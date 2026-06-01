 Skip to main content
UFC lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Manuel Torres stand side by side over a background of Baku
Results

Main Card Results | UFC Baku

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres, Live From National Gymnastics Arena In Baku, Azerbaijan On June 27, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Jun. 27, 2026

UFC returns to Baku with a thrilling lightweight main event as ranked contenders Rafael Fiziev and Manuel Torres collide on Saturday, June 27, at National Gymnastics Arena.

Watch Every UFC Event On Paramount+

UFC Baku begins at a special time: prelims kick off at 9am ET/6am PT Saturday, followed by the main card at 12pm ET / 9am ET.

MORE COVERAGE: Prelim Results | Scorecards

Main Card Results, Highlights & More

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Abus Magomedov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Middleweight finishers kick off the main card as Abus Magomedov (28-7-1, fighting out of Düsseldorf, Germany) takes on Michal Oleksiejczuk (22-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Barki, Poland)

Ikram Aliskerov vs Brunno Ferreira

Dana White's Contender Series grad Ikram Aliskerov (17-2, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) aims for his fourth knockout in the UFC against fellow heavy-hitter Brunno Ferreira (15-3, fighting out of Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil) at middleweight

Asu Almabayev vs Charles Johnson

No. 9 ranked flyweight contender Asu Almabayev (23-3, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) aims for his 20th win in his last 21 fights against No. 14 ranked Charles Johnson (19-8, fighting out of Orlando, FL by way of St. Louis, MO)

Nazim Sadykhov vs Matheus Camilo

An all-action lightweight matchup pits Nazim Sadykhov (11-2-1, fighting out of Brooklyn, NY) against Matheus Camilo (10-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Rio Branco, Acre, Brazil)

Co-Main Event: Shara Magomedov vs Michel Pereira

In the co-main event, fan-favorite middleweight Shara Magomedov (16-1, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) hunts another jaw-dropping finish against the walking highlight himself, Michel Pereira (32-14, 2 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)

Main Event: Rafael Fiziev vs Manuel Torres

In the main event, No. 11 ranked lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev (13-5, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan by way of Phuket, Thailand) defends home soil against electrifying finisher Manuel Torres (17-3, fighting out of Ciudad Madera, Chihuahua, Mexico) who's finished 16 of his 17 wins in the first round

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres, live from National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

Tags
Live Results
results
highlights
UFC Baku