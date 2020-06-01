UFC Fight Night: FIGUEIREDO VS. BENAVIDEZ 2 Results, Winner interviews, and more

There was plenty of confidence coming from heavyweight debutant Carlos Felipe in the opener, but after three rounds, it was Moldova’s Serghei Spivac leaving the Octagon with the victory via majority decision.

Scores were 29-27 twice and 28-28 for Spivac, now 11-2. Felipe falls to 8-1.

Felipe did plenty of headshaking and motioning to Spivac in the first round, but little in the way of significant scoring, as it was Spivac jabbing effectively and throwing in the occasional right hand and knee. The Brazilian got down to business in the second and it was a close one, but not to Felipe, who appeared to tell Spivac after the frame that he won the round. Spivac was unbothered by the gamesmanship of his foe, as he scored a takedown early in the final frame and let go with point-scoring ground strikes. Midway through the round, Felipe made it back to his feet but was dumped to the mat and mounted moments later. The strikes kept coming from Spivac, making it evident that he had not only taken the round, but the fight.