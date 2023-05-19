Announcements
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a high-stakes match in the women’s strawweight division. Grappling specialist Mackenzie Dern enters her third UFC main event looking to secure another highlight-reel submission. Angela Hill intends to extend her current win streak with the biggest victory of her career and vault into the Top 10 of the rankings. In addition, exciting middleweights Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez lock horns.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs HILL will take place Saturday, May 20 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims beginning at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill Results
- Mackenzie Dern defeats Angela Hill by unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44, 49-44)
- Anthony Hernandez defeats Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 3
- Loopy Godinez defeats Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Joaquin Buckley defeats Andre Fialho by TKO (left high kick) at 4:15 of Round 2
- Diego Ferreira defeats Michael Johnson by KO (right hand) at 1:50 of Round 2
- Viacheslav Borshchev defeats Maheshate by TKO (strikes) at 2:37 of Round 2
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeats Vanessa Demopoulos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Gilbert Urbina defeats Orion Cosce by TKO (strikes) at 2:55 of Round 2
- Rodrigo Nascimento (29-28, 29-28) defeats Ilir Latifi (29-28) by split decision
- Chase Hooper defeats Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
- Natalia Silva defeats Victoria Leonardo by TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of Round 1
- Themba Gorimbo defeats Takashi Sato by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill Main Card Fight Results
Mackenzie Dern defeats Angela Hill by unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44, 49-44)
Mackenzie Dern showed the striking improvements she talked about throughout the week when she got into the Octagon with Angela Hill in Saturday’s main event.
The multiple-time Brazilian jiu jitsu world champ wobbled and dropped Hill in the first with a series of heavy right hands, and planted a knee flush on her chin midway through the third, dominating the remainder of each frame, although she failed to secure the finish each time.
Mackenzie Dern Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
Hill showed incredible resilience to stay in the fight, but Dern stayed aggressive and dangerous, attacking with the same ferocity in the fifth as she did in the first.
After 25 minutes, the judges were tasked with tallying their scores and rendering a verdict, with all three seeing it for Dern, with scores of 49-43, 49-44, and 49-44. This was the most complete performance of Dern’s career, and a tremendous return to the win column to kick off her 2023 campaign. | Official Scorecards
Anthony Hernandez defeats Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 3
The pace, conditioning, and durability of Anthony Hernandez makes him an interesting fighter to track in the middleweight division.
“Fluffy” took some clean shots from Edmen Shahbazyan in the early stages of their co-main event pairing, but he wore them well and found his rhythm midway through the frame, turning up the output and pressure as he took the fight to his fellow DWCS graduate. He battered Shahbazyan for the vast majority of the second round, threatening with chokes along the way, and finally got him out of there early in the third.
Anthony Hernandez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
After dropping two of his first three appearances inside the Octagon, Hernandez has now won four straight, all by stoppage, to put himself in the mix for a spot in the middleweight rankings. | Official Scorecards
Loopy Godinez defeats Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Emily Ducote and Loopy Godinez went toe-to-toe in the middle of the main card, busting each other up over 15 minutes of action.
Godinez came out like she was shot out of a cannon, taking the fight to Ducote and finding a home for powerful combinations through the opening round. Ducote began clawing her way back over the final three minutes of the second, upping her output and attacking the body of the Mexican-Canadian.
Loopy Godinez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
The duo went shot-for-shot over the final five minutes, sending the responsibility for determining a winner to the judges. All three saw the fight in favor of Godinez, who picks up her second victory of the year, and moves to 10-3 overall with the win. | Official Scorecards
Joaquin Buckley defeats Andre Fialho by TKO (left high kick) at 4:15 of Round 2
Welcome to the welterweight division, Joaquin Buckley!
Late in the second round, “New Mansa” uncorked a left high kick that landed flush on the side of Andre Fialho’s head, giving the former middleweight another knockout to add to his highlight reel. He was a dynamic performer while competing up a division and looked far more comfortable facing someone more his size in this one.
Joaquin Buckley Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
Buckley is an explosive, dynamic talent, and it’s going to be interesting to see what he can do now that he’s announced his presence in the 170-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
Diego Ferreira defeats Michael Johnson by KO (right hand) at 1:50 of Round 2
WOW!
Diego Ferreira registered one of the most vicious knockouts of the year in Saturday’s main card opener, planting an overhand right on the jaw of Michael Johnson that sent the veteran crashing to the canvas. Johnson had a great deal of success through the first round and had just shucked Ferreira off when he looked for a takedown, and the Fortis MMA representative responded by landing a fastball that ended the fight in a flash.
Diego Ferreira Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
After more than a year on the sidelines and entering on a three-fight slide, this was a statement return for Ferreira, who previously resided in the Top 15 and could be on his way back there if he keeps delivering finishes like this going forward. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill Prelim Fight Results
Viacheslav Borshchev defeats Maheshate by TKO (strikes) at 2:37 of Round 2
Experience and savvy was the difference-maker in the final preliminary card fight between Viacheslav Borshchev and Maheshate, with “Slava Claus” closing things out with a massive right hand midway through the second round.
Viacheslav Borshchev Knocks Out Maheshate | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
The Dana White’s Contender Series graduates spent the entirety of the contest trading on the feet, and it was the superior technique and diversity of attacks that gave Borshchev the edge. While the 23-year-old Chinese fighter stood in and fired back in return, Borshchev hurt Maheshate towards the end of the first and then dropped him with a similar overhand right in the second, drilling home finishing shots before breaking out his signature victory dance.
