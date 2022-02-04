Hall Of Fame
Live Results, Winner Interviews And Highlights From UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland, Live From The UFC Apex in Las Vegas
UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a pivotal matchup in the middleweight division that will see No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson look to snap the win streak of No. 7 Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, middleweight finishers Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov lock horns.
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland will take place Saturday, Feb. 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The prelims will kick off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland Results
Just Happened:
Tresean Gore vs Bryan Battle
The TUF 29 final that never happened took place on Saturday, with the same winner, as Bryan Battle defeated Tresean Gore via unanimous decision.
All three judges saw it 29-28 for Battle, now 8-1. Gore, who missed last year’s TUF final due to injury, falls to 4-1.
Gore pressured Battle at the start, but it was Battle who outworked his foe with kicks and punches as he used lateral movement effectively. Gore did finally let his hands go in the final ten seconds of the frame, but it wasn’t enough for him to take the round.
Battle continued to use his work rate as a weapon in the second round, with Gore finally starting to land with shots that made up with power what they lacked in volume. Midway through the frame, Battle used his strikes to set up a grappling sequence that saw him control matters against the fence and wear Gore down. With a minute to go, Gore did get a guillotine choke in, and while Battle got loose, the fight went to the mat with Gore in control.
Gore got a takedown a minute into the final round, but Battle rose quickly and bulled his foe into the fence. Keeping Gore close was a good call for Battle with his right eye swelling rapidly, but soon they were back at range for a spell until Battle controlled matters in the clinch. In the closing minute, Gore landed a couple hard shots, but in the final seconds, it was Battle landing the better blows.
Official Result – Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Julian Erosa vs Steven Peterson
It was all heart, action and grit for three rounds between featherweights Julian Erosa and Steven Peterson, who put on a show before Erosa emerged with the split decision victory.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 for Erosa, now 27-10. Peterson, who missed weight for the bout at 149 pounds, falls to 19-10.
Not surprisingly, the two veterans took their time getting acclimated to the Octagon, but once they found their rhythm, a fight broke out, with the action really picking up as they traded at close range in the final 30 seconds.
Bloodied in the previous round, Peterson came out strong in the second, tagging Erosa with several hard right hands. With just over two minutes to go, Peterson rattled Erosa with another right hand and the two went toe-to-toe. Erosa landed a spinning shot on Peterson that scored a flash knockdown on the Texan, and after a brief pause, it was back to brawling for the two gritty 145-pounders.
An Erosa takedown attempt early in round three was met by a guillotine choke attempt by Peterson, but Erosa escaped and the two got back to their feet, still swinging for the fences with each blow. More impressive than those intentions, though, was the heart shown by both men, as they slugged it out before a takedown by Erosa with a minute to go. Once on the mat, Erosa controlled the action until a final wild exchange on the feet marked an end to a memorable scrap.
Official Result – Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland Prelims
Miles Johns vs John Castaneda
Veteran bantamweight John Castaneda delivered the most impressive victory of his UFC career, submitting Miles Johns in the third round.
A close and competitive first round saw Castaneda pressuring Johns, who looked to catch his foe getting reckless on the way in.
Castaneda kept the heat on in the second, scoring with a kick upstairs that put Johns on the defensive briefly before he began started throwing more. But in the process, Castaneda picked up his own pace, and he looked to be wearing the Texan down. A right hand with two minutes to go staggered Johns and the fight went to the mat. Castaneda added to his lead there, and once standing he remained in control until the horn.
Hurting Johns again in the opening minute of the final round, Castaneda calmly looked for the finish, and once he got Johns to the canvas again, he sunk in the arm triangle that ended the fight at 1:38 of round three.
Castaneda moves to 19-5 with the win. Johns falls to 12-2.
Official Result – John Castaneda def. Miles Johns via submission (arm triangle) at 1:38 of round three
Hakeem Dawodu vs Michael Trizano
In a meeting of featherweight prospects, Hakeem Dawodu scored a shutout three-round unanimous decision over Michael Trizano.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Dawodu, now 13-2-1. Trizano falls to 10-2.
The two 145-pounders stood in the pocket for the first five minutes, Dawodu taking the lead behind a variety of kicks. Trizano got some punches in upstairs, but it was a competitive, but clear, round for “Mean Hakeem.”
Trizano got in a couple good shots to start round two, prompting a brief clinch from Dawodu, who got right back to work with crisp combinations. With under two minutes left, a kick to the body by Dawodu brought a pause from the New Jersey product, and his busy and varied attack was keeping him ahead, and he stayed there throughout the third round with more of the same, as he was simply too busy for Trizano, who gave a solid effort in defeat.
Official Result – Hakeem Dawodu def. Michael Trizano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Chidi Njokuani vs Marc-André Barriault
Chidi Njokuani’s long-awaited UFC debut didn’t last long. Sixteen seconds to be exact as he stopped Marc-André Barriault with a stellar striking display in their middleweight bout.
An overhand right was all it took to stun and drop Barriault seconds into the fight, with a follow-up barrage of left hands bringing in referee Herb Dean to stop matters, announcing the arrival of the Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus to the Octagon in style.
With the win, Njokuani moves to 21-7, 1 NC with the win. Barriault falls to 13-5, 1 NC.
