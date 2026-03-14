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Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On March 14, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 14, 2026

The Octagon returns to the UFC APEX on March 14 with a featherweight showdown between a pair of knockout artists as No. 11 ranked Josh Emmett collides with No. 14 ranked Kevin Vallejos.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos takes place Saturday, March 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. You can stream the entire card live on Paramount+.

MORE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Subscribe To Paramount+

Official Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Piera Rodriguez vs Sam Hughes

image showing Scorecards for UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Vallejos - Rodriguez vs. Hughes

Official Result: Piera Rodriguez (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Sam Hughes by unanimous decision

Elijah Smith vs SuYoung You

Athlete Profiles: Elijah Smith | SuYoung You

Bia Mesquita vs Montse Rendon

scorecard reading: Bia Mesquita defeated Monste Rendon by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07 of Round 1

Official Result: Bia Mesquita defeats Montse Rendon by submission, rear naked choke, Round 1, 2:07

Luan Lacerda vs Hecher Sosa

scorecard reading: Hecher Sosa defeats Luan Lacerda by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Official Result: Hecher Sosa defeats Luan Lacerda by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Bolaji Oki vs Manoel Sousa

Athlete Profiles: Bolaji Oki | Manoel Sousa

Chris Curtis vs Myktybek Orolbai

Athlete Profiles: Chris Curtis | Myktybek Orolbai

Brad Tavares vs Eryk Anders

Athlete Profiles: Brad Tavares | Eryk Anders

Charles Johnson vs Bruno Silva

Athlete Profiles: Charles Johnson | Bruno Silva

Vitor Petrino vs Steven Asplund

Athlete Profiles: Vitor Petrino | Steven Asplund

Marwan Rahiki vs Harry Hardwick

Athlete Profiles: Marwan Rahiki | Harry Hardwick

Andre Fili vs Jose Miguel Delgado

Athlete Profiles: Andre Fili | Jose Miguel Delgado

Ion Cutelaba vs Oumar Sy

Athlete Profiles: Ion Cutelaba | Oumar Sy

Amanda Lemos vs Gillian Robertson

Athlete Profiles: Amanda Lemos | Gillian Robertson

Main Event: Josh Emmett vs Kevin Vallejos

Athlete Profiles: Josh Emmett | Kevin Vallejos

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 14, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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