The action returned to the UFC APEX on Saturday night, and while the card was impacted by a couple of late scratches, the competitors that made the walk delivered in spades, capped by an outstanding main event performance by Yan Xiaonan.
Here’s a look at how the fights played out. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan Results
- Yan Xiaonan def. Mackenzie Dern by majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-47)
- Randy Brown defeats Francisco Trinaldo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Raoni Barcelos defeats Trevin Jones by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)
- Sodiq Yusuff defeats Don Shainis by submission (guillotine choke) at 0:30 of Round 1
- Mike Davis defeats Viacheslav Borshchev by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)
- Daniel Santos defeats John Castaneda by TKO (strikes) at 4:28 of Round 2
- Ilir Latifi defeats Aleksei Oleinik by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Joaquim Silva defeats Jesse Ronson by TKO (strikes) at 3:02 of Round 2
- Brendan Allen defeats Krzysztof Jotko by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:17 of Round 1
- Chelsea Chandler defeats Julija Stoliarenko by TKO (strikes) at 4:15 of Round 1
- Guido Cannetti defeats Randy Costa by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:04 of Round 1
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan Main Card
Main Event: Yan Xiaonan defeats Mackenzie Dern by majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-47)
Yan Xiaonan and Mackenzie Dern paired off for a nail-biter to close out Saturday’s fight card, with the Chinese fighter surviving a scary final round to secure a majority decision victory.
This was a tail of two fights — one on the feet and one on the canvas. Whenever they were upright, Yan got the better of things, stinging Dern with several clean shots and landing at a much better clip. But whenever it turned into a grappling battle, the former Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion dominated, threatening with an omoplata in the second and controlling the entirety of the final round on the ground.
Yan Xiaonan Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
Yan showed exceptional balance throughout the contest, stuffing myriad takedown attempts, and making Dern pay for being unable to get the fight to the canvas.
After entering on a two-fight skid, Saturday’s main event triumph gets Yan back into the win column in a big way, and should return her to the Top 5 in the strawweight division. As for Dern, she’s now suffered two losses in her last three fights, falling to 12-2 overall. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Randy Brown defeats Francisco Trinaldo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
It was a battle of attrition between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo in the co-main event, with “Rude Boy” doing enough over the opening two frames to secure the unanimous decision victory.
Randy Brown Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
Brown used his considerable height and reach advantage to out-work Trinaldo from range over the first two rounds, landing the better shots throughout the first 10 minutes. While Trinaldo was able to have success in the final round, chopping Brown to the canvas and keeping him there for the duration, he wasn’t able to do enough to sway the results in his favor.
The 32-year-old Brown has now earned four straight victories in the talent-rich welterweight ranks, putting himself in a position for a step up in competition next time out | Official Scorecards
Raoni Barcelos defeats Trevin Jones by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)
Raoni Barcelos snapped a two-fight skid with a polished, professional effort against Trevin Jones on Saturday.
The Brazilian showed the full extent of his arsenal, landing the superior strikes throughout in addition to dominating the action on the canvas whenever it got there. He consistently led the dance, sniping home combinations as Jones looked to counter before hurting him in each round.
Raoni Barcelos Post-Fight-Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
While Jones hung tough, surviving to the end, this was a one-sided contest that got Barcelos back into the win column and moving in the right direction to close out his 2022 campaign. | Official Scorecards
Sodiq Yusuff defeats Don Shainis by submission (guillotine choke) at 0:30 of Round 1
Sodiq Yusuff ran through Don Shainis in a flash.
The two men clinched up right out of the gate, with Yusuff burying a series of knees into the midsection of the newcomer. When Shainis changed levels, Yusuff quickly locked up a guillotine, jumping guard and securing the tap.
Sodiq Yusuff Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
This is precisely what you want to see from a ranked opponent against a short-notice newcomer, and should earn Yusuff a matchup against someone else with a number next to their name next time out. | Official Scorecards
Mike Davis defeats Viacheslav Borshchev by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)
Mike Davis played to his advantage in the wrestling department to secure a unanimous decision win over Viacheslav Borshchev in the main card opener.
While many hoped for a striking battle, “Beast Boy” identified a clearer, safer path to victory by putting Borshchev on the deck and continued to mine that fertile ground throughout. After battering “Slava Claus” in the opening stanza, he was a little more conservative in the second and third, grinding from top position and doing what was necessary to collect the victory.
