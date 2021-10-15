UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont Results

Main Event: Aspen Ladd vs Norma Dumont

In the UFC Fight Night main event at the UFC APEX, Norma Dumont won a five-round unanimous decision over Aspen Ladd in a featherweight bout.

Scores were 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 for Dumont, now 7-1. Ladd falls to 9-2.

Dumont controlled the range as the fight began thanks to a consistent jab and the occasional right hand. Ladd stayed patient as she sought an opening to respond, but those opportunities were not presenting themselves to the Californian, who didn’t offer anything offensively to Dumont to worry about in the first frame.

Two minutes into round two, Ladd finally came alive as she bulled Dumont into the fence, but the Brazilian escaped any danger and got back to pumping her jab, which she did for the rest of the stanza, taking another round. And while Ladd was more active in the third, her offense wasn’t enough to take the round from Dumont, who kept piling up the points.