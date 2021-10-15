Watch UFC
UFC returned to UFC APEX with an exciting women’s featherweight bout that saw No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd step in for injured Holly Holm to face Norma Dumont. In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski took on rising prospect Carlos Felipe.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LADD vs DUMONT will took place Saturday, October 16 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts streamed on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET.
Who Won Bonuses At UFC Vegas 40?
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont Results
UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont Main Card
Main Event: Aspen Ladd vs Norma Dumont
In the UFC Fight Night main event at the UFC APEX, Norma Dumont won a five-round unanimous decision over Aspen Ladd in a featherweight bout.
Scores were 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 for Dumont, now 7-1. Ladd falls to 9-2.
Dumont controlled the range as the fight began thanks to a consistent jab and the occasional right hand. Ladd stayed patient as she sought an opening to respond, but those opportunities were not presenting themselves to the Californian, who didn’t offer anything offensively to Dumont to worry about in the first frame.
Two minutes into round two, Ladd finally came alive as she bulled Dumont into the fence, but the Brazilian escaped any danger and got back to pumping her jab, which she did for the rest of the stanza, taking another round. And while Ladd was more active in the third, her offense wasn’t enough to take the round from Dumont, who kept piling up the points.
Norma Dumont Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
Late in the fourth, Ladd found daylight on the ground, getting in her patented ground-and-pound attack, showing signs of life before the final frame beckoned.
After getting a talking to from her corner before the fifth round, Ladd raced out of her corner to start the stanza, but Dumont defended well, staying upright as Ladd tried to get her to the mat. The Californian did stay busy in the clinch as she had her best round of the fight, but it wasn’t nearly enough to turn things around and get the win.
Official result – Norma Dumont def. Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Andrei Arlovski vs Carlos Felipe
The ageless Andrei Arlovski continued to roll, making it 4-1 in his last five with a three-round unanimous decision over Carlos Felipe.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for the 42-year-old Arlovski, now 32-20, 1 NC. Felipe falls to 11-2.
Arlovski fought a smart and technically sound first round, keeping Felipe at bay with his kicks and quick punches upstairs. Felipe was throwing for the fences from the start, but he rarely hit his mark in the opening five minutes.
Felipe got on the board in the second as Arlovski slowed down, but it was still “The Pit Bull” controlling the majority of the frame by not fixing what wasn’t broken.
Andrei Arlovski Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
With the fight perhaps up for grabs, Felipe took the early lead in the third, landing some hard shots as Arlovski’s gas tank continued to empty. The former heavyweight champ stumbled to the mat midway through the frame and Felipe pounced with a barrage of punches, but Arlovski shook off the blows and got back to his feet, landing a nice combination before eating a pair of wild overhand rights. With a minute left, the two clinched, a welcome break for both fighters before referee Herb Dean separated them, and it was Arlovski getting in a couple more shots as the bout concluded.
Official result – Andrei Arlovski def. Carlos Felipe via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Official Scorecards
Jim Miller vs Erick Gonzalez
Jim Miller got his first knockout win since 2016 in lightweight action, as he once again took the lead for the most fights in UFC history with a second-round finish of Erick Gonzalez.
Jim Miller Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
Gonzalez scored a takedown a minute in, putting Miller on his back. The fight was upright moments later, and the newcomer wobbled Miller, forcing the New Jersey native to seek – and get – a takedown. With under two minutes to go, the fighters rose and began trading, Miller landing some hard left hands that got Gonzalez’ attention.
Miller’s left hand found its mark once again as round two began, and this time it put Gonzalez down and out, with referee Mark Smith stopping the fight at :14 of the second stanza.
Highlight: Jim Miller Earns KO In 38th UFC Fight | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
Miller moves to 33-16, 1 NC with the win in his 38th UFC bout. Gonzalez falls to 14-6.
Official result – Jim Miller def. Erick Gonzalez via KO at :14 of round two | Official Scorecards
Manon Fiorot vs Mayra Bueno Silva
In a clash of flyweights, France’s Manon Fiorot remained unbeaten in the Octagon, shutting out Brazil’s Mayra Bueno Silva over three rounds.
Scores were 30-26, 30-27 and 30-27 for Fiorot, now 8-1. Silva falls to 7-2-1.
Fiorot outworked Silva throughout the first round, knocking the Brazilian down with a kick midway through the frame and scoring a takedown with 30 seconds to go. Silva was never in any serious danger, but she seemed to let that round slip away.
Manon Fiorot Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
There was more of the same in the second and third rounds, Fiorot handing in a steady work rate while Silva posed and showboated more than fought. When she did decide to throw, the Brazilian had some success, but those moments were few and far between.
Official result – Manon Fiorot def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Official Scorecards
Nate Landwehr vs Ludovit Klein
Nate Landwehr kept a brutal pace in his featherweight bout against Ludovit Klein, and he eventually wore down his foe, submitting him in the third round.
Highlight: Nate Landwehr Snags Third-Round Anaconda Choke Submission | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
Both fighters were throwing hard in the first round, Landwehr slightly busier, but Klein equally effective with the blows he was throwing. “Nate the Train” kept the offense flowing in the second, nearly catching his foe in a choke, and while Klein got loose, once standing, Landwehr was relentless in chasing down his foe, putting him on the defensive for the rest of the round.
