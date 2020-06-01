 Skip to main content
Fight Coverage

UFC Fight Night: FIGUEIREDO VS. BENAVIDEZ 2 Results, Winner interviews, and more

Check out all the big winners from Fight Island
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Jul. 18, 2020
ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS, 5PM/2PM ETPT
SERGHEI SPIVAC (28-28, 29-27 x2) DEF CARLOS FELIPE by Majority Decision

Fight Card Breakdown | Dana White Media Scrum | Live on ESPN+

 

There was plenty of confidence coming from heavyweight debutant Carlos Felipe in the opener, but after three rounds, it was Moldova’s Serghei Spivac leaving the Octagon with the victory via majority decision.

Scores were 29-27 twice and 28-28 for Spivac, now 11-2. Felipe falls to 8-1.

Felipe did plenty of headshaking and motioning to Spivac in the first round, but little in the way of significant scoring, as it was Spivac jabbing effectively and throwing in the occasional right hand and knee. The Brazilian got down to business in the second and it was a close one, but not to Felipe, who appeared to tell Spivac after the frame that he won the round. Spivac was unbothered by the gamesmanship of his foe, as he scored a takedown early in the final frame and let go with point-scoring ground strikes. Midway through the round, Felipe made it back to his feet but was dumped to the mat and mounted moments later. The strikes kept coming from Spivac, making it evident that he had not only taken the round, but the fight.

 

DAVI RAMOS VS. ARMAN TSARUKYAN

Live on ESPN+

MALCOLM GORDON VS. AMIR ALBAZI

Live on ESPN+

BRETT JOHNS VS. MONTEL JACKSON
Fight Island 2: Fighters You Should Know
Fight Island 2: Fighters You Should Know
/

Live on ESPN+

JOSEPH DUFFY VS. JOEL ALVAREZ

Live on ESPN+

GRANT DAWSON VS. NAD NARIMANI

Live on ESPN+

ESPN+ Main Card, 8PM/5PM ETPT
ALEXANDRE PANTOJA VS. ASKAR ASKAROV

Live on ESPN+

ARIANE LIPSKI VS. LUANA CAROLINA

Live on ESPN+

ROMAN DOLIDZE vs KHADIS IBRAGIMOV

Live on ESPN+

MARC DIAKIESE VS. RAFAEL FIZIEV

Live on ESPN+

JACK HERMANSSON VS. KELVIN GASTELUM
Top Finishes: Kelvin Gastelum
Top Finishes: Kelvin Gastelum
/

Live on ESPN+

DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO VS. JOSEPH BENAVIDEZ

Live on ESPN+

Tags
FIGHT ISLAND
Announcements

ABU DHABI TO HOST HISTORIC “UFC FIGHT ISLAND”

UFC Partners with DCT Abu Dhabi to Bring Much-Anticipated Series of Events to the UAE Capital

More
Athletes

UFC 250 scorecard

Find out who were the big winners of UFC 250

More
Fight Coverage

Fight by Fight: June 13 Edition

Dive deep into June 13's UFC Fight Night card with this edition of Fight by Fight

More