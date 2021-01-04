UFC FIGHT NIGHT – JANUARY 20 UPDATES

Due to extenuating circumstances related to COVID-19, the January 20 welterweight main event of Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev will be rescheduled to a later date. The new main event will be a matchup of top ranked welterweights Michael Chiesa (No. 8) vs. Neil Magny (No. 9). The winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 15, Chiesa established himself as one of the best lightweights in the world with victories over Beneil Dariush and Jim Miller before moving up to welterweight in 2018. Since the move, Chiesa has gone undefeated with wins over Rafael Dos Anjos, Diego Sanchez and Carlos Condit. Among the most active athletes on the roster with a record-tying five wins in a calendar year in 2014, Magny’s resume includes victories over former UFC champions Robbie Lawler, Carlos Condit and Johny Hendricks.

UFC® FIGHT NIGHT on ESPN+: CHIESA vs. MAGNY will take place Wednesday, January 20 on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. All bouts will stream live exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. with the main card beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and the prelims starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.