In the third, with Klein tiring, Landwehr didn’t slow down, and when he got the choke in this time, it forced a tap out at 2:22 of the final frame.
Nate Landwehr Post-Fight Intervew | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
Landwehr moves to 15-4 with the win. Klein falls to 17-4.
Official result – Nate Landwehr def. Ludovit Klein via submission (anaconda choke) at 2:22 of round three | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont Prelims
Andrew Sanchez vs Bruno Silva
Middleweight Bruno Silva scored a come from behind victory over Andrew Sanchez, stopping the former Ultimate Fighter winner in the third round.
Silva blasted Sanchez with punches to the body as the bout began, but Sanchez got the fight to the mat in the second minute, putting the action where he wanted it. Sanchez controlled the fight on the ground until Silva got to his feet with a minute left, but the Brazilian remained locked up against the fence until a low knee forced a halt to the action. Once the fight resumed, Sanchez landed another low shot, sending Silva to the mat in pain, but able to continue.
The second round was all Sanchez again, as his grappling was a step above that of Silva’s. Early in round three, a third low blow by Sanchez forced a point deduction by referee Keith Peterson, and with the American tiring, Silva had his opening, and he took advantage of it. Digging hard to the body, Silva wasn’t worried about the takedown as he let loose with his striking attack, and after an unanswered barrage, Peterson stepped in and halted the fight at 2:35 of the final frame.
Highlight: Bruno Silva Secures Come-From-Behind Knockout | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
Silva moves to 21-6 with the win. Sanchez falls to 13-7.
Official result – Bruno Silva def. Andrew Sanchez via KO at 2:35 of round three | Official Scorecards
Danny Roberts vs Ramazan Emeev
Back in action for the first time since November 2019, Danny Roberts won a hard-fought three-round split decision over Ramazan Emeev in a welterweight bout.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28 and 28-29 for Roberts, now 18-5. Emeev falls to 20-5.
Emeev got the expected takedown just before the midway point of round one, but Roberts adjusted well, seeking a triangle choke before the two rose to their feet. Once standing, Roberts landed a couple knees and even looked for a takedown of his own before the end of the round.
Danny Roberts Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
Roberts’ takedown defense was solid in round two, as he turned back several attempts from Emeev and also tagged his foe with some hard shots, but Emeev did get the fight to the mat with under two minutes left. Roberts, cut on the forehead, scrambled out of danger and returned to his feet, the two battling back and forth until the horn.
The grueling pace continued into the third and final round, neither fighter willing to back down as they scrapped on even terms for the rest of the bout, leaving the verdict up to the judges.
Official result – Danny Roberts def. Ramazan Emeev via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) | Official Scorecards
Loopy Godinez vs Luana Carolina
Loopy Godinez made a quick turnaround from her recent win, stepping back into the Octagon for the second time in a week, this time a weight class above her usual strawweight division, but it was flyweight prospect Luana Carolina emerging with the victory via unanimous decision
Carolina (8-2) was forced to play defense in the first five minutes as Godinez (6-2) implemented her grappling attack, nearly sinking in an armbar before the horn intervened.
Luana Carolina Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
The Brazilian’s takedown defense was much improved in the second stanza, as she stayed upright until late in the frame, allowing her to work her standup attack, which she did to great effect, evening matters up heading into the final round.
The third was tough to call, with Carolina out striking Godinez while the Mexico native aggressively pursued a takedown in between flurries of punches. And when the scores were tallied, it was Carolina emerging victorious via identical scores of 29-28.
Official result – Luana Carolina def. Loopy Godinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Official Scorecards
Danaa Batgerel vs Brandon Davis
Mongolian bantamweight Danaa Batgerel continued to shine, extending his first-round UFC finishing streak to three with an impressive TKO of returning vet Brandon Davis.
Highlight: Danaa Batgerel Scores Stunning Knockout | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
Right hands by Batgerel (10-2) stumbled Davis (14-9) in the opening stages of the fight, and in the second minute, another right put the Mississippi product on the deck. “Storm” swarmed, and while Davis rose to his feet, the blows continued to rain down, prompting referee Herb Dean to stop the fight. The official time was 2:01.
Danaa Batgerel Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
Official result – Danaa Batgerel def. Brandon Davis via TKO (strikes) at 2:01 of round one | Official Scorecards
Istela Nunes vs Ariane Carnelossi
Strawweight prospect Ariane Carnelossi fought a smart and effective fight against UFC newcomer Istela Nunes, submitting her foe in the third round of the opener.
Highlight: Ariane Carnelossi Secures Third-Round Submission | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
Nunes (7-2, 1 NC) and Carnelossi (14-2) battled it out on even terms in the first, Carnelossi aggressively putting her opponent on the back foot early on before Nunes found her range and rhythm in the second half of the frame.
Carnelossi got the fight to the mat briefly with under three minutes left in round two, and she also tried to wear her foe down with clinch work, but Nunes evened the score when firing at long range, and it showed on Carnelossi’s face. The Sao Paulo product wasn’t deterred, though, and she continued to work her grappling to great effect late in the round.
Ariane Carnelossi Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
In the third, Carnelossi closed the show, getting the fight back to the mat, where she sunk in the rear naked choke that forced Nunes to tap at 2:57 of round three.
Official result – Ariane Carnelossi def. Istela Nunes via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:57 of round three | Official Scorecards
