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Josh Emmett and Kevin Vallejos
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Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On March 14, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Mar. 15, 2026

The Octagon returns to the UFC APEX on March 14 with a featherweight showdown between a pair of knockout artists as No. 11 ranked Josh Emmett collides with No. 14 ranked Kevin Vallejos.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos takes place Saturday, March 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. You can stream the entire card live on Paramount+.

Can’t watch the entire event? We’ve got you covered with live results, fight recaps, highlights and exclusive interviews with tonight’s winners below.

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Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Still To Come:

Vitor Petrino vs Steven Asplund

  • The main card opens with a heavyweight banger between Dana White’s Contender Series alums looking to further advance up the ranks in the shallow heavyweight division.

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Marwan Rahiki vs Harry Hardwick

  • Dana White’s Contender Series signee Marwan Rahiki (7-0, fighting out of Connells Point, New South Wales, Australia) plans to impress in his UFC debut against Harry Hardwick (13-4-1, fighting out of Middlesbrough, England) 

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Andre Fili vs Jose Miguel Delgado

  • A classic “veteran versus prospect” pairing that will have wide-reaching implications for the featherweight division.

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Ion Cutelaba vs Oumar Sy

  • Light heavyweight actions sees Ion Cutelaba (19-11-1 1NC, fighting out of Chisinau, Moldova) battle Oumar Sy (12-1, fighting out of Paris, France)

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Amanda Lemos vs Gillian Robertson

  • Top ranked strawweights go toe-to-toe as former title challenger and No. 5 ranked Amanda Lemos (15-5-1, fighting out of Para, Brazil) faces No. 10 Gillian Robertson (16-8, fighting out of Port St. Lucie, Fla. by way of Niagara Falls, Canada)

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

Main Event: Josh Emmett vs Kevin Vallejos

  • Saturday is headlined by a critical featherweight matchup between tenured veteran Josh “CC0” Emmett and ascending Argentinian Kevin “El Chino” Vallejos. Emmett has been a mainstay in the Top 10 for several years, earning victories over the likes of Ricardo Lamas, Dan Ige and Bryce Mitchell along with challenging for the interim featherweight title at UFC 284. One of the top newcomers in 2025, Vallejos closed out the year with a stunning second-round knockout of Giga Chikadze to earn his third straight victory inside the Octagon and force his way into the Top 15.

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Watch On P+

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 14, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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