hands until referee Herb Dean stopped the bout. The official time was 3:23 of the first round.
Makhachev moves to 22-1 in winning his tenth straight. Green, who replaced Beneil Dariush, falls to 29-13-1. The bout was held at a catchweight of 160 pounds.
Official Result – Islam Makhachev defeats Bobby Green via TKO (strikes) at 3:23 of the first round.
Co-Main Event: Misha Cirkunov vs Wellington Turman
In the middleweight co-main event, Wellington Turman picked up the biggest win of his pro career, as he submitted veteran Misha Cirkunov in the second round.
As the two grappled in the early going, Turman (18-5) took Cirkunov’s back while they were standing and looked for a choke. Eventually Turman got it, but after some dicey moments, Cirkunov got loose and tossed Turman to the mat, where he delivered a series of hard punches until he found an opening for his own choke attempt. Turman escaped immediate danger, but ate some more shots before the horn sounded.
Cirkunov (15-8) appeared to be pulling away in the second round as he put Turman on the deck again, but the Brazilian kept his cool, and out of nowhere he swung his legs up and sunk in the deep armbar that forced Cirkunov to tap out at 1:29 of the frame.
Official Result – Wellington Turman defeats Misha Cirkunov via submission (armbar) at 1:29 of the second round.
Ji Yeon Kim vs Priscila Cachoeira
Flyweights Priscila Cachoeira and Ji Yeon Kim battled tooth and nail for three rounds, with Cachoeira emerging victorious after 15 hard-fought minutes via unanimous decision.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Cachoeira, now 11-4. Kim falls to 9-5-2.
Kim was the busier striker in the first round, but it appeared that the more significant strikes came from the fists and feet of Brazil’s Cachoeira, leaving the judges with a tough round to call.
The action heated up in the second, with Cachoeira having her best success when she took Kim out of her game and forced her into a brawl late, but that was only in spurts as the more accurate Kim largely kept her foe at bay.
Both fighters got after it as round three commenced, Kim’s pinpoint strikes marking up Cachoeira’s face and wobbling her momentarily. Yet the Brazilian wasn’t backing down as she threw elbows with bad intentions, bloodying Kim in the process, and the momentum swung in the other direction in the final minute, ultimately earning Cachoeira the win.
Official Result – Priscila Cachoeira def. Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Arman Tsarukyan vs Joel Álvarez
Arman Tsarukyan Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green
Arman Tsarukyan was in control from start to finish as he halted fellow lightweight up and comer Joel Alvarez in the second round.
Alvarez was put on his back in the opening minute of the fight and Petrosyan kept him there for the rest of the round. In the meantime, Alvarez attempted to look for submissions, but Petrosyan remained in control, opening a nasty cut on the bridge of the Spaniard’s nose. The fight was allowed to continue, and Tsarukyan put the fight back on the mat to start round two. Once there, the blood started flowing again as Tsarukyan fired off shots, prompting referee Chris Tognoni to stop the fight at 1:57 of the second stanza.
Tsarukyan moves to 18-2 with the win. Alvarez falls to 19-3.
Official Result – Arman Tsarukyan defeats Joel Alvarez via TKO (strikes) at 1:57 of the second round.
Armen Petrosyan vs Gregory Rodrigues
In the main card opener, Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Armen Petrosyan debuted in the Octagon with a hard-fought three-round split decision win over Gregory Rodrigues.
Scores in the middleweight bout were 30-27, 29-28, and 28-29 for Petrosyan, now 7-1. Rodrigues falls to 11-4.
Both fighters were looking for the finish from the start, with each man getting in their shots during a heated toe-to-toe exchange two minutes in. As the round progressed, though, Petrosyan was the busier of the two, with a variety of strikes adding to his point total, even if they weren’t deterring Rodrigues’ forward march.
Armen Petrosyan Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green
Rodrigues rattled Petrosyan early in round two, putting him on the defensive, but the Armenia product rebounded well and wobbled the Brazilian briefly. Petrosyan jarred Rodrigues again just before the three-minute mark, but “Robocop” shook off the blow and went back to work. With less than a minute to go, Rodrigues got his first takedown of the bout, an important moment in a close round.
A shot from Rodrigues stunned Petrosyan early in the third round and Rodrigues dragged his bloodied foe to the mat and took his back. Remarkably, Petrosyan got free and back to his feet, and he unleashed punches with both hands, closing out the round with another flurry of shots that bloodied the Brazilian before the judges rendered their verdict.
Official Result – Armen Petrosyan defeats Gregory Rodrigues via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green Prelims
Rong Zhu vs Ignacio Bahamondes
Rising lightweight star Ignacio Bahamondes continued to impress as he submitted fellow prospect Rong Zhu in the third round.
Ignacio Bahamondes Secures The Guillotine vs Rongzhu | UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Makhachev vs Green
Bahamondes’ busy attack kept him in control for most of the first round, prompting a takedown attempt from Rong with 1:20 left that didn’t work out well, either, as Bahamondes used the attempt to try a guillotine choke, and when that didn’t end the fight, he assumed top position on the mat and ended the round with a series of hard elbows.
