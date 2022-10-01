UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan Results

Yan Xiaonan of China punches Mackenzie Dern in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Yan Xiaonan and Mackenzie Dern paired off for a nail-biter to close out Saturday’s fight card, with the Chinese fighter surviving a scary final round to secure a majority decision victory.

This was a tail of two fights — one on the feet and one on the canvas. Whenever they were upright, Yan got the better of things, stinging Dern with several clean shots and landing at a much better clip. But whenever it turned into a grappling battle, the former Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion dominated, threatening with an omoplata in the second and controlling the entirety of the final round on the ground.