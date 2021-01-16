UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. KATTAR UPDATE

UFC® FIGHT NIGHT on ESPN+: HOLLOWAY vs. KATTAR takes place today, Saturday, January 16, on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. For the first time ever, the main card will be televised live on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick things off at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN+.