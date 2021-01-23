 Skip to main content
Athletes

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar - The Scorecard

See which fighters made the most out of their opportunity on UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Jan. 18, 2021

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar event is in the books, and now it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Etihad Arena.

1 – Max Holloway

UFC Fight Island 7: Max Holloway Post-Fight Interview
UFC Fight Island 7: Max Holloway Post-Fight Interview
/

Max Holloway talks about his dominant unanimous decision victory at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar.

I might as well join the chorus of those proclaiming Max Holloway’s main event win over Calvin Kattar as one of the greatest performances we’ve seen in the Octagon. On from start to finish, Holloway’s effort was a reminder that the best days of the former featherweight champion may still be yet to come, and for him to do it in the UFC’s first event on ABC made it even more impressive because somewhere, someone who never saw MMA before watched Holloway’s master class and said, “I think I’m gonna stick around and watch some more of this stuff.” That’s big.

See All The Results From UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar

2 – Alessio Di Chirico

UFC Fight Island 7: Alessio Di Chirico KOs Buckley In Round 1
UFC Fight Island 7: Alessio Di Chirico KOs Buckley In Round 1
/

Every fight is important in the UFC, but some hold more weight than others, and that was the position Italy’s Alessio Di Chirico was in on Saturday night against rising star Joaquin Buckley following three straight losses. But with his job possibly on the line, Di Chirico stepped up with a head kick knockout that not only put him back in the win column, but also earned him a Performance of the Night bonus and the kind of momentum he can use moving forward in a wide-open middleweight division.

How To Watch UFC 257

3 – Li Jingliang

UFC Fight Island 7: Li Jingliang KOs Ponzinibbio In Round 1
UFC Fight Island 7: Li Jingliang KOs Ponzinibbio In Round 1
/

Take away Li Jingliang’s March 2020 loss to Neil Magny, and few welterweights have been as consistently exciting and successful as “The Leech,” who picked up perhaps the biggest win of his career on Saturday when he knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio in the first round. It was another impressive notch in the belt of the China native, who has six post-fight bonuses since making his UFC debut in 2014. There’s no denying that Li is one of the best 170-pounders in the game, and he proved it again.

Order UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2

4 – Punahele Soriano

UFC Fight Island 7: Punahele Soriano Post-Fight Interview
UFC Fight Island 7: Punahele Soriano Post-Fight Interview
/

Punahele Soriano talks about his knockout win at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar.

Kudos to Punahele Soriano and Dusko Todorovic for putting their unbeaten records on the line in their Saturday bout. As I wrote last week, that’s a rarity, but it shows the confidence both young men have in their skill sets. With that said, wow, what a win by Soriano, who showed that Hawaiian “Just Scrap” mentality to catch up to and finish Todorovic with a series of laser-like left hands. After more than a year on the sidelines, “Puna” is back, and what a welcome return it is.

5 – Carlos Condit

Carlos Condit poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Carlos Condit poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Refreshed, recharged and with a clean bill of health after nearly two years away, Carlos Condit has now won two in a row in the Octagon, defeating Court McGee and Matt Brown in back-to-back bouts. For reference, that’s the first time “The Natural Born Killer” has achieved that feat since he beat Dong Hyun Kim and Nick Diaz consecutively in 2011-12. That’s an amazing milestone for the 36-year-old, who is showing that sometimes a break from the daily grind can be the best catalyst for success.

 

Visit Abu Dhabi: http://www.abudhabievents.ae/

Tags
UFC Fight Island 7
scorecard
Max Holloway
UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 – Ready For War
Fight Coverage

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 – Ready For War

The rematch goes down January 23, 2021

Watch the Video
Highlights

Top Finishes: Conor McGregor

Get Primed For The Return Of 'The Notorious' With Some Of His Best Handiwork 

Watch the Video
Athletes

Every Dustin Poirier Finish In The UFC

A Look At The Greatest Hits From "The Diamond"

Watch the Video