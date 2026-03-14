Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos

The Octagon returns to the UFC APEX on March 14 with a featherweight showdown between a pair of knockout artists as No. 11 ranked Josh Emmett collides with No. 14 ranked Kevin Vallejos.
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos takes place Saturday, March 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. You can stream the entire card live on Paramount+.
Can’t watch the entire event? We’ve got you covered with live results, fight recaps, highlights and exclusive interviews with tonight’s winners below.
Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Bia Mesquita defeats Monste Rendon by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07 of Round 1
Bia Mesquita delivered an incredible performance in her sophomore appearance on Saturday, blowing through Montse Rendon to secure her second consecutive stoppage win since arriving in the UFC.
The 10-time Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion staggered Rendon on the feet straight out of the chute, chasing her to the cage, where she forced her to the canvas. After climbing into mount and forcing Rendon to give up her back, Mesquita locked up the rear-naked choke and secured the tap.
Now 7-0 as a professional and showing big improvements each time out, the Brazilian rising star already looks like a force in the bantamweight division. Her striking looked outstanding here and her jiu jitsu is legitimately world class, making Mesquita a serious threat in the 135-pound weight class already.
Hecher Sosa defeats Luan Lacerda by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Hecher Sosa and Luan Lacerda set the bar for Fight of the Night honors in the second bout of the day, combining to deliver a thoroughly entertaining back-and-forth battle in the bantamweight division.
Piera Rodriguez defeats Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Piera Rodriguez pushed her winning streak to three with a second career win over Sam Hughes to kick off Saturday’s action at Meta APEX. The ascending Venezuelan was sharp from the start, pushing the pace and taking the fight to Hughes, whom she bested by decision when they first me a couple years ago. She was able to maintain her pace and continue dictating the terms of engagement for the majority of the contest, landing the more significant and meaningful blows throughout.
Still To Come:
Elijah Smith vs SuYoung You
- Elijah Smith (9-1, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.) and SuYoung You (16-3 2NC, fighting out of Gunpo, South Korea) go head-to-head in a meeting of bantamweight prospects
Bolaji Oki vs Manoel Sousa
- It’s a battle of DWCS grads as Class of ’23 alum Bolaji Oki welcomes recent graduate Manoel Sousa to the Octagon for the first time.
Chris Curtis vs Myktybek Orolbai
- Chris Curtis (32-12 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) faces Myktybek Orolbai (15-2-1, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif. by way of Osh, Kyrgyzstan) in a welterweight bout sure to deliver action
Brad Tavares vs Eryk Anders
- Middleweight veterans lock horns as Brad Tavares (21-12, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) takes on Eryk Anders (17-9 1NC, fighting out of Birmingham, Ala.)
Charles Johnson vs Bruno Silva
- Ranked flyweights face off in the preliminary card finale, aiming to make a statement as business in the 125-pound weight class begins to pick up.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 14, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.