Official Result – Chidi Njokuani def. Marc-Andre Barriault via TKO (strikes) at :16 of round one
Alexis Davis vs Julija Stoliarenko
Veteran bantamweight standout Alexis Davis returned to the win column with a hard-fought three-round unanimous decision over Julija Stoliarenko.
Scores were 29-27, 29-27, and 30-27 for Davis, now 21-11. Stoliarenko falls to 9-7-1.
The fight immediately went to the mat, Davis in control until Stoliarenko locked in a tight armbar. The veteran Davis fought her way free and went back to work, dodging another armbar attempt in between ground strikes. Late in the round, an illegal upkick to the head of Davis bought a momentary halt to the action, but the Canadian still finished strong.
The second round was closely contested on the feet, with both fighters getting in their share of shots. Stoliarenko opened up a nasty cut over Davis’ right eye, but the veteran returned fire, with her kicks being an effective weapon of choice.
A leg kick by Davis put Stoliarenko on her back in the opening minute of round three, and the fight remained there until the final horn, Davis bloodying her foe with ground strikes and maintaining the control that earned her the nod on the scorecards.
Official Result – Alexis Davis def. Julija Stoliarenko via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-27)
Jailton Almeida vs Danilo Marques
Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Jailton Almeida impressed in his UFC debut, as he halted Danilo Marques in the first round of a clash between Brazilian light heavyweights.
Almeida took just seconds to get Marques to the mat, and though Marques briefly found daylight, Almeida stayed on him, took the fight back down to the ground and once he was in the mount position, it was just a matter of time before a series of unanswered hammerfists brought in referee Mike Beltran to stop the fight. The time was 2:57 of round one.
With the win, Bahia’s Almeida moves to 15-2. Sao Paulo’s Marques falls to 11-4.
Official Result – Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques via TKO (strikes) at 2:57 of round one
Jason Witt vs Philip Rowe
In welterweight action, Phil Rowe rebounded from a rough first round to stop Jason Witt in the second stanza.
Witt put Rowe on the mat a minute in, and while the Floridian got back to his feet, Witt put him right back on the canvas immediately and kept him there until the closing seconds of the round.
Rowe stayed out of Witt’s clutches in the second round, though, and as he got his range and let loose with his strikes, it was a thing to see, as a right-left-right combo dropped Witt to the mat. A couple hammerfists followed, and referee Chris Tognoni intervened, with the stoppage coming at 2:15 of round two.
Rowe moves to 9-3 with the win. Witt falls to 19-8.
Official Result – Phil Rowe def. Jason Witt via TKO (strikes) at 2:15 of round two
Malcolm Gordon vs Denys Bondar
An elbow injury spoiled the long-awaited UFC debut of Denys Bondar, with Malcolm Gordon leaving the flyweight opener with a first-round TKO victory.
Gordon (14-5) briefly stunned Bondar (16-4) in the opening minute, leading the Ukrainian to seek (and get) a takedown. After looking for a submission, Gordon got back to his feet, but in an ensuing scramble, Bondar injured his left elbow, bringing an end to the fight at 1:22 of the first round. The referee was Mark Smith.
Official Result – Malcolm Gordon def. Denys Bondar via TKO (injury) at 1:22 of the first round
Up Next:
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland Main Card
Sam Alvey vs Brendan Allen
- Veteran Sam Alvey (33-16-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Temecula, Calif.) aims for another signature KO against short-notice replacement Brendan Allen (17-4, fighting out of Delray Beach, Florida by way of Covington, Louisiana) in a bout contested at light heavyweight
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Carlston Harris
- Shavkat Rakhmonov (14-0, fighting out of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) looks to keep his undefeated, 100 percent finishing streak alive when he faces Carlston Harris (17-4, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at welterweight
Co-Main Event: Punahele Soriano vs Nick Maximov
- Dana White’s Contender Series alum Punahele Soriano (8-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) immediately showed off his punching power upon joining the UFC by earning consecutive knockouts over fellow strikers Oskar Piechota and Dusko Todorovic. He now hopes to bounce back into the win column with another show-stealing victory.
- Undefeated Nick Maximov (7-0, fighting out of Chico, Calif.) intends to produce a stand out performance and add his name to the list of top prospects in the UFC. A training partner of the Diaz brothers, Maximov made his Octagon debut last year with a win over Cody Brundage. He now plans to score his first UFC finish by becoming the only man to stop Soriano.
Main Event: Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland
- Talented grappler Jack Hermansson (22-6, fighting out of Oslo, Norway) has cemented himself as one of the toughest matchups in the middleweight division. Throughout his UFC run, he has delivered impressive finishes over Kelvin Gastelum, Thales Leites and Gerald Meerschaert. Hermansson now has his sights set on halting the momentum of Strickland and defending his spot in the rankings.
- Sean Strickland (23-4-1, fighting out of Corona, Calif.) looks to continue his ascension up the middleweight ladder with a statement performance. Undefeated since returning to the 185-pound division in 2020, he has secured victories against Brendan Allen, Krzysztof Jotko and Uriah Hall. Strickland now aims to capture the biggest victory of his career and make a case for title contention.
Interviews
