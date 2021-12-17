Athletes
Live Results, Winner Interviews And Highlights From UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus, Live From The UFC Apex in Las Vegas
UFC caps off an amazing year of events at the UFC APEX with a battle of Top 10 heavyweight knockout artists, as No. 3 ranked Derrick Lewis takes on No. 7 Chris Daukaus. In the co-main event, top welterweights look to make a statement as No. 5 ranked Stephen Thompson faces No. 10 Belal Muhammad.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs DAUKAUS will take place Saturday, December 18 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT and the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus Results
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus
Just Happened:
Cub Swanson vs Darren Elkins
A highly anticipated meeting of featherweight veterans didn’t last long, as Cub Swanson halted Darren Elkins in the first round of the main card opener.
Elkins landed a hard right to open the fight, but soon, Swanson, with his hands by his side, began sharpshooting, hurting and dropping the Indiana native. Elkins tried to get his legs back under him as he rose, but referee Herb Dean stepped in after a grazing kick to the head. The official time of the finish was 2:12 of round one.
Swanson moves to 28-12 with the win. Elkins falls to 27-10.
Official result – Cub Swanson def. Darren Elkins via TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of round one
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus Prelims
Gerald Meerschaert vs Dustin Stoltzfus
Gerald Meerschaert Locks In Late Rear Naked Choke | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus
Middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert earned his third win (and third finish) of 2021 on his 34th birthday, submitting tough as nails Dustin Stoltzfus in the final round.
After landing some good shots on the feet, Meerschaert scored a takedown 45 seconds into the fight, and while the veteran had some good ground control time and nearly locked in an armbar, Stoltzfus responded with some control time of his own on the mat, making it a tough round to call.
In the second minute of round two, Stoltzfus (13-4) got the fight to the mat and he outworked his foe there, putting together a steady and solid frame heading into the final five minutes.
Meerschaert (34-14) came out fast for the third round and he locked in a guillotine choke that Stoltzfus eventually pulled out of. The pair got back to the feet and traded before a Stoltzfus takedown. The pair scrambled, Meerschaert taking the back briefly before a Stoltzfus leg lock attempt, and then the Wisconsin native did get the back again. This time, a rear naked choke ended the fight, with Stoltzfus tapping out at 2:58 of round three.
Official result – Gerald Meerschaert def. Dustin Stoltzfus via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:58 of round three
Justin Tafa vs Harry Hunsucker
Justin Tafa POST-FIGHT INTERVIEW | UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS VS DAUKAUS
Despite missing weight for his fight with Harry Hunsucker, heavyweight banger Justin Tafa was locked in once the Octagon door shut, and he won his bout via first-round TKO.
After a couple kicks to the leg by Hunsucker, Tafa responded with a left punch that dropped him. The two battled a bit on the mat then stood, and seconds later, Hunsucker was rattled by a punch before a left kick to the head by Tafa finished the fight. The official time of referee Herb Dean’s stoppage was 1:53 of round one.
Tafa, who missed weight for the fight at 267 pounds, moves to 5-3. Hunsucker falls to 7-5.
Official result – Justin Tafa def. Harry Hunsucker via TKO (strikes) at 1:53 of round three
Sijara Eubanks vs Melissa Gatto
Melissa Gatto POST-FIGHT INTERVIEW | UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS VS DAUKAUS
Flyweight up and comer Melissa Gatto kept her unbeaten record intact by becoming the first fighter to stop veteran Sijara Eubanks.
The fight went to the mat in the opening minute, Eubanks working her way into a top position that she held for the rest of the round while Gatto stayed busy looking for submissions from her back.
Back on the mat early in round two, Eubanks was again in control until Gatto reversed position with three minutes left in the frame and the Brazilian likely evened up matters on the scorecards.
A right front kick to the body left the judges out of it, though, as Gatto landed the shot that crumbled Eubanks and sent her to the canvas in the third. A follow-up attack by Gatto then ended matters, with referee Chris Tognoni waving the fight off at :45 of round three.
Gatto moves to 8-0-2 with the win. Eubanks, who missed weight at 127.5 pounds, falls to 8-7.
Official result – Melissa Gatto def. Sijara Eubanks via TKO (strikes) at :45 of round three
Charles Jourdain vs Andre Ewell
Charles Jourdain POST-FIGHT INTERVIEW | UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS VS DAUKAUS
Featherweight prospect Charles Jourdain won his first fight by decision, but he wasn’t complaining after a top-notch effort that saw him beat Andre Ewell over three rounds.
Scores were 30-26, 30-27 and 29-27 for Jourdain, now 12-4-1. Ewell falls to 17-9.
Ewell looked sharp in the first round, with his speed and movement keeping Jourdain at bay. He even got in some groundwork late in the frame before a hard left from Jourdain got his attention before the horn sounded.
Jourdain kept the heat on his tiring foe in the second frame, and after taking a barrage of hard shots, Ewell stumbled to the mat and was nearly finished, but the end of the round arrived and kept the Californian in the fight.
Told he needed a finish to win, Ewell did get in a shot that momentarily stopped his opponent’s forward march in the third round, but other than that, it was all Jourdain, who nearly finished Ewell before leaving it to the judges to award him a well-deserved victory.
