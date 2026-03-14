Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos

The Octagon returns to the UFC APEX on March 14 with a featherweight showdown between a pair of knockout artists as No. 11 ranked Josh Emmett collides with No. 14 ranked Kevin Vallejos.
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos takes place Saturday, March 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. You can stream the entire card live on Paramount+.
MORE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Subscribe To Paramount+
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Official Result: Piera Rodriguez (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Sam Hughes by unanimous decision
Athlete Profiles: Elijah Smith | SuYoung You
Official Result: Bia Mesquita defeats Montse Rendon by submission, rear naked choke, Round 1, 2:07
Official Result: Hecher Sosa defeats Luan Lacerda by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
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Athlete Profiles: Brad Tavares | Eryk Anders
Athlete Profiles: Charles Johnson | Bruno Silva
Athlete Profiles: Vitor Petrino | Steven Asplund
Athlete Profiles: Marwan Rahiki | Harry Hardwick
Athlete Profiles: Andre Fili | Jose Miguel Delgado
Athlete Profiles: Ion Cutelaba | Oumar Sy
Athlete Profiles: Amanda Lemos | Gillian Robertson
Athlete Profiles: Josh Emmett | Kevin Vallejos
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 14, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.