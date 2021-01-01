Edwards vs Muhammad: Fight By Fight Preview

MISHA CIRKUNOV VS. RYAN SPANN

Light heavyweights looking to take a step towards the top of the division a week after the title was on the line clash in the co-main event as Misha Cirkunov returns to take on Fortis MMA product Ryan Spann.

After amassing four straight victories to begin his UFC tenure, Cirkunov stumbled upon arriving in the deep end of the 205-pound talent pool, losing three of four before rebounding with a first-round submission win — by Peruvian necktie — over Jimmy Crute last time out. That bout took place in September 2019 and the 34-year-old Latvian-Canadian has been out of action since.

Spann has competed three times since Cirkunov last stepped into the Octagon, earning victories over Devin Clark and Sam Alvey before landing on the wrong side of a first-round stoppage in a wild back-and-forth with Johnny Walker last September. The Contender Series alum had the charismatic and unorthodox Brazilian hurt early, but couldn’t seal the deal, only for Walker to sting Spann in return and secure the finish.

Each of these men currently reside in the lower third of the rankings in the light heavyweight division, harboring obvious desires to move forward, with Saturday’s contest standing as the exact type of difficult test they each need to pass in order to move in that direction.

BEN ROTHWELL VS. PHILIPE LINS

February may have featured a trio of headlining heavyweight entanglements and several other bouts in the big boy division, but that doesn’t mean March doesn’t have some heavyweight offerings to enjoy as well. This weekend, veteran Ben Rothwell makes the walk for the 52nd time in his professional career as he shares the Octagon with Brazilian Philipe Lins.

A staple in the UFC heavyweight ranks for more than a decade, “Big Ben” had his tidy two-fight winning streak halted in October when he dropped a unanimous decision to Marcin Tybura on Fight Island. Expect Rothwell to come out firing on all cylinders and doing his damnedest to avoid a second consecutive setback.

Lins has cobbled together a strange resume inside the cage, beginning his career with nine consecutive victories while competing at light heavyweight before losing three of four and relocating to the heavyweight ranks. In 2018, he rattled off four wins in six months to win the PFL heavyweight tournament, but was sidelined throughout all of 2019 due to injuries before transitioning to the UFC last year, when he dropped back-to-back fights to Andrei Arlovski and Tanner Boser in a six-week stretch in the spring.

The heavyweight landscape is changing and this has the feel of a bout that will determine which of these men remains a dangerous veteran presence in the middle of the division going forward. With those potential stakes on the line and the standard thunderous possibilities that come with any heavyweight matchup, this feels like a contest you’re not going to want to miss.