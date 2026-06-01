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A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On June 20, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Jun. 20, 2026

UFC returns to Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday for a high-stakes flyweight rematch over eight years in the making.

Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi throw down in a meeting of Top 5 contenders looking to cement their standing in the active and turbulent 125-pound division. Light heavyweights looking to make a push into the rankings meet in the co-main event as Ion Cutelaba faces Navajo Stirling.

Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+

The UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi prelims kickoff at 5pm ET/2pm PT followed by the main card at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Stream the entire card on Paramount+ in the United States. Find out how to watch in your country here.

MORE COVERAGE: Main Card Results | Scorecards

Prelim Results, Highlights & More:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Shane Collins vs Otari Tanzilovi

The action kicks off with a pair of featherweight newcomers as Shane Collins (7-0, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) squares off against Otari Tanzilovi (10-1, fighting out of Tbilisi, Georgia)

Karol Rosa vs Luana Santos

No. 8 ranked bantamweight contender Karol Rosa (19-7, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) defends her spot in the Top 10 against No. 11 ranked Luana Santos (10-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Leon Shahbazyan vs Levan Chokheli

Leon Shahbazyan (12-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV), brother of UFC middleweight Edmen Shahbazyan, makes his UFC debut against fellow newcomer Levan Chokheli (14-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Tbilisi, Georgia)

Gaston Bolanos vs Michael Aswell Jr.

Bantamweight prospects collide as Gaston Bolanos (8-5, fighting out of Dublin, CA by way of Lima, Peru) locks horns with Michael Aswell Jr. (11-4, fighting out of Houston, TX)

Allan Nascimento vs Mitch Raposo

Flyweight grappling specialist Allan Nascimento (22-6, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) hunts his 16th professional win by submission against Mitch Raposo (10-3, fighting out of Fall River, MA)

Bia Mesquita vs Melissa Mullins

No. 13 ranked bantamweight contender Bia Mesquita (7-0, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida) aims for her third-straight submission victory against Melissa Mullins (7-2, fighting out of Coventry, England)

Andre Lima vs Kevin Borjas

In the featured prelim, undefeated flyweight prospect Andre Lima (11-0, fighting out of Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil) takes on Dana White's Contender Series Season 7 alum Kevin Borjas (10-5, fighting out of Lima, Peru)

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 20, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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