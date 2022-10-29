UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen Results

Special Feature
It was an anticlimactic end to a stellar featherweight main event between top contenders Arnold Allen and Calvin Kattar, but Allen did look sharp in the first round before winning his 12th fight in a row when a leg injury rendered New England’s Kattar unable to continue in the second. In the welterweight co-main event, Max Griffin picked up the biggest win of his career as he won a three-round split decision over Tim Means. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen Main Card
Main Event: Arnold Allen defeats Calvin Kattar by TKO (injury) at 0:08 of Round 2
It wasn’t the way featherweight contender Arnold Allen wanted to extend his winning streak to 12, but a victory is a victory, and the Brit will take it after an injury rendered Calvin Kattar unable to continue in the second round of what was shaping up to be an exciting UFC Fight Night main event.
Allen looked sharp throughout the first round, but Kattar remained competitive. But a jumping kick attempt late in the frame led to Kattar landing awkwardly on his right leg, and Allen was able to land several ground strikes to cement the round.
Kattar wanted to continue and the doctor cleared him before the round two began, but seconds into the frame, a calf kick forced Kattar to try to put pressure on his back leg and he fell to the mat again. This time, referee Herb Dean had seen enough, stopping the fight eight seconds in.
With the win, Allen moves to 19-1. Kattar falls to 23-7. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Max Griffin defeats Tim Means by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
In the UFC Fight Night co-main event, Max Griffin took a three-round split decision victory over fellow welterweight standout Tim Means.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28, 28-29 for Griffin, now 19-9. Means falls to 32-14-1, 1 NC.
A tactical opening minute was followed by a right hand from Griffin that put Means on the deck. The New Mexico product weathered the follow-up storm and got back to his feet, but he was having difficulty figuring out Griffin’s speed and movement, even though he got some shots in.
The pair battled it out evenly over the next two frames, with technical skill and grueling back-and-forth taking place of the visceral action expected from these two 170-pounders, but it was still a compelling bout, with Griffin getting the job done in the biggest fight of his UFC career. | Official Scorecards
Waldo Cortes Acosta defeats Jared Vanderaa by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Waldo Cortes Acosta earned a victory in his UFC debut, defeating Jared Vanderaa via unanimous decision in their heavyweight bout.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 for Cortes Acosta, now 8-0. Vanderaa falls to 12-10.
The early part of the first round was largely tactical until Cortes Acosta began unleashing his right hand with abandon. He missed a few but landed a couple, getting Vanderaa’s attention. All along, Vanderaa scored with leg kicks, clearly affecting the Dominican Republic native’s movement.
The second was like the first in terms of each man’s focus, but it was Cortes Acosta getting the roar from the crowd when he began showboating, and that was the story of the third frame, as well, with Vanderaa even getting into the gamesmanship act before some good exchanges down the stretch led by the bloodied Vanderaa. | Official Scorecards
Tresean Gore defeats Josh Fremd by submission (guillotine) at 0:49 of Round 2
Former Ultimate Fighter finalist Tresean Gore earned his first UFC victory in middleweight action, submitting Josh Fremd in the second round.
Gore put Fremd on the mat in the opening minute of the fight, but Fremd was able to battle his way back to his feet. Gore kept the pressure on, though, and a big takedown followed, with Gore taking his foe’s back. Again, Fremd escaped and returned to his feet, and he finally was able to work some of his standup attack before bulling Gore into the fence.
Gore looked winded after the frame, and while Fremd kept the pressure on as round two began, a takedown attempt led to Gore locking in a guillotine choke. Fremd did whatever he could to escape, but Gore wasn’t letting go until his foe was out, with Chris Tognoni waving the fight off at :49 of the second stanza.
Gore moves to 5-2 with the win. Fremd falls to 9-4. | Official Scorecards
Khalil Rountree Jr. defeats Dustin Jacoby by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
In the main card opener, light heavyweights Khalil Rountree Jr. and Dustin Jacoby delivered top-level standup action for three rounds, with Rountree emerging victorious via split decision.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 for Rountree, now 12-5, 1 NC. The No.13-ranked Jacoby falls to 18-6-1.
