Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On June 20, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Jun. 20, 2026
UFC returns to Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday for a high-stakes flyweight rematch over eight years in the making.
Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi throw down in a meeting of Top 5 contenders looking to cement their standing in the active and turbulent 125-pound division. Light heavyweights looking to make a push into the rankings meet in the co-main event as Ion Cutelaba faces Navajo Stirling.
The UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi prelims kickoff at 5pm ET/2pm PT followed by the main card at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Stream the entire card on Paramount+ in the United States. Find out how to watch in your country here.
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Shane Collins vs Otari Tanzilovi
The action kicks off with a pair of featherweight newcomers as Shane Collins (7-0, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) squares off against Otari Tanzilovi (10-1, fighting out of Tbilisi, Georgia)
Karol Rosa vs Luana Santos
No. 8 ranked bantamweight contender Karol Rosa (19-7, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) defends her spot in the Top 10 against No. 11 ranked Luana Santos (10-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Leon Shahbazyan vs Levan Chokheli
Leon Shahbazyan (12-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV), brother of UFC middleweight Edmen Shahbazyan, makes his UFC debut against fellow newcomer Levan Chokheli (14-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Tbilisi, Georgia)
Gaston Bolanos vs Michael Aswell Jr.
Bantamweight prospects collide as Gaston Bolanos (8-5, fighting out of Dublin, CA by way of Lima, Peru) locks horns with Michael Aswell Jr. (11-4, fighting out of Houston, TX)
Allan Nascimento vs Mitch Raposo
Flyweight grappling specialist Allan Nascimento (22-6, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) hunts his 16th professional win by submission against Mitch Raposo (10-3, fighting out of Fall River, MA)
Bia Mesquita vs Melissa Mullins
No. 13 ranked bantamweight contender Bia Mesquita (7-0, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida) aims for her third-straight submission victory against Melissa Mullins (7-2, fighting out of Coventry, England)
Andre Lima vs Kevin Borjas
In the featured prelim, undefeated flyweight prospect Andre Lima (11-0, fighting out of Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil) takes on Dana White's Contender Series Season 7 alum Kevin Borjas (10-5, fighting out of Lima, Peru)