Rong came out fast for the second, pressuring Bahamondes with hard hooks with both hands. Bahamondes weathered the early storm and came firing back, and while Rong had a better round, the Chilean was simply outworking him.
Ignacio Bahamondes Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green
Rong opened up the third round with a takedown, but Bahamondes rose immediately, and as he defended a follow-up takedown, he locked in the choke that ended the bout, with Rong’s tap out coming at 1:40 of the final round.
With the win, Bahamondes moves to 13-4. Rong, who missed weight for the bout at 160 pounds, falls to 18-5.
Official Result – Ignacio Bahamondes defeats Rong Zhu via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:40 of the third round.
Josiane Nunes vs Ramona Pascual
Josiane Nunes Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green
Short notice replacement Ramona Pascual gave a game and competitive effort in her featherweight bout against Josiane Nunes, but it was Brazil’s Nunes who used her speed and power to pound out a three-round unanimous decision win.
Scores were 30-27, 30-27 and 30-26 for Nunes, now 9-1. Pascual, who replaced Jennifer Gonzalez, falls to 6-3.
With both fighters throwing hard, there was plenty of compelling action in the opening stanza, and while Pascual got in some shots standing and scored a takedown with 90 seconds to go, two previous knockdowns by Nunes likely edged the round for the Brazilian banger.
Nunes’ laser-like left got Pascual in trouble again in the first minute of round two, and as the fight went to the mat, “Josi” nearly finished the bout. But Pascual shook the cobwebs loose and got back to her feet, albeit with a rapidly swelling right eye. With two minutes left, Pascual scored another takedown, buying herself some time before she went back to work from the top position. Meanwhile, Nunes fired off elbows, adding more points until the horn ended the frame, and she was in complete control in the final five minutes, allowing her to move to 2-0 in the Octagon.
Official Result – Josiane Nunes defeats Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Terrance McKinney vs Farès Ziam
Lightweight phenom Terrance McKinney was forced to go past seven seconds in his second UFC bout, but he was just as impressive as he submitted Farès Ziam in the first round.
Terrance McKinney Finishes Ziam In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green
The fighters immediately scrambled to the mat, McKinney in control from the top position. Two minutes in, McKinney took Ziam’s back and sunk in the rear naked choke that forced a tap out at 2:11 of the opening frame.
McKinney, who stopped Matt Frevola in seven seconds in his UFC debut, moves to 12-3. Ziam falls to 12-4.
Official Result – Terrance McKinney defeat Fares Ziam via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:11 of the first round.
Alejandro Pérez vs Jonathan Martinez
A featherweight bout saw Jonathan Martinez score a three-round unanimous decision win over Alejandro Perez.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 for Martinez, now 15-4. Perez falls to 23-9-1.
Jonathan Martinez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green
Martinez calmly picked at Perez in the opening round, with his kicks scoring repeatedly, but just before the horn, a right to the jaw by Perez put Martinez on the deck, reminding the “Dragon” that he wasn’t going anywhere.
Undeterred by his foe’s late success in the previous round, Martinez got back to his kick-heavy attack in the second and was controlling the action again. But once more, Perez surged before the horn, putting Martinez on the defensive with his flurries.
The two got into a firefight to start round three, Perez desperate to turn things round, but soon the pace settled down, Martinez picking his shots smoothy as Perez tried to walk his man down, but to no avail.
Official Result – Jonathan Martinez defeats Alejandro Perez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Ramiz Brahimaj vs Micheal Gillmore
Ramiz Brahimaj Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green
Ramiz Brahimaj stepped in on short notice to replace Jonny Parsons and it was a good move for the New Yorker, as he spoiled the UFC welterweight debut of Micheal Gillmore via first-round submission.
Brahimaj took Gillmore down in the opening 30 seconds and immediately took the back. A rear naked choke followed, but the Lansing product got loose. Seconds later, though, Brahimaj locked in the same choke, and this time, Gillmore was forced to tap out at the 2:02 mark of round one.
Ramiz Brahimaj Submits Gilmore In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green
With the win, Brahimaj moves to 10-4. Gillmore falls to 6-5.
Official Result – Ramiz Brahimaj defeats Micheal Gillmore via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:02 of the first round.
Victor Altamirano vs Carlos Hernandez
In a clash of flyweight graduates from Dana White’s Contender Series, Carlos Hernandez won a three-round split decision over Victor Altamirano.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28 and 28-29 for Hernandez, now 8-1. Altamirano falls to 10-2.
Carlos Hernandez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green
A close and busy first round was broken open with a minute left by a Hernandez takedown with a minute left, but Altamirano’s kicking game put him slightly ahead in the second, leading to a pivotal third stanza, where the pair continued to go back and forth for five minutes, making it a tough call for the judges.
Official Result – Carlos Hernandez defeats Victor Altamirano via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
