Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama

UFC returns to Las Vegas for a Fight Night headlined by streaking featherweights Steve Garcia and David Onama. Garcia makes his first main event appearance riding a six-fight winning streak, including five finishes, while 31-year-old Onama isn’t far behind, coming off four straight wins and breaking into the Top 15 after his latest victory.
UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama takes place November 1, 2025, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by main card action at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The entire card can be viewed on ESPN+ in the United States.
Talita Alencar vs Ariane Carnelossi
- A pair of Brazilian strawweights get things started as Talita Alencar (6-1-1, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Carutapera, Maranhão, Brazil) squares off against Ariane Carnelossi (15-3, fighting out of Presidente Prudente, Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Phil Rowe vs Seokhyeon Ko
- Welterweight Phil Rowe (11-5, fighting out of Orlando, FL) looks to keep his 100% finish rate intact against Dana White's Contender Series grad SeokHyeon Ko (12-2, fighting out of Busan, South Korea)
Alice Ardelean vs Montserrat Conejo Ruiz
- Strawweight Alice Ardelean (10-7, fighting out of Birmingham, England) aims for her second straight win when she locks horns with Montserrat Conejo Ruiz (10-4, fighting out of El Paso, TX by way of Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico)
Ketlen Vieira vs Norma Dumont
- No. 3 ranked contender Ketlen Vieira (15-4, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) and No. 4 ranked Norma Dumont (12-2, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil) square off, each aiming to prove they deserve the next crack at the bantamweight title
Donte Johnson vs Sedriques Dumas
- Undefeated middleweight Donte Johnson (6-0, fighting out of Fond du Lac, WI) makes his UFC debut just over two months after earning his UFC contract on DWCS against Sedriques Dumas (10-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Pensacola, FL)
Timmy Cuamba vs ChangHo Lee
- Las Vegas native Timmy Cuamba (9-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) goes for his second-straight win when he meets ChangHo Lee (11-1, fighting out of Goyang, South Korea) in the desert
Billy Elekana vs Kevin Christian
- In the featured prelim, light heavyweight prospect Billy Elekana (8-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) returns for the third time in 2025 to welcome UFC newcomer Kevin Christian (9-2, fighting out of Rio Preto da Eva, Amazonas, Brazil) to the Octagon
