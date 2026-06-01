Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi
See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On June 20, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Jun. 20, 2026
UFC returns to Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday for a high-stakes flyweight rematch over eight years in the making.
Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi throw down in a meeting of Top 5 contenders looking to cement their standing in the active and turbulent 125-pound division. Light heavyweights looking to make a push into the rankings meet in the co-main event as Ion Cutelaba faces Navajo Stirling.
The UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi prelims kickoff at 5pm ET/2pm PT followed by the main card at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Stream the entire card on Paramount+ in the United States. Find out how to watch in your country here.