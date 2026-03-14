Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos takes place Saturday, March 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. You can stream the entire card live on Paramount+.

Can’t watch the entire event? We’ve got you covered with live results, fight recaps, highlights and exclusive interviews with tonight’s winners below.

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Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)