Rountree was throwing heat as the fight began, but Jacoby took them well and fought back with a more patient attack led by leg kicks and peppering punches upstairs. Rountree remained dangerous, though, with each strike delivered with bad intentions.
There was more of the same in the second, with Jacoby the busier of the two, but Rountree getting his licks in, as evidenced by the bruising and blood on the face of the “Hanyak.”
As the third opened, Rountree landed some flush shots and he kept the heat on for the rest of the frame, producing his best round of the fight, and a decisive one when it came to him taking the close decision. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen Prelims
Roman Dolidze defeats Phil Hawes by KO at 4:09 of Round 1
Middleweight up and comer Roman Dolidze delivered another highlight reel finish, knocking out Phil Hawes in the first round of their featured prelim bout.
After some standup to begin, the fight went to the mat in the second minute, Hawes in control from the top. Dolidze didn’t sit idle, and he landed some hard elbows before he began looking for submissions. As the two subsequently rose, Hawes appeared injured by a Dolidze leg lock attempt, but he kept fighting. Dolidze kept steady pressure on, though, and a combination against the fence put Hawes down and out, with referee Dan Miragliotta waving the fight off at 4:09 of the first round.
With the win, Dolidze moves to 11-1. Hawes falls to 12-4. | Official Scorecards
Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeats Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear naked choke) at 1:50 of Round 1
In a clash of heavyweight veterans, Marcos Rogerio de Lima put a stop to Andrei Arlovski’s four-fight winning streak via first-round submission.
De Lima put Arlovski on the canvas in the first 30 seconds of the bout, but the former champ appeared to be unhurt. De Lima didn’t care, as he kept the pressure on with strikes until going for a submission that he soon locked in, forcing Arlovski to tap out from a rear naked choke 1:50 into the fight.
With the win, de Lima moves to 20-9-1. Arlovski falls to 34-21, 2 NC. | Official Scorecards
Junyong Park defeats Joseph Holmes by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:04 of Round 2
South Korea’s Junyong Park impressed in his middleweight bout with Joseph Holmes, submitting his foe in the second round.
Holmes used his height advantage well in the early going, but midway through the first round, Park was able to get close and get the fight to the mat, but as the round ended, it was Holmes who reversed and had Park’s back.
Park got the fight back to the canvas seconds into round two, and after some ground strikes to soften his foe up, “The Iron Turtle” sunk in the rear naked choke that produced a tap out at 3:04 of the frame.
Park moves to 15-5 with the win. Holmes falls to 8-3. | Official Scorecards
Steve Garcia defeats Chase Hooper by TKO (strikes) at 1:32 of Round 1
Steve Garcia made his first walk to the UFC Octagon as a featherweight, and it was a successful debut for the “Mean Machine,” as he halted Chase Hooper in less than two minutes.
Garcia came out swinging to start the bout, scoring three knockdowns in the opening minute. Hooper gamely rose to his feet each time, but after the fourth knockdown, referee Herb Dean had seen enough, and he stopped the fight. The official time was 1:32 of round one.
With the win, Garcia moves to 13-5. Hooper falls to 11-3-1. | Official Scorecards
Cody Durden defeats Carlos Mota by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Cody Durden used his ground game to spoil the debut of Carlos Mota in flyweight action, as he pounded out a three-round unanimous decision victory.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 for Durden, now 14-4-1. Mota falls to 8-2.
A crisp 1-2 by Durden led to a takedown in the opening minute, and he went to work. Mora nearly armbarred Durden just before the midway point of the round, but he lost it, allowing the Georgia native to retain control for the rest of the frame.
An early takedown followed from Durden in the second, and the pattern remained unchanged for the rest of the fight, with Brazil’s Mota game, but unable to deal with his opponent’s wrestling. | Official Scorecards
Christian Rodriguez defeats Joshua Weems by submission (anaconda choke) at 4:07 of Round 1
In the bantamweight opener, Christian Rodriguez picked up his first UFC win in his second try, submitting short-notice newcomer Josh Weems in the first round.
The fight was competitive in the early going, but after a smooth takedown by Weems, Rodriguez locked in an anaconda choke that put an end to the newcomer’s night at 4:07 of the first round.
Rodriguez moves to 8-1 with the win. Weems, who missed weight for the bout at 139.5, falls to 11-3. | Official Scorecards