Official result – Charles Jourdain def. Andre Ewell via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)
Raquel Pennington vs Macy Chiasson
Raquel Pennington POST-FIGHT INTERVIEW | UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS VS DAUKAUS
Longtime bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington won her third straight in a featherweight contest with Macy Chiasson, earning her first submission victory since 2015 in the process.
Both Chiasson and Pennington did solid work on the feet in the first round, Chiasson holding a light lead, but what broke open a competitive frame was a late takedown from the former Ultimate Fighter winner, who also landed some ground strikes on “Rocky” before round’s end.
Pennington walked through a hard body kick to start round two, and she responded with several hard punches upstairs. The two locked up against the fence in the second minute, Chiasson landing some knees to the body in order to get free, and the striking battle resumed, Pennington’s volume work paying off and forcing a clinch. But in that clinch, Pennington locked in a front choke, and that ended the fight, with Chiasson tapping out at 3:07 of the second stanza.
Pennington moves to 13-9 with the win. Chiasson, who replaced Julia Avila on short notice and came in overweight at 148.5 pounds, falls to 8-2.
Official result – Raquel Pennington def. Macy Chiasson via submission (10-finger choke) at 3:07 of round two
Don'Tale Mayes vs Josh Parisian
Don'Tale Mayes POST-FIGHT INTERVIEW | UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS VS DAUKAUS
In a heavyweight clash, Don’Tale Mayes produced his best UFC outing to date in halting Josh Parisian in the third round.
Mayes dominated the first round behind his ground attack, never putting Parisian in serious trouble, but keeping him from putting together any significant offense. Mayes used his striking to set up more grappling exchanges in round two, and he put Parisian back on the mat in the first minute. Parisian rose, but was on his back again shortly, and he was kept there by “Lord Kong” until the horn.
The pattern remained unchanged in round three, Mayes using his strikes to close the distance, and then it was back to the mat. This time, Mayes caught his foe in the crucifix position, and after a series of unanswered strikes, referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 3:26 of the final frame.
Mayes improves to 9-4. Parisian falls to 14-5.
Official result – Don’Tale Mayes def. Josh Parisian via TKO (strikes) at 3:26 of round three
Jordan Leavitt vs Matt Sayles
JORDAN LEAVITT POST-FIGHT INTERVIEW | UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS VS DAUKAUS
Jordan Leavitt bounced back from the first loss of his pro career in the lightweight opener, submitting Matt Sayles in the second round.
It took a little while, but midway through the opening frame, Leavitt had the fight on the mat, and he began working his ground game. He nearly caught Sayles in a choke, but the Californian escaped. In the second, though, Leavitt wouldn’t be denied, as he turned a slam by Sayles into an inverted triangle choke that produced a tap out at 2:05 of the round.
Leavitt moves to 9-1 with the win. Sayles falls to 8-4.
Official result – Jordan Leavitt def. Matt Sayles via submission (inverted triangle choke) at 2:05 of round two
Up Next:
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus Main Card
Diego Ferreira vs Mateusz Gamrot
- Lightweight grapplers collide as No. 12 ranked contender Diego Ferreira (17-4, fighting out of Pharr, TX by way of Careiro da Várzea, Amazonas, Brazil) takes on Mateusz Gamrot (19-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Luboń, Wielkopolskie, Poland)
Raphael Assuncao vs Ricky Simon
- No. 12 ranked featherweight contender Raphael Assuncao (27-8, fighting out of Alpharetta, Ga. by way of Recife, Brazil) intends to defend his spot in the rankings against Ricky Simon (18-3, fighting out of Vancouver, Wash.)
Amanda Lemos vs Angela Hill
- A thrilling women’s strawweight bout sees No. 11 ranked contender Amanda Lemos (10-1-1, fighting out of Para, Brazil) match up with No. 12 ranked Angela Hill (13-10, fighting out of San Diego, Calif.)
Co-main Event Stephen Thompson vs Belal Muhammad
- Fan favorite Stephen Thompson (16-5, fighting out of Simpsonville, S.C.) has his sights set on returning to the title conversation with another show-stealing effort. A former undefeated kickboxing world champion, Thompson established himself as one of the best strikers in the UFC with iconic victories over Dan Stittgen, Robert Whittaker and Johny Hendricks. He now plans to keep his spot in the Top 5 and begin building his momentum for 2022.
- Belal Muhammad (19-3, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) aims to continue his unbeaten streak and prove that he can compete with the elite of the division. A dominant grappler with relentless cardio, Muhammad has secured notable wins over Demian Maia, Dhiego Lima and Tim Means. He now looks to notch his third victory of 2021 with a statement performance.
Stephen Thompson vs Belal Muhammad Preview | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus
Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus
- Heavyweight standout Derrick Lewis (25-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) looks to take sole ownership of the record for most knockouts in UFC history with another vintage performance. Already the owner of the most knockouts in the UFC heavyweight division with 12, Lewis earned his spot in the record books by landing stunning finishes over Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov and Travis Browne. He now prepares to defend his spot in the Top 5 by handing Daukaus his first UFC loss.
- Chris Daukaus (12-3, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) intends to end the year on a high note by notching the biggest victory of his mixed martial arts career. Currently undefeated in the UFC with four knockouts to his name, Daukaus quickly rose up the heavyweight rankings with standout performances against Shamil Abdurakhimov, Aleksei Oleinik and Rodrigo Nascimento. He now seeks to collect his fourth Performance of the Night bonus in a row by shocking the world and taking out Lewis.
