UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett Results

In the UFC Austin main event at Moody Center, Josh Emmett improved his winning streak to five with a close split decision victory over fellow featherweight contender Calvin Kattar.

Scores were 48-47, 48-47, 47-48 for the No.7-ranked Emmett, now 18-2. The No.4-ranked Kattar falls to 23-6.

With the striking prowess of both men, neither fighter was reckless in the opening round, where each got in their shots and there were brief bursts of action, but nothing to give either Kattar or Emmett a wide lead.

Emmett opened the second stanza with a couple solid right hands, but Kattar took them well as he kept marching forward behind his jab, adding in combinations that nailed the bloodied Emmett as the round progressed. Emmett surged in the final minute, but Kattar answered with a knee before a late Emmett flurry.

The rights kept coming from Emmett in the third round, the Californian showing more urgency with his activity and power shots, prompting the now bruised and bloodied Kattar to start looking for elbows at close range to go with his long-range attacks.

Kattar got his elbows in during the second half of round four, and it was a good comeback frame for the New Englander, as Emmett again tried to steal the round with a series of hooks in the closing seconds.

The two featherweights looked fresh going into the fifth frame, but the wear of the bout showed on their faces. Despite this, neither was going to shy away from trying to win the round and the fight, and it was close, with Kattar holding an early lead until Emmett made his move late.