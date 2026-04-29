Main Card Results | UFC Perth

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs Prates, Live From RAC Arena In Perth On May 2, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• May. 2, 2026
The Octagon returns to Perth, Western Australia, headlined by a thrilling welterweight showdown between former champion Jack Della Maddalena and Brazilian superstar Carlos Prates. The stacked card features 12 of Australia’s top talents, including Perth’s own Quillan Salkilld taking on UFC veteran Beneil Dariush.
*SPECIAL START TIME* - Saturday's prelims kick off at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT. Stream this and every event live on Paramount+.
Australian fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa (15-9, fighting out of Western Sydney, NSW, Australia) returns to action for the second time this year to take on Louie Sutherland (10-5, fighting out of London, England)
Shamil Gaziev vs Brando Peričić
The action continues in the heavyweight division as No. 15 ranked Shamil Gaziev (14-2, fighting out of the Kingdom of Bahrain) battles City Kickboxing product Brando Peričić (6-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand)
Marwan Rahiki vs Ollie Schmid
Undefeated Dana White's Contender Series standout Marwan Rahiki (8-0, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) faces UFC newcomer Ollie Schmid (4-2, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand), who's taking this fight on less than a weeks' notice
Tim Elliott vs Steve Erceg
A pair of former flyweight title challengers collide as No. 11 ranked Tim Elliott (22-13-1, fighting out of Kansas City, MO) squares off against Steve Erceg (13-4, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia)
Beneil Dariush vs Quillan Salkilld
In the co-main event, No. 12 ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush (23-7-1, fighting out of Yorba Linda, CA) puts his spot in the Top 15 on the line against fast-rising Australian star Quillan Salkilld (11-1, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia)
Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena vs Carlos Prates
In the main event, former welterweight champion and No. 1 contender Jack Della Maddalena (18-3, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia) returns to the Octagon for the first time since losing his belt to Islam Makhachev. He looks to re-enter the title picture against one of UFC’s biggest stars, No. 5 ranked Carlos Prates (23-7, fighting out of Taubate, Sao Paulo, Brazil), whose last 11 wins have all come by knockout