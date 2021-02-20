UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige Results

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a thrilling featherweight matchup, as fan favorite and No. 4 ranked contender Chan Sung Jung looks to add another exciting victory to his resume when he faces No. 8 Dan Ige. In the co-main event, heavyweight grapplers clash as No. 15 Aleksei Oleinik meets Serghei Spivac.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: THE KOREAN ZOMBIE vs. IGE will take place Saturday, June 19 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will carry the entire event, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT and the prelims at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT.

Featherweight star Jung (16-6, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) intends to deliver another impressive performance and continue working towards a UFC title shot. Beloved for his aggressive fighting style, Jung has finished an impressive 14 of his 16 wins, including his last nine victories in a row over the likes of Frankie Edgar, Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. He now looks to start his 2021 campaign on a high note by becoming the first person to stop Ige.

Ige (15-3, fighting out of Haleiwa, Hawaii) has wasted little time propelling himself towards the top of the stacked UFC featherweight division. He established himself as one of the best in the world with a highly entertaining six-fight win streak that featured victories over Edson Barboza, Mirsad Bektic and Danny Henry. Ige now looks to follow up his devastating 22-second knockout of Gavin Tucker from earlier this year with another highlight-reel performance in his second UFC main event.

No. 15 ranked heavyweight Oleinik (59-15-1, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) aims to get back to his winning ways and prove that he is still one of the elite of the division. Among the most prolific grapplers in heavyweight MMA history, Oleinik has secured a staggering 46 submissions in his career, including his Performance of the Night-earning victories over Junior Albini, Mark Hunt and Maurice Greene. He now has his sights set on taking out another up-and-coming contender and defending his spot in the rankings.

Spivac (12-2, fighting out of Chisinau, Moldova) plans on making a statement and show that he is the next top contender at heavyweight. One of the youngest athletes in the division, he debuted in the UFC at only 24 years old and quickly separated himself from the pack with wins over Tai Tuivasa, Carlos Felipe and, most recently, Jared Vanderaa. Spivac now intends to add the biggest name yet to his resume and breaking into the top 15.

What time is UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige?

Main Card: 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Prelims: 4pm ET / 1pm PT

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige Results