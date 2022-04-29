Announcements
Results
Live Results, Winner Interviews And More From UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera, Live From The UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
For five frantically-paced rounds, bantamweight contenders Marlon Vera and Rob Font refused to take their foot off the gas, and the result in the UFC Fight Night main event was a memorable scrap that appeared to be going in Font’s direction until knockdowns late in rounds two, three and four proved to be the difference for Ecuador’s Vera, who earned the unanimous decision victory at the UFC APEX.
UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera Results
- Marlon Vera defeats Rob Font via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)
- Andrei Arlovski defeats Jake Collier via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)
- Joanderson Brito def. Andre Fili via TKO (strikes) at :41 of round one
- Grant Dawson defeats Jared Gordon via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:11 of round three
- Darren Elkins defeats Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Krzysztof Jotko defeats Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Alexandr Romanov defeats Chase Sherman via submission (Americana) at 2:11 of round one
- Francisco Figueiredo defeats Daniel da Silva via submission (kneebar) at 1:18 of round one
- Gabe Green defeats Yohan Lainesse via TKO (strikes) at 4:02 of round two
- Natan Levy defeats Mike Breeden via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Shanna Young defeats Gina Mazany via TKO (strikes) at 3:11 of round two
UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera Main Card
Main Event: Marlon Vera defeats Rob Font via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)
Rob Font was furious in his attack throughout his five-round main event battle with Marlon Vera, but it was Vera who scored the bigger blows in the clash of bantamweight contenders, parlaying three knockdowns into a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.
Scores were 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46 for the No.8-ranked Vera, now 19-7-1. The No.5-ranked Font, who missed weight for the bout at 138.5 pounds, falls to 19-6.
Font was on target with his jab and right hand early on, and he went on to mix up his striking attack to the head and body as the round progressed. Vera took everything well, but Font’s offensive output and pressure was relentless, diluting anything “Chito” fired back at him.
Again starting fast, Font extended his lead in round two, and though Vera fired back with his kicks, the New Englander walked through them and kept pressing. A left from Vera hurt and dropped Font in the final 30 seconds, though, and while Vera wasn’t able to finish the fight, he had seized momentum in a big way heading into the third.
Marlon Vera Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Marlon Vera Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Font looked for a takedown to begin round three, but Vera defended and got loose, with the two resuming their standup battle. Font seemed unbothered by the late adversity in the previous round as he kept firing and moving forward, and Vera needed to land something big again to deter his foe. He found it late in the round once more, with a left punch upstairs followed by a left knee dropping Font for the second time in the fight. The horn saved Font once again, but his face was showing the wear of battle.
Now taking the lead offensively, Vera aggressively went after Font to start round four, but Font began finding his rhythm again in the second minute. An elbow moments later cut Font, but the Woburn product kept the heat on Vera, who was practically unmarked. But with two minutes left, Vera dropped Font again. Vera fired kicks at the legs, giving Font precious time to recover, and with 47 seconds left, referee Jason Herzog restarted the fight on the feet, where it remained until the horn.
Font opened the fifth with a flush right to the body, showing that he was still chasing the win, and a right elbow to the head followed. Vera was cool under fire and throwing back, looking for another knockdown-inducing strike. And like clockwork, he nearly floored Font in the closing seconds, but the gritty New Englander stayed upright and made it to the end of the bout.
Co-Main Event: Andrei Arlovski defeats Jake Collier via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)
Andrei Arlovski added another win to his amazing resume in heavyweight action, as the 43-year-old defeated Jake Collier via split decision to join Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller on top of the list for most wins in UFC history with 23.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28, 27-30 for Arlovski, now 34-20, 2 NC. Collier falls to 13-7.
Collier bulled Arlovski into the fence to start the fight, but the former champ was patient, and after taking some knees to the legs, he was able to get free. Collier again closed the distance and locked up “The Pit Bull,” who got loose quicker the second time around. Both fighters landed hard shots in the ensuing exchanges, Collier opening a cut on Arlovski’s forehead in the process.
