 Skip to main content
Results

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt, Live From Las Vegas
May. 22, 2021

UFC is set to deliver another entertaining card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, headlined by a bantamweight bout all but guaranteed to deliver action as No. 3 ranked contender Rob Font takes on former champion and No. 4 Cody Garbrandt. Also on the card, top five women’s strawweights collide with title aspirations on the line as No. 3 ranked contender Yan Xiaonan battles former champion and No. 4 Carla Esparza.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FONT vs. GARBRANDT will take place Saturday, May 22 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the prelims kicking off the action at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results

 

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt Official Scorecards

Rafael Alves vs Damir Ismagulov

UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Alves vs. Ismagulov
UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Alves vs. Ismagulov

Official result – Damir Ismagulov def. Rafael Alves via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Live Results

 

David Dvorak vs Juancamilo Ronderos

UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Dvorak vs. Ronderos
UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Dvorak vs. Ronderos

Official result – David Dvorak def. Juancamilo Ronderos via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:18 of round one. Live Results

 

 

Josh Culibao vs Shaylian Nuerdanbieke

UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Culibao vs. Nuerdanbieke
UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Culibao vs. Nuerdanbieke

Official result – Josh Culibao def. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Live Results

 

 

Bruno Silva vs Victor Rodriguez

UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Silva vs. Rodriguez
UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Silva vs. Rodriguez

Official result – Bruno Silva def. Victor Rodriguez via knockout at 1:00 of the first round | Live Results

 

 

Court McGee vs Claudio Silva

UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - McGee vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - McGee vs. Silva

Official result – Court McGee def. Claudio Silva via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27) | Live Results

 

 

Ben Rothwell vs Chris Barnett

UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Rothwell vs. Barnett
UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Rothwell vs. Barnett

Official result – Ben Rothwell def. Chris Barnett via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:07 of round two. | Live Results

 

 

Jack Hermansson vs Edmen Shahbazyan

UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Hermansson vs. Shahbazyan
UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Hermansson vs. Shahbazyan

Official result – Jack Hermansson def. Edmen Shahbazyan via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27) | Live Results

 

 

 

Ricardo Ramos vs Bill Algeo

UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Ramos vs. Algeo
UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Ramos vs. Algeo

Official result – Ricardo Ramos def. Bill Algeo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Live Results

 

 

Felicia Spencer vs Norma Dumont Viana

UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Spencer vs. Dumont
UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Spencer vs. Dumont

Official result – Norma Dumont def. Felicia Spencer via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) | Live Results

 

 

Justin Tafa vs Jared Vanderaa

UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Tafa vs. Vanderaa
UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Tafa vs. Vanderaa

Official result – Jared Vanderaa def. Justin Tafa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Live Results

 

 

Co-Main Event: Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza

UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Xiaonan vs. Esparza
UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Xiaonan vs. Esparza

Official result – Carla Esparza def. Yan Xiaonan via TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of the second round | Live Results

 

 

Main Event: Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt

UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Font vs. Garbrandt
UFC Fight Night Font vs. Garbrandt - Scorecards - Font vs. Garbrandt

Official result – Rob Font  def. Cody Garbrandtvia unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 48-47)

Tags
official scorecards
scorecards
judges scorecards
decisions
UFC Vegas 27
Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou
Athletes

African Champions: Usman, Ngannou & Adesanya

Track the historic rise of the UFC's three African champions: Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou

Watch the Video
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

GSP Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights

Watch Georges St-Pierre Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights | UFC 261 Weigh-In Show

Watch the Video
Giga Chikadze of Georgia prepares to fight Jamey Simmons in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Community

Knockout Cancer: Giga Chikadze’s Driving Force

How UFC Featherweight Giga Chikadze Transformed His Grief Into Action, And Helped Hundreds In The Process

More