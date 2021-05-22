Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

Athletes
UFC is set to deliver another entertaining card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, headlined by a bantamweight bout all but guaranteed to deliver action as No. 3 ranked contender Rob Font takes on former champion and No. 4 Cody Garbrandt. Also on the card, top five women’s strawweights collide with title aspirations on the line as No. 3 ranked contender Yan Xiaonan battles former champion and No. 4 Carla Esparza.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FONT vs. GARBRANDT will take place Saturday, May 22 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the prelims kicking off the action at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.
The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results
UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt Official Scorecards
Rafael Alves vs Damir Ismagulov
Official result – Damir Ismagulov def. Rafael Alves via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Live Results
David Dvorak vs Juancamilo Ronderos
Official result – David Dvorak def. Juancamilo Ronderos via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:18 of round one. | Live Results
Josh Culibao vs Shaylian Nuerdanbieke
Official result – Josh Culibao def. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Live Results
Bruno Silva vs Victor Rodriguez
Official result – Bruno Silva def. Victor Rodriguez via knockout at 1:00 of the first round | Live Results
Court McGee vs Claudio Silva
Official result – Court McGee def. Claudio Silva via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27) | Live Results
Ben Rothwell vs Chris Barnett
Official result – Ben Rothwell def. Chris Barnett via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:07 of round two. | Live Results
Jack Hermansson vs Edmen Shahbazyan
Official result – Jack Hermansson def. Edmen Shahbazyan via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27) | Live Results
Ricardo Ramos vs Bill Algeo
Official result – Ricardo Ramos def. Bill Algeo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Live Results
Felicia Spencer vs Norma Dumont Viana
Official result – Norma Dumont def. Felicia Spencer via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) | Live Results
Justin Tafa vs Jared Vanderaa
Official result – Jared Vanderaa def. Justin Tafa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Live Results
Co-Main Event: Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza
Official result – Carla Esparza def. Yan Xiaonan via TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of the second round | Live Results
Main Event: Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt
Athletes
GSP Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights
Community