Mike Davis Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
Saturday’s outing ended a more than 600-day layoff for Davis, who picked up his third straight victory and moved to 10-2 with the win. After securing a victory in his debut, Borshchev has now dropped consecutive decisions, falling to 6-3 with the loss. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan Prelims
Daniel Santos defeats John Castaneda by TKO (strikes) at 4:28 of Round 2
Huge comeback win for Daniel “Willycat” Santos to close out Saturday’s prelims!
The Brazilian got rocked multiple times in the opening round of his bantamweight clash with John Castaneda, but each time, he soldiered on, continuing to press forward. His resolve seemed to rattle Castaneda, as the Minnesota native started slowing down late in the first and was primarily on the receiving end of things in the second.
Daniel Santos Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
Each time Castaneda landed, Santos took it and continued marching forward, offering heavy shots of his own in response. Against the fence late in the middle frame, Santos continued to attack, hurting Castaneda, and when he saw the opportunity to finish, he pounced.
After losing his debut to veteran Julio Arce earlier this year, the Chute Boxe Diego Lima product delivered an impressive effort to secure his first UFC victory on Saturday. | Official Scorecards
Ilir Latifi defeats Aleksei Oleinik by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
The speedy finishes on Saturday night came to a halt when the heavyweights hit the Octagon, with Ilir Latifi grinding out a unanimous decision win over Aleksei Oleinik in the penultimate preliminary card fight.
Ilir Latifi Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
The Swedish “Sledgehammer” was a step ahead of his 45-year-old adversary throughout, doing the more significant damage on the feet and successfully navigating every dangerous trip to the canvas with Oleinik. Whether working from top position or on the feet, Latifi just had a little more to offer at every turn.
After more than a year on the sidelines, Latifi picked up his second straight victory and the 16th win of his professional career.| Official Scorecards
Joaquim Silva defeats Jesse Ronson by TKO (strikes) at 3:02 of Round 2
Joaquim Silva found an attack that worked towards the end of the opening round, and then secured the victory by going back to the well in the second.
Late in the first, Silva planted a jumping knee on the chin of Jesse Ronson, prompting the Canadian to panic-wrestle to the horn. Midway through the second, Silva found the opening again, felling Ronson with a similar aerial attack before pounding out the finish.
Joaquim Silva Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
The victory ends a two-fight skid for Silva, who moves to 12-4 overall with the win, while Ronson suffers a second consecutive loss and remains winless in his UFC career. | Official Scorecards
Brendan Allen defeats Krzysztof Jotko by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:17 of Round 1
Brendan Allen looks like he’s finally putting it all together inside the Octagon after picking up a first-round submission win over Krzysztof Jotko on Saturday.
Brendan Allen Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
The Louisiana native showed his skills on the canvas against the Polish veteran, reversing off bottom with a beautiful explosion early in the round before dragging Jotko back to the canvas. Working from top position, he locked up a “gift wrap” on one of the veteran’s arms, and used that to snake his arm under the chin late in the frame, transitioning to the back and securing the choke before Jotko could adjust.
The tap came in the final minute of the opening stanza, giving Allen his third straight victory inside the Octagon, and his fifth win. | Official Scorecards
Chelsea Chandler defeats Julija Stoliarenko by TKO (strikes) at 4:15 of Round 1
Talk about an impressive effort on your promotional debut!
Chelsea Chandler got taken down just 15 seconds into her fight with Julija Stoliarenko, but she quickly reversed position on the ground, and dominated the rest of the way. On the feet, her size and power advantage was clear, and when Stoliarenko stopped short on a couple further takedown attempts, the newcomer reversed position and landed in mount.
Chelsea Chandler Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
Late in the round, it was clear Stoliarenko was wilting, as when Chandler landed in mount again, she pounded out the finish.
Excellent showing for the newcomer from Stockton! | Official Scorecards
Guido Cannetti defeats Randy Costa by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:04 of Round 1
Guido Cannetti got the day’s action off to a quick start, submitting Randy Costa in just over a minute.
The two began exchanging kicks, with Costa coming forward and Cannetti working on the outside. But when Costa slipped after throwing a kick, Cannetti pounced, dragging Costa to the canvas and attacking the choke in transition, securing the hold without any hooks in place, leaving Costa no choice but to tap.
Guido Cannetti Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
That’s now consecutive first-round stoppage wins for the 42-year-old Argentine, who moves to 10-6 for his career with the win. Meanwhile, Costa falls to 6-4 with his third consecutive loss.
That’s how you get the party started! | Official Scorecards
