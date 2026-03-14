Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos

Dana White’s Contender Series signee Marwan Rahiki (7-0, fighting out of Connells Point, New South Wales, Australia) plans to impress in his UFC debut against Harry Hardwick (13-4-1, fighting out of Middlesbrough, England)
Top ranked strawweights go toe-to-toe as former title challenger and No. 5 ranked Amanda Lemos (15-5-1, fighting out of Para, Brazil) faces No. 10 Gillian Robertson (16-8, fighting out of Port St. Lucie, Fla. by way of Niagara Falls, Canada)
Saturday is headlined by a critical featherweight matchup between tenured veteran Josh “CC0” Emmett and ascending Argentinian Kevin “El Chino” Vallejos. Emmett has been a mainstay in the Top 10 for several years, earning victories over the likes of Ricardo Lamas, Dan Ige and Bryce Mitchell along with challenging for the interim featherweight title at UFC 284. One of the top newcomers in 2025, Vallejos closed out the year with a stunning second-round knockout of Giga Chikadze to earn his third straight victory inside the Octagon and force his way into the Top 15.