Announcements
Results
Live Results, Winner Interviews And More From UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Results, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas
UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting welterweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Vicente Luque run it back with No. 5 Belal Muhammad. The co-main event will see Dana White’s Contender Seriescontract winners collide when Caio Borralho faces Gadzhi Omargadzhiev at middleweight.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LUQUE vs MUHAMMAD 2 will take place Saturday, April 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT. The preliminary card will kick off on ESPN+ at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Results
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2
/
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Prelims
Alatengheili vs Kevin Croom
- Alatengheili (14-8-1 1NC, fighting out of Beijing, China) meets Kevin Croom (21-14 1NC, fighting out of Kansas City, Mo.) in a bantamweight bout
Istela Nunes vs Sam Hughes
- Istela Nunes (7-2 1NC, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) squares off with Sam Hughes (5-4, fighting out of Everett, Wash.) at strawweight
Jordan Leavitt vs Trey Ogden
- Jordan Leavitt (9-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) faces UFC newcomer Trey Ogden (15-4, fighting out of Kansas City, Mo.) in a lightweight matchup
Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday
- Chris Barnett (22-7, fighting out of Athens, Ga.) aims to deliver another highlight-reel finish when he takes on Martin Buday (9-1, fighting out of Trnava, Slovakia) at heavyweight
Rafa Garcia vs Jesse Ronson
- Rafa Garcia (13-2, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico) hopes to build off the momentum of his first UFC win when he takes on veteran Jesse Ronson (21-10 1NC, fighting out of London, Ontario, Canada) at lightweight
Drakkar Klose vs Brandon Jenkins
- Drakkar Klose (11-2-1, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz. by way of South Haven, Mich.) squares off with Brandon Jenkins (15-8, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) in a lightweight contest
Lina Lansberg vs Pannie Kianzad
- No. 11 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Lina Lansberg (10-5, fighting out of Malmö, Sweden) returns to action against No. 12 Pannie Kianzad (16-6, fighting out of Helsingborg, Sweden, by way of Ahvaz, Iran)
Devin Clark vs William Knight
- Devin Clark (12-6, fighting out of Sioux Falls, S.D.) battles William Knight (11-3, fighting out of East Hartford, Conn.) in a heavyweight bout
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Main Card
Mounir Lazzez vs Ange Loosa
- Mounir Lazzez (10-2, fighting out of Dubai, UAE by way of Sfax, The Republic of Tunisia) locks horns with UFC debutant and DWCS Alum Ange Loosa (8-2, fighting out of La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland by way of Kinshasa, DR Congo) in an exciting welterweight bout
Pat Sabatini vs TJ Laramie
- Pat Sabatini (16-3, fighting out of Bristol, Penn.) intends to continue his momentum when he meets Dana White’s Contender Series signee TJ Laramie (12-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Windsor, Ontario, Canada) at featherweight
Mayra Bueno Silva vs Wu Yanan
- Mayra Bueno Silva (7-2-1, fighting out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) faces Wu Yanan (11-4, fighting out of Xi’an, China) at bantamweight
Miguel Baeza vs Andre Fialho
- Miguel Baeza (10-2, fighting out of Davie, Fla.) looks to steal the show when he faces Andre Fialho (14-4 1NC, fighting out of Cascais, Portugal) in a welterweight bout
Co-Main Event: Caio Borralho vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
- Caio Borralho (10-1 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) hopes to turn heads in his first UFC co-main event opportunity. Currently on a 10-fight unbeaten run, he impressed with consecutive wins against Aaron Jeffrey and Jesse Murray on Dana White’s Contender Series. Borralho now intends to hand Omargadzhiev the first loss of his career in emphatic fashion.
- Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0, fighting out of Paris, France by way of Makhachkala, Russia) is gunning for another highlight-reel finish in his UFC debut. A former combat sambo world champion, he earned his spot on the UFC roster with a spectacular submission victory over Jansey Silva. Omargadzhiev now aims to become the first fighter to finish Borralho and establish himself among the sport’s top prospects.
Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad
- Diverse finisher Vicente Luque (21-7-1, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) is currently riding the hottest streak of his MMA career. Victorious in 11 of his last 12 bouts, he holds impressive finishes against Michael Chiesa, Tyron Woodley and Niko Price (twice). Luque now has his sights set on once again stopping Muhammad to stake his claim for a welterweight title shot.
- Belal Muhammad (20-3 1NC, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) is riding a wave of momentum that has seen him go unbeaten for the past three years. A well-rounded competitor, he has secured notable victories over Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia and Dhiego Lima. Muhammad now looks to even the score with Luque and earn his first UFC championship opportunity.