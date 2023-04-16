This week, the UFC returned to the “Heart of America,” bringing a 14-fight event to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday night.
Headlined by a crucial featherweight contest between former champion Max Holloway and streaking British contender Arnold Allen, the atmosphere in the building was electric from the outset and the performances inside the Octagon were the same as the assembled collection of talent thrilled the capacity crowd from start to finish.
It was an action-packed and eventful night in KCMO, and we’ve got the ins and outs of everything that happened covered below. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen Results
- Joselyne Edwards (29-28, 29-28) defeats Lucie Pudilova (29-28) by Split Decision
- Gaston Bolanos (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Aaron Phillips by Unanimous Decision
- Denise Gomes defeats Bruna Brasil by TKO (strikes) at 2:42 of Round 2
- Daniel Zellhuber (29-27, 29-28, 30-27) defeats Lando Vannata by Unanimous Decision
- Gillian Robertson defeats Piera Rodriguez by verbal Submission (Armbar) at 4:21 of Round 2
- Zak Cummings defeats Ed Herman by TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 3
- Brandon Royval defeats Matheus Nicolau by KO (knee and strikes) at 2:09 of Round 1
- Bill Algeo defeats TJ Brown by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:40 of Round 2
- Rafa Garcia (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Clay Guida by Unanimous Decision
- Pedro Munhoz (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Chris Gutierrez by Unanimous Decision
- Ion Cutelaba defeats Tanner Boser by TKO (strikes) at 2:05 of Round 1
- Azamat Murzakanov (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Dustin Jacoby by Unanimous Decision
- Edson Barboza defeats Billy Quarantillo by KO (knee) at 2:37 of Round 1
- Max Holloway (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) defeats Arnold Allen by Unanimous Decision
Joselyne Edwards picked up her third straight UFC victory in Saturday’s opener, edging out Lucie Pudilova by split decision.
Edwards tagged the Czech veteran with some clean shots in the first half of the opening stanza, before Pudilova successfully put her on the canvas with a perfectly timed level-change, grinding out the remainder in top position. Pudilova dominated the second, working to the back and finishing the frame in mount, raining down elbows before the tiring bantamweights traded on the feet throughout the third.
The judges were called upon to render a verdict, and two had the fight for Edwards to the surprise of many. She’s earned consecutive split decision wins and showed improved aggression early here, but needs to get her weight issues in check after missing weight for the second straight fight. | Official Scorecards
Gaston Bolanos (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Aaron Phillips by Unanimous Decision
Newcomer Gaston Bolanos has aggression for days and put it on full display in his promotional debut.
The Peruvian bantamweight posted a unanimous decision win over Aaron Phillips on Saturday, battering the returning veteran on the feet throughout and whenever Phillips was stuck on the ground in the second and third. He did well to defend when the more effective grappler got the fight to the canvas and ended up on his back, making Phillips pay for missed opportunities as soon as he returned to his feet.
This was a competitive, entertaining clash in the deepest, more talent-rich division in the UFC, and should quickly establish Bolanos as an all-action fighter people are excited to see each time out. | Official Scorecards
Denise Gomes defeats Bruna Brasil by TKO (strikes) at 2:42 of Round 2
Denise Gomes picked up her first UFC victory in impressive fashion, dispatching Bruna Brasil midway through the second round.
From the outset, Gomes was able to find Brasil’s chin with big shots, catching her countrywoman with powerful right hands as she closed the distance. Each time Gomes crashed forward, Brasil backed out with her chin high and her hands low, and the Las Vegas-based Brazilian made her pay in the second, dropping her with a thunderous shot and laser-sighted follow-ups to secure the finish.
The 10th youngest fighter on the UFC roster, Gomes now has her first UFC victory and the seventh win of her young career. A member of the Parana Vale Tudo squad, the 23-year-old is one to keep an eye on going forward. | Official Scorecards
Daniel Zellhuber (29-27, 29-28, 30-27) defeats Lando Vannata by Unanimous Decision
After a tepid showing in his promotional debut, Daniel Zellhuber looked more like the promising prospect most pegged him to be upon arrival on Saturday, securing a unanimous decision win over a game, durable Lando Vannata.
