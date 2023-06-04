UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi Results

Following a one-week break, an extended stretch of action inside kicked off on Saturday at the UFC APEX, as 13 pairs of athletes marched two-by-two into the Octagon, culminating with a critical flyweight matchup between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.

From the opening bout through to the main event, the fights delivered, giving everyone in attendance and watching at home a number of highlights and plenty to talk about going forward.

Here’s a recap of what transpired. | Official Scorecards