Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi

Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi throw down in a meeting of Top 5 contenders looking to cement their standing in the active and turbulent 125-pound division. Light heavyweights looking to make a push into the rankings meet in the co-main event as Ion Cutelaba faces Navajo Stirling.

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The UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi prelims kickoff at 5pm ET/2pm PT followed by the main card at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Stream the entire card on Paramount+ in the United States. Find out how to watch in your country here.

MORE COVERAGE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Official Scorecards:

(Scorecards will be added below each bout following the conclusion of the fight.)