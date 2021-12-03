Athletes
UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a thrilling bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Rob Font battle No. 5 Jose Aldo. Also, in a striking fan’s dream fight, No. 12 ranked lightweight contender Brad Riddell squares off with No. 14 Rafael Fiziev.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FONT vs ALDO will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Results
Weigh-In Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo
UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Prelims
Louis Smolka vs Vince Morales
- Louis Smolka (17-7, fighting out of Kapolei, Hawaii) takes on Vince Morales (10-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Ontario, Ore.) in a bantamweight bout
Claudio Puelles vs Chris Gruetzemacher
- Claudio Puelles (11-2, fighting out of Lima, Peru) plans to stay in the win column when he faces Chris Gruetzemacher (15-4, fighting out of New Bern, N.C.) at lightweight
Alonzo Menifield vs William Knight
- Light heavyweight KO artists Alonzo Menifield (11-2, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) and William Knight (10-2, fighting out of East Hartford, Conn.) look to steal the show
Cheyanne Vlismas vs Mallory Martin
- Cheyanne Vlismas (6-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) faces Mallory Martin (7-4, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) at strawweight
Jake Matthews vs Jeremiah Wells
- Jake Matthews (17-5, fighting out of Epping, Victoria, Australia) hopes to stop the momentum of Jeremiah Wells (9-2-1, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) in a welterweight bout
Bryan Barberena vs Darian Weeks
- Bryan Barberena (15-8, fighting out of Gastonia, NC by way of Knoxville, TN) looks to spoil the short-notice debut of an undefeated Darian Weeks (5-0, fighting out of Sedalia, MO) at welterweight
Manel Kape vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Manel Kape (16-6, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand by way of Porto, Portugal) aims for another highlight-reel finish when he takes on Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-5, fighting out of Aktobe, Kazakhstan) at flyweight
Maki Pitolo vs Duško Todorović
- Maki Pitolo (13-8, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev. by way of Nanakuli, Hawaii) meets Dusko Todorovic (10-2, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) in a clash of middleweight finishers
UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Main Card
Alex Morono vs Mickey Gall
- Alex Morono (20-7 1NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) goes for his third consecutive victory when he takes on Mickey Gall (7-3, fighting out of Green Brook, N.J.) in a welterweight contest
Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis
- Brendan Allen (17-4, fighting out of Delray Beach, FL by way of Covington, LA) and Chris Curtis (27-8, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Cincinnati, OH) meet at middleweight
Clay Guida vs Leonardo Santos
- Fan favorite Clay Guida (36-18, fighting out of Johnsburg, Ill.) goes for another thrilling performance against submission ace Leonardo Santos (18-4-1, fighting out of Campos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at lightweight
Jimmy Crute vs Jamahal Hill
- Light heavyweight contenders collide when No. 13 ranked Jimmy Crute (12-2, fighting out of Bendigo, Victoria, Australia) locks horns with No. 14 Jamahal Hill (8-1 1NC, fighting out of Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Co-Main Event: Brad Riddell vs Rafael Fiziev
- Former kickboxing standout Brad Riddell (10-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand by way of Christchurch, New Zealand) hopes to continue his winning ways with another show-stealing performance. During his UFC run, he has delivered notable wins over Drew Dober, Magomed Mustafaev and Jamie Mullarkey. Riddell now hopes to secure his first UFC finish and continue climbing the lightweight ranks.
- Rafael Fiziev (10-1, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan by the way of Phuket, Thailand) has wasted no time turning heads since joining the UFC roster in 2019. A dynamic kickboxer, he has secured exciting victories against Bobby Green, Renato Moicano and Marc Diakiese. Fiziev now intends to continue his ascent up the 155-pound ladder by finishing Riddell in emphatic fashion.
Main Event: Rob Font vs José Aldo
- Rob Font (19-4, fighting out of Woburn, Mass.) aims to keep his momentum going by capitalizing on his second consecutive UFC main event opportunity. Currently riding a four-fight win streak, he holds impressive victories over former champion Cody Garbrandt, as well as Marlon Moraes and Sergio Pettis. Font now hopes to add another former UFC titleholder to his resume to stake his claim for a shot at the belt.
Two-time UFC featherweight champion José Aldo (30-7, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to secure his third straight win by taking out another tough contender. Throughout his legendary career he has also earned memorable victories over Frankie Edgar (twice), Chad Mendes (twice) and Chan Sung Jung. Aldo now has his sights set on a spectacular finish to secure another opportunity at UFC gold.
Athletes
