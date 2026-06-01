Main Card Results | UFC Baku

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Abus Magomedov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
Middleweight finishers kick off the main card as Abus Magomedov (28-7-1, fighting out of Düsseldorf, Germany) takes on Michal Oleksiejczuk (22-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Barki, Poland)
Ikram Aliskerov vs Brunno Ferreira
Dana White's Contender Series grad Ikram Aliskerov (17-2, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) aims for his fourth knockout in the UFC against fellow heavy-hitter Brunno Ferreira (15-3, fighting out of Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil) at middleweight
Asu Almabayev vs Charles Johnson
No. 9 ranked flyweight contender Asu Almabayev (23-3, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) aims for his 20th win in his last 21 fights against No. 14 ranked Charles Johnson (19-8, fighting out of Orlando, FL by way of St. Louis, MO)
Nazim Sadykhov vs Matheus Camilo
An all-action lightweight matchup pits Nazim Sadykhov (11-2-1, fighting out of Brooklyn, NY) against Matheus Camilo (10-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Rio Branco, Acre, Brazil)
Co-Main Event: Shara Magomedov vs Michel Pereira
In the co-main event, fan-favorite middleweight Shara Magomedov (16-1, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) hunts another jaw-dropping finish against the walking highlight himself, Michel Pereira (32-14, 2 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)
Main Event: Rafael Fiziev vs Manuel Torres
In the main event, No. 11 ranked lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev (13-5, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan by way of Phuket, Thailand) defends home soil against electrifying finisher Manuel Torres (17-3, fighting out of Ciudad Madera, Chihuahua, Mexico) who's finished 16 of his 17 wins in the first round
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres, live from National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.