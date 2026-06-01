Prelim Results | UFC Baku

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Tahir Abdullayev vs Jefferson Nascimento
Welterweight newcomers get the action started as Tahir Abdullayev (19-3, fighting out of Baku,Azerbaijan) takes on the undefeated Jefferson Nascimento (13-0, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Bekzat Almakhan vs Jean Matsumoto
Bantamweight finisher Bekzat Almakhan (12-3, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) squares off against Jean Matsumoto (17-2, fighting out of Braganca Paulista, São Paulo, Brazil)
Daniil Donchenko vs Theodor Berggren
The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 welterweight winner Daniil Donchenko (14-2, fighting out of Korosten, Ukraine) faces short-notice newcomer Theodor Berggren (8-3, fighting out of Umeå, Sweden)
Kaan Ofli vs Javier Reyes
TUF 32 featherweight finalist Kaan Ofli (14-4-1, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia) aims for his third-straight win against DWCS grad Javier Reyes (23-5, fighting out Bogota, Colombia)
Nursulton Ruziboev vs Andrey Pulyaev
Middleweight Nursulton Ruziboev (36-9-2, 2 NC, fighting out of Tashkent, Uzbekistan) hunts a 34th pro win by finish against DWCS alum Andrey Pulyaev (10-4, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia)
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs Julius Walker
Dana White's Contender Series standout Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (9-0, fighting out of Istanbul,Turkey) puts his undefeated record on the line against Julius Walker (7-2, fighting out of Springfield, MO)
Farman Hasanov vs Eric Nolan
In the featured prelim, undefeated newcomer Farman Hasanov (5-0, fighting out of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan) defends home soil against Eric Nolan (8-4, fighting out of Edison, NJ)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres, live from National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.