Andrei Arlovski Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Andrei Arlovski Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
The fast pace continued in round two, with Arlovski landing quick counters while Collier’s shots were looping but doing more damage. Clean shots down the middle were forcing Collier to reset several times, though, prompting a takedown with a little over 90 seconds to go. Arlovski got up quickly, and it was back to the standup game for both big men, and they slugged it out to the horn.
By the third, Collier was bloodied as well, but that didn’t deter him or Arlovski, as they continued to trade, Collier holding an edge that got wider when he scored a takedown in the closing seconds of the bout.
Joanderson Brito def. Andre Fili via TKO (strikes) at :41 of round one
Joanderson Brito made a statement in his featherweight bout with Andre Fili, upsetting the veteran standout via first-round TKO.
Joanderson Brito Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Joanderson Brito Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
There was no feeling out process between the two, and when Brito landed a wild overhand right, Fili hit the deck hard. Fili tried to shake the cobwebs loose, but the Brazilian was relentless, prompting referee Herb Dean to step in at :41 of the opening stanza.
Brito moves to 13-3-1 with the win. Fili falls to 21-9, 1 NC.
Grant Dawson defeats Jared Gordon via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:11 of round three
In his first fight since switching camps from Glory MMA to American Top Team, lightweight prospect Grant Dawson got a win and a finish, as he submitted Jared Gordon in the third round.
Gordon (18-5) held the edge in the first half of the round, but when Dawson (18-1-1) got the fight to the mat and took his opponent’s back, “KGD” dominated with position and ground strikes, even if he wasn’t able to get the finish before the horn intervened.
Grant Dawson Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Grant Dawson Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
After more ground control by Dawson early in round two, Gordon went on the attack and had his moments until getting floored and kept there in the final minute.
Bloodied, but unbowed, Gordon refused to worry about the scorecards in the third round. Instead, the New Yorker kept trying to chase a finish, but Dawson wasn’t about to give his opponent his wish, and when the fight went back to the mat, he finally found the rear naked choke that ended matters at 4:11 of the final round.
Darren Elkins defeats Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Featherweight veteran Darren Elkins put in an Elkins-esque performance once again, defeating Canada’s Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Elkins, now 28-10. Connelly falls to 14-8.
Darren Elkins Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Darren Elkins Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
A couple flush right hands opened up the takedown for Elkins in the opening minute, and “The Damage” immediately looked for an arm triangle choke. Connelly defended that well, but Elkins adjusted and got in his foe’s guard. Midway through the round, Connelly got back to his feet, but moments later, he was grounded once more. By the end of the frame, both were upright and trading.
The second continued to be fought at a grueling pace, Elkins controlling the grappling portions of the fight while Connelly was more effective in the standup game, as he landed some solid shots on his foe.
The third provided more of the action expected from these two old-school battlers, but late in the frame, a rear naked choke attempt book-ended by several ground strikes secured the victory for Elkins.
Krzysztof Jotko defeats Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
In the main card opener, Krzysztof Jotko won his middleweight bout against Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Jotko, now 24-5. Meerschaert falls to 34-15.
Both were busy with their striking in the first round, Jotko the sharper of the two as he mixed his punches in with an elbow and a front kick to the face. Meerschaert took the shots well and kept marching forward, but the blows were accumulating in Jotko’s favor.
Krzysztof Jotko Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Krzysztof Jotko Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Meerschaert made it closer in the second round, but Jotko remained a step ahead both in the standup and grappling exchanges, even getting his own takedown late in the frame.
Jotko put the fight back on the mat in the second minute of the final round, opening up an opportunity for the still dangerous Meerschaert to look for a submission, but just before the midway point, the pair were standing, with “GM3” looking for his own takedown. With under two minutes to go, the fight moved to the canvas once more, but Jotko was fighting effectively both offensively and defensively, capping off a solid victory.
UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera Prelims
Alexandr Romanov defeats Chase Sherman via submission (Americana) at 2:11 of round one
Alexandr Romanov entered his heavyweight bout with Chase Sherman as the biggest favorite on the card, and he didn’t disappoint those who picked him, as he submitted Chase Sherman in the first round.
Alexandr Romanov Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Alexandr Romanov Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Getting the bout to the mat almost immediately, Romanov went to work, and while Sherman tried to find daylight, “King Kong” refused to give it to him, and at 2:11 of the opening round, Sherman tapped out to an Americana.
Romanov, who received his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt after the fight, moves to 16-0 with the win. Sherman falls to 15-10.
Francisco Figueiredo defeats Daniel da Silva via submission (kneebar) at 1:18 of round one
In a clash of Brazilian flyweights, Francisco Figueiredo needed just 78 seconds to submit Daniel da Silva.
Francisco Figueiredo Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Francisco Figueiredo Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
After trading thudding kicks to start the bout, da Silva ate a body kick and went for a takedown. He got his wish, but Figueiredo caught a kneebar in an ensuing scramble, and then came the tap, with Figueiredo securing the victory at 1:18 of the opening round.
Figueiredo moves to 13-4-1, 1 NC with the win. Da Silva falls to 11-3.
Gabe Green defeats Yohan Lainesse via TKO (strikes) at 4:02 of round two
Ultra-tough welterweight Gabe Green weathered some storms against UFC newcomer Yohan Lainesse and roared back, handing the Canadian his first pro loss via second-round TKO.
Gabe Green Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Gabe Green Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Lainesse gave a good impression in the first round of his UFC career, tagging Green with some hard shots, getting a takedown and even attempting a guillotine choke briefly. And while Green was competitive, he nearly went home early after a right hand dropped him in the second minute of round two. Green recovered, but as the round progressed, Lainesse added to his lead with his grappling attack. California’s Green didn’t go away, though, and as the Canadian tired, Geeen went on the attack, and after a series of vicious body shots, Lainesse fell to the mat and was stopped, with referee Herb Dean halting the bout at 4:02 of round two.
Green moves to 11-3 with the win. Lainesse falls to 8-1.
Natan Levy defeats Mike Breeden via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Lightweights Natan Levy and Mike Breeden made an early case for Fight of the Night honors, going back and forth for three rounds before Levy emerged with his first UFC win via unanimous decision.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 for Levy, now 7-1. Breeden falls to 10-5.
There was plenty of compelling action in the first five minutes, with Breeden firing off blistering punch combinations while Levy attempted a couple heel hooks and scored a late takedown on his foe, making it a tough call for the judges.
Natan Levy Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Natan Levy Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Levy opened his round two offense with a takedown, and though Breeden rose quickly, Levy kept dragging him back down. Midway through, Breeden got up and found some daylight, but after taking a hard body shot, he was obviously hurt and got easily put back on the mat by Levy. The Missouri native was upright and throwing by the end of the frame, though.
Breeden went on the attack in round three, emptying his tank against the rapidly tiring Levy, and he had success until there was a little over minute left, and then it was Levy making a surge until the two traded until the final horn.
Shanna Young defeats Gina Mazany via TKO (strikes) at 3:11 of round two
In the flyweight opener, Shanna Young earned her first UFC victory, stopping Gina Mazany in the second round.
Shanna Young Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Shanna Young Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera
Mazany got the fight off to a strong start, aggressively searching for takedowns and briefly rocking her opponent with a left hand midway through the opening frame. Young eventually got into a rhythm late and carried that momentum into round two, and while Mazany got a takedown, Young reversed position and then scored a takedown of her own. With a little over two minutes left, Young took Mazany’s back and unloaded with her strikes. And with no response coming back from Mazany, referee Jason Herzog stepped in, stopping the fight at 3:11 of round two.
Young moves to 9-5 with the win. Mazany falls to 7-6.
