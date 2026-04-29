Prelim Results | UFC Perth

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates, Live From RAC Arena In Perth On May 2, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• May. 2, 2026
The Octagon returns to Perth, Western Australia, headlined by a thrilling welterweight showdown between former champion Jack Della Maddalena and Brazilian superstar Carlos Prates. The stacked card features 12 of Australia’s top talents, including Perth’s own Quillan Salkilld taking on UFC veteran Beneil Dariush.
*SPECIAL START TIME* - Saturday's prelims kick off at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT. Stream this and every event live on Paramount+.
Road To UFC, Season 4 Lightweight Tournament winner Dom Mar Fan (9-2, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) kicks off the action against Kody Steele (7-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)
Jonathan Micallef vs Themba Gorimbo
Dana White's Contender Series standout Jonathan Micallef (9-1, fighting out of Werribee, Victoria, Australia) looks to remain unbeaten inside the Octagon when he takes on Themba Gorimbo (14-6, fighting out of Masvingo, Zimbabwe)
Ben Johnston vs Wes Schultz
UFC newcomer Ben Johnston (5-1, fighting out of Logan City,Queensland, Australia) aims to keep his 100% finish rate in tact against DWCS alum Wes Schultz (8-3, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI) in a middleweight bout
Colby Thicknesse vs Vince Morales
Bantamweight Colby Thicknesse (8-1, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia) hopes to build off the momentum from his first UFC victory last time out when he faces Vince Morales (16-10, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Ontario, OR)
Jacob Malkoun vs Gerald Meerschaert
Fresh off a victory in January, middleweight Jacob Malkoun (9-3, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) looks to extend his win streak to three when he locks horns with UFC vet Gerald Meerschaert (37-21, fighting out of Milwaukee, WI)
Junior Tafa vs Kevin Christian
Australian fan-favorite Junior Tafa (6-5, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) aims for his seventh knockout win when he collides with DWCS grad Kevin Christian (9-3, fighting out of Rio Preto da Eva, Amazonas, Brazil) at light heavyweight
Cam Rowston vs Robert Bryczek
In the featured prelim, middleweight Cam Rowston (14-3, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) looks to collect his second win of 2026 against Polish knockout artist Robert Bryczek (18-6, fighting out of Bielsko-Biała, Poland)