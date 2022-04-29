UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera Results

Main Event: Marlon Vera defeats Rob Font via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

Rob Font was furious in his attack throughout his five-round main event battle with Marlon Vera, but it was Vera who scored the bigger blows in the clash of bantamweight contenders, parlaying three knockdowns into a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

Scores were 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46 for the No.8-ranked Vera, now 19-7-1. The No.5-ranked Font, who missed weight for the bout at 138.5 pounds, falls to 19-6.

Font was on target with his jab and right hand early on, and he went on to mix up his striking attack to the head and body as the round progressed. Vera took everything well, but Font’s offensive output and pressure was relentless, diluting anything “Chito” fired back at him.

Again starting fast, Font extended his lead in round two, and though Vera fired back with his kicks, the New Englander walked through them and kept pressing. A left from Vera hurt and dropped Font in the final 30 seconds, though, and while Vera wasn’t able to finish the fight, he had seized momentum in a big way heading into the third.