Viacheslav Borshchev Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
This was a much-needed return to the win column for Borshchev, who halts a two-fight slide with the finish, moving to 2-2 inside the Octagon. He’s been an entertaining addition to the lightweight roster and should continue to do so going forward. | Official Scorecards
Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeats Vanessa Demopoulos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Make it three-in-a-row for Karolina Kowalkiewicz, as the resurgent former title challenger collected a unanimous decision win over Vanessa Demopoulos.
Kowalkiewicz leaned on her superior technical striking throughout, getting the better of the exchanges more often than naught in a fight that was contested exclusively on the feet. While Demopoulos landed some solid shots of her own, the Polish veteran refused to take a backwards step, keeping her under pressure and tagging her with straight punches round-after-round.
Karolina Kowalkiewicz Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
After entering last year on a five-fight losing streak, the 37-year-old Kowalkiewicz picked up a pair of victories last year and kept the momentum going through her 2023 debut. The win elevates her to 15-7 for her career, while the setback halts Demopoulos’ three-fight winning streak, dropping her to 3-2 inside the Octagon and 9-5 overall. | Official Scorecards
Gilbert Urbina defeats Orion Cosce by TKO (strikes) at 2:55 of Round 2
Gilbert Urbina fought with a clear sense of urgency in his return to the Octagon on Saturday, taking the fight to Orion Cosce and collecting his first UFC win.
Gilbert Urbina Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
The former TUF finalist took the fight to Cosce right out of the chute, displaying greater fluidity and speed with his striking, and an ability to do damage in every phase. He nearly got Cosce out of there in the final minute of the first, threatening with an arm-triangle choke and ground-and-pound to the horn before dispatching him midway through the second round.
Gilbert Urbina Gets The Body Shot TKO | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
This was an outstanding effort from Urbina, who put a ton of effort into this move down to welterweight and looked tremendous from start to finish. The third member of his family to compete on the UFC stage, Urbina joins his brother Hector in the win column while picking up the second-round stoppage win. | Official Scorecards
Rodrigo Nascimento (29-28, 29-28) defeats Ilir Latifi (29-28) by split decision
Heavyweights Rodrigo Nascimento and Ilir Latifi duelled it out midway through Saturday’s preliminary card, with the Brazilian coming away on the happy side of the split decision verdict while collecting the biggest win of his career.
Rodrigo Nascimento Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
Nascimento dictated the terms of engagement for much of the contest, keeping Latifi behind the tram line, on the end of his shots whenever they were on the feet, utilizing his size advantage to its fullest. When Latifi was able to dump Nascimento to the canvas, he controlled things, but failed to register enough punishment to counter the efforts of the effectiveness of “Ze Colmeia.”
While one official saw the fight in Latifi’s favor, the other two gave the nod to Nascimento, That’s now consecutive wins, three straight without a setback, and three wins in five UFC starts for Nascimento, who continues to show incremental improvements each time out. | Official Scorecards
Chase Hooper defeats Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Chase Hooper turned in an impressive performance in his debut in the lightweight division, putting it on Nick Fiore on the feet while displaying his trademark tricky grappling while getting back into the win column.
The former Dana White’s Contender Series competitor showed clear improvement on the feet, taking the action to Fiore when standing, and creating scrambles and opportunities to work back to standing whenever the action hit the canvas.
Chase Hooper Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
Fiore exhibited impressive toughness and grit, hanging in and having positive moments in the second and third after appearing close to being finished at the end of the first, but it wasn’t enough to swing things in his favor.
When the scores were added up, Hooper came out ahead, sweeping the scorecards while maintaining his pattern of alternating wins and losses inside the Octagon. Still just 23 years old, it will be interesting to see how Hooper continues to develop as he settles into life in the 155-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
Natalia Silva defeats Victoria Leonardo by TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of Round 1
Natalia Silva continued to show that she’s a rising star in the flyweight division, registering her third consecutive UFC victory with a first-round stoppage win over Victoria Leonardo.
Natalia Silva Finishes Leonardo In RD 1 |UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
The speed discrepancy between the two was evident from the jump, as Silva started landing clean right out of the chute, connecting with combinations and clean individual shots before dropping Leonardo midway through the opening round. While the American clambered back to her feet, she was busted up and clearly compromised, with Silva collecting the stoppage soon after.
Natalia Silva Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
Silva has been extremely impressive through her first three trips into the Octagon, having now registered back-to-back finishes while pushing for a place in the Top 15. A major step up in competition isn’t out of the question next time out, and a future in the title picture feels like a reasonable landing point for the surging Brazilian. | Official Scorecards
Themba Gorimbo defeats Takashi Sato by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Themba Gorimbo picked up his first UFC victory in the opening bout of the day, defeating Japanese veteran Takashi Sato.
The 32-year-old sophomore from Zimbabwe was relentless in his efforts, dictating terms in the grappling exchanges and sweeping to control positions when put on his back, while doing good work with knees in the clinch. He dropped Sato with a clean right hand early in the second, nearly putting him out, and in the third, Gorimbo worked around to the back, battering the veteran for the majority of the round, en route to a clean sweep of the scorecards.
Themba Gorimbo Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
After having good moments in his debut loss earlier this year, this was a nice bounce-back effort from “The Answer,” who moved to 11-4 overall with the win. For Sato, it’s a fourth consecutive setback, dropping his record to 16-7 through 23 appearances and 2-5 in the UFC. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill took place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 20, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!