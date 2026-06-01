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A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Baku

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres, Live From National Gymnastics Arena In Baku On June 27
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Jun. 27, 2026

UFC returns to Baku with a thrilling lightweight main event as ranked contenders Rafael Fiziev and Manuel Torres collide on Saturday, June 27, at National Gymnastics Arena.

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UFC Baku begins at a special time: prelims kick off at 9am ET/6am PT Saturday, followed by the main card at 12pm ET / 9am ET.

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Prelim Results, Highlights & More

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Tahir Abdullayev vs Jefferson Nascimento

Welterweight newcomers get the action started as Tahir Abdullayev (19-3, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan) takes on the undefeated Jefferson Nascimento (13-0, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Bekzat Almakhan vs Jean Matsumoto

Bantamweight finisher Bekzat Almakhan (12-3, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) squares off against Jean Matsumoto (17-2, fighting out of Braganca Paulista, São Paulo, Brazil)

Daniil Donchenko vs Theodor Berggren

The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 welterweight winner Daniil Donchenko (14-2, fighting out of Korosten, Ukraine) faces short-notice newcomer Theodor Berggren (8-3, fighting out of Umeå, Sweden)

Kaan Ofli vs Javier Reyes

TUF 32 featherweight finalist Kaan Ofli (14-4-1, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia) aims for his third-straight win against DWCS grad Javier Reyes (23-5, fighting out Bogota, Colombia)

Nursulton Ruziboev vs Andrey Pulyaev

Middleweight Nursulton Ruziboev (36-9-2, 2 NC, fighting out of Tashkent, Uzbekistan) hunts a 34th pro win by finish against DWCS alum Andrey Pulyaev (10-4, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia)

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs Julius Walker

Dana White's Contender Series standout Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (9-0, fighting out of Istanbul, Turkey) puts his undefeated record on the line against Julius Walker (7-2, fighting out of Springfield, MO)

Farman Hasanov vs Eric Nolan

In the featured prelim, undefeated newcomer Farman Hasanov (5-0, fighting out of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan) defends home soil against Eric Nolan (8-4, fighting out of Edison, NJ)

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres, live from National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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