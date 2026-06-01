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UFC Octagon announcer Joe Martinez introduces the fight between Jamey-Lyn Horth of Canada and Vanessa Demopoulos in a women's flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at State Farm Arena
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On June 20, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 20, 2026

UFC returns to Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday for a high-stakes flyweight rematch over eight years in the making.

Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi throw down in a meeting of Top 5 contenders looking to cement their standing in the active and turbulent 125-pound division. Light heavyweights looking to make a push into the rankings meet in the co-main event as Ion Cutelaba faces Navajo Stirling.

Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+

The UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi prelims kickoff at 5pm ET/2pm PT followed by the main card at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Stream the entire card on Paramount+ in the United States. Find out how to watch in your country here.

MORE COVERAGE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Official Scorecards:

(Scorecards will be added below each bout following the conclusion of the fight.)

Shane Collins vs Otari Tanzilovi
 

Karol Rosa vs Luana Santos

Leon Shahbazyan vs Levan Chokheli

Gaston Bolanos vs Michael Aswell Jr.

Allan Nascimento vs Mitch Raposo

Bia Mesquita vs Melissa Mullins

Andre Lima vs Kevin Borjas

Vinicius Oliveira vs Andre Fili

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Murtazali Magomedov

Hyder Amil vs Christian Rodriguez

Ion Cutelaba vs Navajo Stirling

Main Event: Manel Kape vs Kyoji Horiguchi

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 20, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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