Zellhuber dominated the first, hurting Vannata along the fence and unloading a barrage that had referee Jason Herzog taking a good long look before the veteran responded and eventually worked back to his feet. Vannata clawed back into things in the second, mixing up his striking and attacking from unconventional angles, out-landing his 23-year-old counterpart. In the third, Zellhuber was the more active and effective of the two, landing on Vannata early and continuing to connect with a fair number of shots the rest of the way home.
WIth the victory, Zellhuber gets back into the win column and moves to 12-1 overall, while Vannata drops a third straight and falls to 4-7-2 overall in the UFC. | Official Scorecards
Gillian Robertson defeats Piera Rodriguez by verbal Submission (Armbar) at 4:21 of Round 2
Gillian Robertson turned in an impressive effort in her UFC strawweight debut, banishing Piera Rodriguez from the ranks of the unbeaten.
The skilled grappler pulled guard and worked to a sweep in the first, showing the disparity between the two on the canvas early. Immediately to start the second, Robertson put Rodriguez back on the deck, busting her up with elbows while floating through dominant positions looking for submission attempts.
Late in the frame, Robertson attacked an armbar and extended. Rodriguez touched Robertson’s knee and continued looking to defend, with referee Keith Peterson jumping in to stop the fight. The Dana White’s Contender Series graduate protested the stoppage instantly, but it seemed like Robertson was poised to continue torquing the arm had things not been halted.
Great win for Robertson in her new weight class, securing her ninth submission win overall and seventh inside the Octagon. | Official Scorecards
Zak Cummings defeats Ed Herman by TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 3
Hometown favorite Zak Cummings returned from a lengthy layoff to register an entertaining victory over fellow veteran Ed Herman on Saturday’s prelims.
Cummings dropped Herman early in the first and continued to be the quicker of the two as they traded blows. Although his speed waned, his accuracy and precision did not, as he was able to put Herman on the deck twice more in the second, and land almost at will. It was more of the same in the third, with Cummings again knocking down Herman, busting his nose in the process before finally collecting the finish in the waning seconds of the fight.
After nearly three years on the sidelines dealing with a back injury, this was an awesome homecoming performance for Cummings, who laid down his gloves and announced his retirement following the victory. | Official Scorecards
Brandon Royval defeats Matheus Nicolau by KO (knee and strikes) at 2:09 of Round
Statement made!
Brandon Royval shut down Matheus Nicolau’s central processing unit with a sharp knee up the middle early in the first round of their highly anticipated flyweight contest. With the Brazilian out on his feet, Royval quickly followed up, sending him to the canvas and putting him out with a barrage of follow-ups.
This was a massive effort from the talented Factory X representative, who has now won three straight and picked up back-to-back first-round stoppage wins. | Official Scorecards
Bill Algeo defeats TJ Brown by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:40 of Round 2
Bill Algeo and TJ Brown beat the heck out of each other for every second of the final preliminary card fight of the night before the veteran sat down Brown and gathered up a submission finish.
The featherweights got after each other from the outset and never let off the gas. Each man landed heavy shots that brought the crimson out of their noses in the first, and it was more of the same to start the second. While Brown came pressuring forward, Algeo clipped him with a short elbow inside that put him down, prompting “Señor Perfecto” to lock up a crucifix, climb to the back, and sink in the choke.
The Pennsylvania native gets back into the win column with his second stoppage victory in the UFC, pushing his record to 17-7 overall with the finish. As for Brown, he looked sharp right up until the end, but falls to 3-4 with the setback. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen Main Card Results
Rafa Garcia (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Clay Guida by Unanimous Decision
Rafa Garcia worked behind a swift, stingy jab to collect the biggest win of his UFC career against Clay Guida in the main card opener.
From the outset, the thick and powerful Garcia welcomed Guida forward, sticking the jab in his face every time, building everything off of that highly effective strike. Each time Guida tried to work inside and respond, Garcia stood his ground, popped his head back, repeating the action over and over. While Guida hung tough, it was all Garcia in this one.
