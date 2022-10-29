UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen Results

Main Event: Arnold Allen defeats Calvin Kattar by TKO (injury) at 0:08 of Round 2

It wasn’t the way featherweight contender Arnold Allen wanted to extend his winning streak to 12, but a victory is a victory, and the Brit will take it after an injury rendered Calvin Kattar unable to continue in the second round of what was shaping up to be an exciting UFC Fight Night main event.

Allen looked sharp throughout the first round, but Kattar remained competitive. But a jumping kick attempt late in the frame led to Kattar landing awkwardly on his right leg, and Allen was able to land several ground strikes to cement the round.