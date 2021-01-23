Holloway Vs Kattar: Fight By Fight Preview

MAX HOLLOWAY VS. CALVIN KATTAR

Why not close out the first fight card of the new year with a certified banger?

For the first time in more than five years, Max Holloway will step into the Octagon without UFC gold on the line as the former featherweight champion squares off with hard-charging contender Calvin Kattar in a bout that could determine the next title challenger in the 145-pound weight class.

“Blessed” won the interim featherweight belt at the end of 2016, unified the titles in the summer of 2017, and reigned over the division until the close of 2019, when he was unseated by Alexander Volkanovski. The two ran things back last summer on Fight Island and the sequel was even closer than the original, with the champ edging out the challenger by split decision and sending Holloway into 2021 on his first two-fight slide since 2013.

Kattar returns to Abu Dhabi trending in the opposite direction after rebounding from his decision loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov in November 2019 with a pair of impressive victories last year. First up, the New England Cartel member picked apart Jeremy Stephens, laying out the long-time divisional stalwart with a nasty step-in elbow midway through the second round before following up that effort with a technical, polished, unanimous decision triumph over Dan Ige in July.

There are obvious title ramifications to this fight, as well as an opportunity to get answers to the questions that linger as they ready to make the walk to the Octagon for the first time this year.

Are the years of battles at the highest level starting to wear on Holloway? Can Kattar secure the marquee win he needs to cement himself as a title contender? And will the 2021 fight calendar commence with a Fight of the Year contender?

Tune in Saturday on ABC to get your answers.