Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama
Get Live Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama, Live From UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada On November 1, 2025
Nov. 1, 2025
UFC returns to Las Vegas for a Fight Night headlined by streaking featherweights Steve Garcia and David Onama. Garcia makes his first main event appearance riding a six-fight winning streak, including five finishes, while 31-year-old Onama isn’t far behind, coming off four straight wins and breaking into the Top 15 after his latest victory.
UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama takes place November 1, 2025, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by main card action at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The entire card can be viewed on ESPN+ in the United States.
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews.)
Allan Nascimento vs Cody Durden
The main card opens with a catchweight bout (130 pounds) between rising flyweight prospect Allan Nascimento (21-6, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) and short-notice opponent Cody Durden (17-8-1, fighting out of Covington, GA)
Welterweight finisher Charles Radtke (10-5, fighting out of Chicago, IL) looks to get back in the win column against Dana White's Contender Series grad Daniel Frunza (9-3, fighting out of Miami, FL by way of Iasi, Romania)
Featherweight prospect Isaac Dulgarian (7-1, fighting out of Kansas City, MO) returns to the Octagon for the first time in over a year to battle the undefeated Yadier del Valle (9-0, fighting out of Houston, TX)
In the co-main event, No. 6 ranked heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes Acosta (14-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) collides with No. 9 ranked Ante Delija (26-6, fighting out of Dubrovnik, Croatia)
Top 15 featherweights meet in the main event as the surging No. 12 ranked Steve Garcia (18-5, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM) looks for his seventh straight win and 15th knockout against No. 13 ranked David Onama (14-2, fighting out of Kansas City, MO by way of Kyangwali, Uganda), who enters Saturday's headliner riding a four-fight win streak