UFC returns to the UFC APEX with a hard-hitting main event featuring No. 7 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and No. 12 Serghei Spivac. In the co-main event, light heavyweights Da Woon Jung and Devin Clark lock horns.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs. SPIVAC will take place Saturday, February 4 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims kicking off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The main card will follow at 1 am ET / 10 pm PT.
Among other bouts, the prelim card will feature the finalists from the Road To UFC tournament.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Results
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Prelim Fight Results
Tatsuro Taira vs Jesus Aguilar
- An explosive matchup in the flyweight division kicks off the night as undefeated Tatsuro Taira (12-0, fighting out of Okinawa Japan) squares off with Jesus Aguilar (8-1, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico)
Junyong Park vs Denis Tiuliulin
- Junyong Park (15-5, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) looks to make it three wins in a row when he goes toe-to-toe with Denis Tiuliulin (11-6, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) at middleweight
Road To UFC Flyweight Final: SeungGuk Choi vs HyunSung Park
- In the flyweight final, SeungGuk Choi (6-1, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) faces HyunSung Park (7-0, fighting out of Gyeonggi-do, South Korea) to determine who will next represent South Korea in the division
Road To UFC Bantamweight Final: Toshiomi Kazama vs Rinya Nakamura
- In the bantamweight final, Toshiomi Kazama (10-2, fighting out of Ibaraki, Japan) and Rinya Nakamura (6-0, fighting out of Saitama, Japan) battle to see who the next Japanese prospect in UFC will be
Road To UFC Featherweight Final: JeongYeong Lee vs Yi Zha
- In the featherweight final, proven finisher JeongYeong Lee (9-1, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea) takes on UFC Academy graduate Yi Zha (21-3, fighting out of Sichuan, China)
Road To UFC Lightweight Final: Jeka Saragih vs Anshul Jubli
- In the lightweight final, Jeka Saragih (13-2, fighting out of Simalungun, Indonesia) meets Anshul Jubli (6-0, fighting out of New Delhi, India) as both look to deliver a spectacular performance
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Main Card Fight Results
Yusaku Kinoshita vs Adam Fugitt
- Making his Octagon debut, Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1, fighting out of Osaka, Japan) squares off with Adam Fugitt (8-3, fighting out of Eugene, Ore.)
Dooho Choi vs Kyle Nelson
- Returning after four long years away from the Octagon, Dooho Choi (14-3, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) steps up to challenge Kyle Nelson (13-5, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada)
Marcin Tybura vs Blagoy Ivanov
- No. 10 ranked contender Marcin Tybura (23-7, fighting out of Lodz, Poland) aims to deliver an impressive performance over No. 14 Blagoy Ivanov (19-4, fighting out of Sofia, Bulgaria) in a pivotal heavyweight bout
Co-Main Event: Da Woon Jung vs Devin Clark
- Dangerous striker Da Woon Jung (15-3-1, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) sets out to stake his claim as a top contender through an undeniable performance. He holds notable victories against Kennedy Nzechukwu, William Knight, and Mike Rodriguez. Jung now intends on stopping Clark and adding another signature win to his resume.
- Devin Clark (13-7, fighting out of Sioux Falls, S.D.) looks to regain his footing by taking out a rising contender. A durable fighter, the South Dakotan has collected wins over William Knight, Alonzo Menifield, and Dequan Townsend. Clark is determined to stop Jung with a show-stealing performance and set himself up for a successful 2023.
Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac
- Former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-10, fighting out of Houston, Texas) returns to the Octagon with intentions of delivering a statement performance. A fan-favorite and top contender for years, Lewis became a household name by delivering highlight-reel knockouts over Chris Daukaus, Curtis Blaydes, and Aleksei Oleinik. The Houston native now sets forth to defend his spot in the rankings and prove he’s still a threat to the division.
- Rising contender Serghei Spivac (15-3, fighting out of Chisinau, Republic of Moldova) looks to break into the heavyweight Top 10 for the first time in his career. With heavy hands, Spivac quickly rose up the rankings with devastating knockouts against Augusto Sakai, Greg Hardy, and Jared Vanderaa. He now intends to make the most of his first UFC main event by stopping Lewis in emphatic fashion.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4, 2023. Prelims start at 10pm ET/7pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 1am ET/10pm PT.
