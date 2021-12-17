UFC caps off an amazing year of events at the UFC APEX with a battle of Top 10 heavyweight knockout artists, as No. 3 ranked Derrick Lewis takes on No. 7 Chris Daukaus. In the co-main event, top welterweights look to make a statement as No. 5 ranked Stephen Thompson faces No. 10 Belal Muhammad.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs DAUKAUS will take place Saturday, December 18 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT and the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus Results