The 28-year-old has now earned consecutive victories and wins in four of his last five trips into the Octagon, moving his record to 15-3 overall in the process. For Guida, the loss drops him to 6-6 since returning to the lightweight ranks and 18-17 in 35 career UFC appearances.| Official Scorecards
Pedro Munhoz (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Chris Gutierrez by Unanimous Decision
Pedro Munhoz snapped a two-fight skid and ended Chris Gutierrez’ eight-fight unbeaten streak in a tense, competitive bantamweight contest on Saturday’s main card.
Munhoz clipped Gutierrez with a lunging left hook in the first, putting him on the canvas, but was unable to really follow up, as the Factory X man did well to neutralize him on the ground. Neither man landed anything of substance in the second, trading small, low-impact shots before both men upped the intensity in the third, with Munhoz landed sharp out of the chute and remaining in Gutierrez’ face throughout.
The judges were called upon to decide this one, and they all arrived at the same place, handing Munhoz the unanimous decision win. WIth the victory, the Brazilian veteran picks up his first win since defeating Jimmie Rivera in February 2021 and the 20th win of his professional career. | Official Scorecards
Ion Cutelaba defeats Tanner Boser by TKO (strikes) at 2:05 of Round 1
Ion Cutelaba gave Tanner Boser a rude welcome to the light heavyweight division, dispatching the Canadian in the first round.
After feeling each other out and trading shots from range, Cutelaba blasted Boser with a clean right hand that landed flush and sent him staggering to the canvas. From there, “The Hulk” dumped his opponent to the canvas and unloaded, smashing out a first-round stoppage win.
The 29-year-old powerhouse from Moldova snapped a three-fight skid with the victory, collecting his third first-round finish and sixth victory in the UFC in the process. For Boser, that’s now two straight losses and four defeats in his last five starts. | Official Scorecards
Azamat Murzakanov (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Dustin Jacoby by Unanimous Decision
Azamat Murzakanov remained undefeated and established himself as a dangerous entrant in the light heavyweight division, collecting a unanimous decision
Murzakanov staggered Dustin Jacoby in the opening round and hurt him again late in the second, but the veteran kickboxer refused to wilt, gathering himself in the corner and taking the fight to his Russian foe in the third as Murzakanov faded hard. Despite the pressure, Murzakanov was able to find his way to the final horn and maintain his unbeaten record in the process.
The 34-year-old “Professional” is now 3-0 in the UFC and 13-0 for his career. While he slowed in the back half of the fight, he put it on Jacoby through the front side, and is an intriguing veteran talent to watch going forward. After posting an eight-fight unbeaten streak to begin his return to the promotion, Jacoby has now dropped two straight. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Edson Barboza defeats Billy Quarantillo by KO (knee) at 2:37 of Round 1
Edson Barboza added to his highlight reel in Saturday night’s co-main event.
After trading with Billy Quarantillo throughout the opening few minutes of the first round, the Brazilian veteran planted a vicious knee on the chin of “Billy Q” as he looked to change levels. It was a terrific read and reaction from the ageless veteran, who knew there was no need for any follow-up blows as soon as the shot landed.
Entering on a two-fight slide, Barboza picks up his first victory since dispatching Shane Burgos in a similar type of pairing two years ago. Now 23-11 for his career, the 37-year-old showed he still has plenty to offer in the featherweight division with his effort in Kansas City. | Official Scorecards
Main Event: Max Holloway (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) defeats Arnold Allen by Unanimous Decision
Max Holloway defended his position near the top of the list of contenders in the featherweight division, handing Arnold Allen the first loss of his UFC career to close out the promotion’s return to Kansas City.
The Hawaiian veteran was more economical with his output than in previous appearances, but was efficient through the first four rounds before Allen tried to overwhelm him over the final five minutes. Holloway’s understanding of how to stay active and turn close, competitive rounds in his favor by landing clean shots as Allen reset and looked to connect was the difference, and remains one of the traits that make him a true great.
Holloway extended his unbeaten run in non-title contests to an even dozen, and became the first man to land over 3,000 significant strikes inside the Octagon in the process. For Allen, this ends his 12-fight winning streak and undefeated run under the UFC banner.| Official Scorecards
