UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar - The Scorecard

I might as well join the chorus of those proclaiming Max Holloway’s main event win over Calvin Kattar as one of the greatest performances we’ve seen in the Octagon. On from start to finish, Holloway’s effort was a reminder that the best days of the former featherweight champion may still be yet to come, and for him to do it in the UFC’s first event on ABC made it even more impressive because somewhere, someone who never saw MMA before watched Holloway’s master class and said, “I think I’m gonna stick around and watch some more of this stuff.” That’s big.

