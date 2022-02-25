UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with an intriguing matchup in a 160-pound catchweight bout, as No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev aims to halt the momentum of fan favorite Bobby Green, who fills in on short-notice to replace the injured Beneil Dariush. In the middleweight co-main event, renowned finisher Misha Cirkunov looks to secure his first victory in the weight class as he takes on Wellington Turman.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green will take place Saturday, Feb. 26 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1pm PT/ 4pm ET and the main card at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green Results